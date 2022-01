The board of International Lithium Corp. much regrets to announce the unexpected death of Nicholas Davies, Non-executive Director. Nick was only aged 51 and was a good and valued colleague as well as an energetic person with a high work ethic. He should have had so many more years of active life. Our condolences go to his family and to his close friends.On behalf of the Company,John WisbeyChairman and CEO view the ...

