International Tower Hill Mines Announces Results from 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

International Tower Hill Mines Announces Results from 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TSX: ITH) (NYSE American: THM) announces the results from its 2026 Annual General Meeting of shareholders held in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders elected the following individuals as directors of the Company, with all receiving a majority of the votes cast, as follows:

Director

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Andrew Cole

180,904,656 (99.80 %)

365,845 (0.20 %)

Anton Drescher

149,303,949 (82.37 %)

31,966,548 (17.63 %)

Karl Hanneman

180,904,426 (99.80 %)

366,071 (0.20 %)

Stuart Harshaw

149,586,237 (82.52 %)

31,684,259 (17.48 %)

Marcelo Kim

176,793,873 (97.53 %)

4,476,624 (2.47 %)

Edel Tully

180,880,252 (99.78 %)

390,245 (0.22 %)

Thomas Weng

170,095,997 (93.84 %)

11,174,499 (6.16 %)

The shareholders re-appointed the current auditors, Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026 and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.

The shareholders approved (99.45% majority), on an advisory non-binding basis, the compensation paid to the Company's executive officers ("Say on Pay") and a 99.63% majority of the shareholders voted in favor of holding the Say on Pay vote every year. In light of the results, the Company will continue to hold the Say on Pay vote every year.

The detailed proxy voting on all resolutions submitted to the shareholders at the Meeting is contained in the "Report of Voting Results" for the Meeting which will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ and on the Company's website or upon request by contacting the Company at (855) 428-2825.

About International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. controls 100% of the Livengood Gold Project located along the paved Elliott Highway, 70 miles north of Fairbanks, Alaska.

On behalf of
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

(signed) Karl L. Hanneman
Chief Executive Officer

This news release is not and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-tower-hill-mines-announces-results-from-2026-annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders-302784964.html

SOURCE International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2026/28/c9860.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

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