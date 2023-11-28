Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

When Will Silver Go Up?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Helium Evolution Provides Operations Update

Helium Evolution Announces Farm-In Partner to Drill Second Joint Well

Helium Evolution Announces Participation in Upcoming Schachter Catch the Energy Conference

REPEAT -- Helium Evolution Announces Farm-In Partner to Drill Second Joint Well

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Purepoint Uranium

PTU:CA

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Interra Copper Corp. and ArcWest Exploration Inc. Execute Rip Copper-Molybdenum Project Option and Joint Venture Agreement

Interra Copper Corp. and ArcWest Exploration Inc. Execute Rip Copper-Molybdenum Project Option and Joint Venture Agreement

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed its Option with ArcWest Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AWX) ("ArcWest"), for up to an 80% earn-in and joint venture agreement on ArcWest's Rip Copper-Molybdenum (Cu-Mo) Project ("Rip Project" or the "Project"), in central British Columbia, a prolific mining region on Canada's west coast. A technical presentation for Rip is available for download here.

The Rip Project comprises 2,309 ha and is located about 63 km south of Houston and 79 km southwest of Burns Lake in central British Columbia. The Rip Project is situated in Stikine Terrane in a prolific belt of Late Cretaceous (Bulkley Plutonic Suite) porphyry Cu-Mo deposits, which includes Imperial Metals' Huckleberry Mine, 33 km to the southwest and presently on care and maintenance. In addition to the Huckleberry Mine, the Bulkley porphyry belt includes the Whiting Creek, Poplar, Seel and Ox Cu-Mo (gold-silver) deposits. The fully permitted Rip Project is road accessible from either Houston or Burns Lake.

Rip Project Earn-In Agreement with ArcWest

Under the terms of definitive agreement, Interra has obtained a two-stage option to earn up to an 80% ownership interest in the Rip Project over up to an 8-year period.

In the 1st stage, Interra has the option to earn, over a 4-year staged work-schedule, a 60% beneficial ownership in the Rip Project by issuing 1,050,000 shares of Interra, completing geological and exploration expenditures of C$2,000,000, and paying C$100,000 cash to ArcWest, over a period 4 years and 3 months, until December 31, 2027. Interra will issue 200,000 shares before December 4, 2023. C$25,000 of exploration is required by December 31, 2023, or payment to ArcWest in lieu.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7923/188897_760ef90b343db804_002.jpg

Figure 1. Location of Rip Project in North Central BC.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7923/188897_760ef90b343db804_002full.jpg

The 2nd stage of the earn-in requires Interra to advance the Project to Feasibility Study level in order to obtain an additional 20% for a total of 80% ownership, within 4 years of completing the first tier earn-in, or at the latest December 31, 2031. This 2nd stage of the option requires Interra funding exploration work to reach a Feasibility Study and paying ArcWest C$250,000 per year. Possible extensions are granted to Interra Copper for 3 additional years (until 2034 at the latest), by continuing C$250,000 annual payment to ArcWest plus an additional C$100,000 per year, in addition to a minimum of C$2,000,000 of annual exploration during the extension period.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7923/188897_760ef90b343db804_003.jpg

Figure 2. A large historically delineated IP chargeability high with areas of alteration, as defined from percussion drilling logs, a diamond drill hole, and outcrop, and the extent of strong quartz-sericite-pyrite (QSP) alteration, provide for an immediate target area for exploration and future drilling.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7923/188897_760ef90b343db804_003full.jpg

The first work program funding requirement for a minimum of C$300,000 is set to December 31, 2024. Work had commenced this year already with 3D topography and satellite-aerial survey (drone orthophotography) and of the entire Project as well as soil sampling, results are pending. Further Exploitation work will consist of geophysics to refine targets for the first stage of drilling, planned for the 2024 and 2025 drilling season.

The Rip Project covers the central axis of a 15 by 6 kilometer window of Early Jurassic Hazelton Group volcano-sedimentary rocks intruded by several small stocks of Late Cretaceous Bulkley Plutonic Suite porphyritic granodiorite. Faults bounding this block trend northwesterly and separate the Hazelton Group from surrounding blocks of younger (Late Cretaceous to Eocene) volcanics.

