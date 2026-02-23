International Tower Hill Mines to Give Updated Presentation at BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference on February 25th and Extends Webcast Invitation

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (the "Company", "ITH") - (TSX: ITH) (NYSE American: THM) today announced the Company will be presenting at BMO's 35th annual Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference in Hollywood, Florida on February 25, 2026.
Join ITH CEO Karl Hanneman for his presentation at the BMO Conference as the Company embarks on a new chapter to advance the 13.6 million ounce Livengood Gold Project resource through feasibility study and permitting following the recent closing of their successful $115 million financing. The Company has also released an updated presentation, which is available on the Company's website at: www.ithmines.com.
ITH Webcast Details:
Wednesday, February 25, 2026
9:30-9:45 a.m. EST
Webcast Link (Live & On-Demand)
https://app.webinar.net/mGgMqGOqX4N
About BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference:
Celebrating thirty-five years this year, BMO's Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Conference brings together senior leaders, global investors, policymakers, and analysts for three days of strategic insights and industry‑defining conversations. Spanning four decades, this conference has become one of the world's leading forums for dialogue on mining, metals, and the critical minerals essential to the global energy transition.
About International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 100% interest in its Livengood Gold Project located along the paved Elliott Highway, 70 miles north of Fairbanks, Alaska.
On behalf of
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
(signed) Karl L. Hanneman
Chief Executive Officer