The Rip target was initially advanced by Kennco Explorations between 1975 and 1981. Kennco completed an Induced Polarization survey in 1975 which delineated a significant chargeability high. Although Kennco stated "in the final analysis this area will require an extensive drilling program to determine whether a zone of economic mineralization exists within the sulfide system" (Dorval and Stevenson, 1976), it was tested only by a single, 294 meter-long diamond drill hole (at -45 degree inclination) in 1975. The drill hole intersected intensely quartz-sericite-pyrite (QSP) altered andesite and quartz diorite to a depth of 115 meters where the zone was cut off by a fault. The QSP altered zone above the fault averaged 0.07% Cu and 0.005% Mo over 70.3 meters (35.3-105.6m). The IP survey was extended in 1980, outlining the 0.8-1.5 by 2.2 kilometer chargeability high, and 36 shallow percussion drill holes totaling 1763 meters were completed (11 of the drill holes failed to reach bedrock). Logging of drill cuttings from these percussion holes delineated a zone of QSP alteration approximately corresponding to the chargeability high. A multi-element analysis of the core cuttings from 26 of the percussion holes in 1981 outlined a central 0.5 by 1.5 kilometer Cu-Mo anomaly coring a broad peripheral lead-zinc-arsenic-manganese anomaly, a geochemical zonation typical of porphyry copper systems. Although most of the Rip property is covered by glacial deposits, near the core of the Kennco chargeability anomaly a small (50 by 100 meter) area of outcrop and shallow trenches exposes strong multistage porphyry-style stockwork veining within altered Hazelton volcanics and feldspar-quartz porphyry. Early magnetite-chalcopyrite-pyrite 'A' veins with white K-feldspar (or albite) halos are cut by later quartz-chalcopyite-pyrite-molybdenite 'B' veins. Veining accompanies pervasive magnetite-biotite (potassic) alteration which is variably overprinted by quartz-sericite-pyrite (QSP). Multistage porphyry-style veining locally reaches strong stockwork density. Limited rock sampling of these outcrops in 2017-2018 (8 samples), returned 258-1490 parts per million (ppm) copper, 3-238 ppm molybdenum, 7-69 parts per billion gold, and 0.2-1.5 ppm silver. Deleterious elements occur at very low levels (e.g., zinc

https://wp-arcwestexploration-2023.s3.ca-central-1.amazonaws.com/media/2023/08/20220128_Rip.pdf

Interra Chairman and CEO Rick Gittleman comments, "The execution on the Rip Project Option adds another promising project to the company's portfolio and furthers our company's objective of adding value through copper focused exploration and development. We look forward to working with our partners at ArcWest and unlocking Rip's potential."

The Proposed Transaction is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including approval of the CSE and TSX Venture Exchanges.

Technical Disclosure/Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo., PhD, PMP), Principal Geoscientist and Managing Director at Caracle Creek Chile SpA and an independent consultant and Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About Interra Copper Corp.

Interra Copper Corp. is focused on building shareholder value through the exploration and development of its portfolio of highly prospective/early-stage exploration copper assets located in Chile S.A. and British Columbia, Canada.

The Company's portfolio includes three copper projects located the Central Volcanic Zone, within a prolific Chilean Copper belt: Tres Marias and Zenaida in Antofagasta Region, and Pitbull in Tarapaca Region. The Company now holds a significant land package covering an area of 20,050 ha with the projects situated amongst several of the world's largest mines owned by the largest global mining companies including Glencore, Anglo American, Teck Resources and BHP among others. The Company also owns two exploration projects in Northern British Columbia: Thane and Chuck Creek. The Thane Project is located in the Quesnel Terrane of Northern BC and spans over 20,658 ha with 6 high-priority targets identified demonstrating significant copper and precious metal mineralization.

Interra Copper's leadership team is comprised of senior mining industry executives who have a wealth of technical and capital markets experience and a strong track record of discovering, financing, developing, and operating mining projects on a global scale. Interra Copper is committed to sustainable and responsible business activities in line with industry best practices, supportive of all stakeholders, including the local communities in which we operate. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol "IMCX". For more information on Interra Copper, please visit our website at www.interracoppercorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Interra Copper Corp.

Rick Gittleman
Interim CEO & Chairman

For further information contact:
Katherine Pryde
Investor Relations
+1 (778) 949-1829
investors@interracoppercorp.com

Forward-Looking Information

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to the Company's plans on the Rip Project, and the potential results of exploration work on the project. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company's website. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/188897

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Interra CopperIMCX:CCCSE:IMCXBase Metals Investing
IMCX:CC
Interra Copper
Sign up to get your FREE

Interra Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Interra Copper (CSE:IMCX)

Interra Copper


Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Announces Closing of Private Placement Financing

Interra Copper Announces Closing of Private Placement Financing

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of September 22, 2023, it has closed the non-brokered private placement with the issuance of a total of 1,985,000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.20 per Unit for proceeds of $397,000 (the "Private Placement").

Each Unit consists of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one (1) Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), whereby each Warrant is exercisable at $0.25 into an additional Share until September 29, 2026, being the date that is 36 months from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Announces Private Placement Financing

Interra Copper Announces Private Placement Financing

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of $2,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units" and each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.20 per Unit (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit shall consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), whereby each Warrant shall be exercisable at $0.25 into an additional Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

Proceeds from the sale of the Units will be used for general working capital purposes and to commence activities on the Rip Project acquisition. Closing of the Private Placement, subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, is anticipated to occur prior to the end of September 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Announces Letter of Intent for Rip Copper-Molybdenum Project Earn-In

Interra Copper Announces Letter of Intent for Rip Copper-Molybdenum Project Earn-In

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") with ArcWest Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AWX) ("ArcWest"), to negotiate an 80% earn-in and joint venture agreement on ArcWest's Rip Cu-Mo Project ("Rip Project" or the "Project"), in central British Columbia, a prolific mining region on Canada's west coast. A technical presentation for Rip is available for download here.

The Rip Project comprises 2,309 ha and is located about 63 km south of Houston and 79 km southwest of Burns Lake in central British Columbia. The Rip Project is situated in Stikine Terrane in a prolific belt of Late Cretaceous (Bulkley Plutonic Suite) porphyry copper-molybdenum (Cu-Mo) deposits, which includes Imperial Metals' Huckleberry Mine, 33 km to the southwest and presently on care and maintenance. In addition to the Huckleberry Mine, the Bulkley porphyry belt includes the Whiting Creek, Poplar, Seel and Ox Cu-Mo (gold-silver) deposits. The fully permitted Rip Project is road accessible from either Houston or Burns Lake.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Announces Tres Marias Drilling Results

Interra Copper Announces Tres Marias Drilling Results

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") The Company provides the following summary of its exploration and drilling activities at its 16,080 Ha Tres Marías Copper Project ("Tres Marías" or the "Project"), located approximately 18 km southwest of the city of Calama in the Antofagasta Region of Chile. The Phase 1 drilling program was completed in June 2023.

Six (6) RC holes totalling 1,896 meters were completed and processed chip samples were sent to ALS Global in Santiago for analysis. This drilling represents testing of the first target and roughly 1/5th of the initially planned exploration program, which was planned to consist of a total of 10,500 m of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling across three target areas within 16,080 ha of contiguous concessions. The objective of the program is to test a number of targets identified to date, utilizing reprocessed historical airborne ZTEM and 3D inversion of this airborne data, a 504 km UAV high-resolution magnetic survey, and a 29 line-km GDAS 3D induced polarization survey completed by Alto Verde Copper.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Appoints Mr. Rick Gittleman as Interim Chief Executive Officer

Interra Copper Appoints Mr. Rick Gittleman as Interim Chief Executive Officer

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Rick Gittleman has been appointed Interim CEO of the company effective immediately, in addition to his role as board chair.

Mr. Gittleman is a legal, government relations and public affairs executive with over 35 years' experience advising multinational companies on M&A, project finance, mining, oil and gas, agriculture and power projects across the globe. Most recently, he served as Senior Executive overseeing legal issues and stakeholder engagement at Glencore SA where he developed corporate strategies to improve relations with government, community, and civil society stakeholders at mine sites in Chile, Peru, and Argentina. Preceding that, Mr. Gittleman held the position of Senior Vice President for Legal Affairs and Stakeholder Engagement at Freeport-McMoRan Africa, where over his 7-year tenure, oversaw the Tenke Fungurume mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo from development through to full commercial production. He also has 20 years' experience at partner level where he worked on merger, acquisitions and project finance in the energy and mining sectors. He served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Zaire/DRC and graduated with a bachelor's concentration in Political Science and American Civilization at Brown University and received his Juris Doctor (cum laude) from American University, Washington College of Law.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Further Extends Three Copper-Nickel-Cobalt-PGM Sulphide Mineralized Zones and Continues Unveiling Growth Potential at the Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

Canadian North Resources Inc. Further Extends Three Copper-Nickel-Cobalt-PGM Sulphide Mineralized Zones and Continues Unveiling Growth Potential at the Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

Highlights:

  • Three copper-nickel sulphide zones further extended along strike for: 200 m west of West Zone; 450 m of M-Zone, and 300 by 200 m of Anomaly-51 Zone;
  • Two new sulphide zones confirmed: northeast extension of Anomaly-51 Zone and south of Central Zone.
  • Significant (>3 – 15 metres) massive to semi-massive sulphides and widened (up to 112.5 metres) disseminated sulphide mineralized zones intersected:
    • 15.0 metres grading 0.36%Ni, 0.48% Cu, 0.05% Co, 0.70g/t Pd, 0.08g/t Pt and 0.06g/t Rh in FL23-527 hole.
    • 112.5 metres grading 0.16% Ni, 0.23% Cu, 0.02% Co, 0.35g/t Pd, 0.06g/t Pt and 0.02g/t Rh in FL23-527B hole.

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company", TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to report the return of assay results from 26 remaining holes drilled during the summer, which is the final portion of the 21,126-metre 2023 diamond drilling program completed at its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project ("Ferguson Lake Project") in Nunavut, Canada.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Receives Drill Permit and Outlines Proposed 2024 Drill Program on Davis Keays Eagle Vein

Fabled Copper Receives Drill Permit and Outlines Proposed 2024 Drill Program on Davis Keays Eagle Vein

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CNSX:FABL)(FRA:XZ7) announces that it has received its Mines Act Permit which entitles the Company to drill from 15 drill stations over a period of 2 years on the Muskwa Copper Project

The Muskwa Project is comprised of the Neil Property, the Toro Property and the Bronson Property located in northern British Columbia. The Neil Property area was granted the drilling permit and in particular the Davis Keays Eagle Vein area is the Company's first priority interest. See Figure 1 below.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES FURTHER INVESTMENT AND ENTRY INTO A NEW INVESTOR RIGHTS AGREEMENT WITH RIO TINTO

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES FURTHER INVESTMENT AND ENTRY INTO A NEW INVESTOR RIGHTS AGREEMENT WITH RIO TINTO

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces a further C$6 million investment and the entry into an amended and restated investor rights agreement by Rio Tinto Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto"), to continue to advance the Company's Casino Project in the Yukon .

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Rio Tinto has agreed to subscribe for and purchase 3,468,208 common shares at a price of C$1.73 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$6 million , resulting in Rio Tinto's ownership increasing to approximately 9.7% of Western's outstanding common shares.

Western remains the sole owner of the Casino Project and will continue to be the operator. The Company will use the proceeds of this further investment to fund specific areas of study, specifically around providing infrastructure for the Casino Project, and streamlining the regulatory process, with the aim of progressing through permitting to a development phase for the Casino Project.

"We are pleased that Rio Tinto has elected to continue to invest and work with Western to advance the Casino Project, with a focus on furthering infrastructure development and streamlining the regulatory process," said Paul West-Sells , President and CEO.

"We are pleased to continue to work with Western to advance the Casino Project," said Bold Baatar, Chief Executive, Copper, Rio Tinto.

In connection with this further investment by Rio Tinto, the Company and Rio Tinto will enter into an amended and restated investor rights agreement, whereby, subject to certain conditions, including ownership thresholds, Rio Tinto will have certain rights for a period of 18 months from closing of the investment, including the right to appoint:

  • one member to the Casino Project Technical and Sustainability Committee
  • one non-voting observer to attend all meetings of the board of directors of the Company
  • one director of the Company, if Rio Tinto's ownership increases to at least 12.5%
  • up to three secondees to the Casino Project

In addition, Rio Tinto will have a right to participate in future equity issuances to maintain its ownership in the Company and will be provided with a one-time "demand registration right" and "piggy-back registration rights."

Under the amended and restated investor rights agreement, for a period of 18 months, Rio Tinto has also agreed:

  • to vote any shares in favor of each director nominated by the board of directors of the Company for election by shareholders
  • not to acquire any securities of the Company, subject to certain exceptions
  • not to sell, transfer, offer or otherwise dispose of any shares, subject to certain exceptions

The closing of this investment is expected to occur on or about December 12, 2023 and is subject to regulatory approval, including that of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE American LLC. The common shares will be subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the anticipated use of proceeds from the investment, the rights to be provided to Rio Tinto and the restrictions imposed on Rio Tinto pursuant to the amended and restated investor rights agreement, and the expected closing date for the investment . Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-copper-and-gold-announces-further-investment-and-entry-into-a-new-investor-rights-agreement-with-rio-tinto-301998673.html

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/28/c7195.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avrupa Minerals Updates Drilling Results at the Sesmarias VMS target, Alvalade JV, Portugal

Avrupa Minerals Updates Drilling Results at the Sesmarias VMS target, Alvalade JV, Portugal

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Announces US$17M Wheaton Precious Metals Draw

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that under the previously announced US$300 million precious metals purchase agreement (the "PMPA") with Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. ("Wheaton"), the Company has drawn down a total of US$16.7 million . The draw consisted of two tranches, US$10 million which was due six months after the initial draw in May 2023 and US$6.7 million related to specific pre-construction acquisition transactions.

Marshall Koval , CEO and Director stated: "Lumina is extremely pleased to be wrapping up resource definition and metallurgical drilling in December to support the Feasibility Study. The US$10 million draw will fund our activities until the next tranche from Wheaton in May 2024 as we progress the study and engineering work."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Plans To Return for Phase 3 Drilling at Central Canada, Renegotiates Pre-Production - Net Smelter Royalty Payments

Falcon Plans To Return for Phase 3 Drilling at Central Canada, Renegotiates Pre-Production - Net Smelter Royalty Payments

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V:FG)(FRA:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") previously announced the completion of the option and work requirements on the Central Canada project to earn its 100% interest in the project located in the Hutchinson Township, Atikokan, Ontario dated June 9, 2023

Falcon has successfully met all cash, share, and exploration expenditures over the 4-year option period for the project. Falcon has the right to purchase half of the 2% NSR (Net Smelter Royalty) for a payment of $1,000,000, leaving the vendors with 1%. With annual production pre-payments of $10,000 which will be deducted against future royalty payments. The Company has renegotiated the annual pre-production payments from $10,000 yearly to $5,000 yearly.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper
Sign up to get your FREE

Interra Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Nuclear Fuels: Building America’s Uranium Resources

Grid Battery Metals: Exploring Highly Prolific Lithium Assets in Nevada

Canadian North Resources Inc. Further Extends Three Copper-Nickel-Cobalt-PGM Sulphide Mineralized Zones and Continues Unveiling Growth Potential at the Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

NanoXplore Receives TSX Approval for Normal Course Issuer Bid

Related News

Uranium Investing

Nuclear Fuels: Building America’s Uranium Resources

Nickel Investing

Grid Battery Metals: Exploring Highly Prolific Lithium Assets in Nevada

Battery Metals Investing

ALX Resources Corp. Completes Geochemical and Magnetic Surveys at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Discovers an Unprecedented High-Grade Mineralized Zone: Total Weighted Average Grade of 7,578 ppm or 0.76% Total Rare Earth Oxide Across 10 Reverse Circulation Drill Holes at Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Battery Metals Investing

Canada Silver Cobalt Adds to Quebec Properties

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Announces the Exercise of the Mirage Project Option From Globex Mining Enterprise

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Announces the Exercise of the Mirage Project Option From Globex Mining Enterprise

×