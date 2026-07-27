Intercontinental Exchange Announces Launch of ICE IDs for Private Credit

Establishes the first foundational identifiers for private credit instruments
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), one of the world's leading providers of financial market technology and data powering global capital markets, today announced the launch of a new classification service that creates unique, persistent identifiers (IDs) for private credit instruments for the first time.
The new identifiers, ICE IDs, are a key part of ICE Private Credit Intelligence , an industry-wide initiative started by ICE and Apollo to build the foundational data infrastructure for the private credit market. ICE IDs will span the investment lifecycle from origination through to the final payoff date and closure of each instrument, including through potential credit events. As an anchor partner, Apollo now applies ICE IDs to its originated credit assets.
"As we work to create a master data structure for private credit, ICE IDs are the cornerstone that we build everything else off of, and which link together the key data points that make up an instrument," said Chris Edmonds, President of ICE's Fixed Income and Data Services. "ICE has a long history of bringing greater efficiency to financial markets, and we look forward to working with Apollo to build out the ICE Private Credit Intelligence platform and bring greater transparency to the private credit market."
ICE leveraged its experience in reference data to launch ICE IDs and plans to offer additional new datasets through ICE Private Credit Intelligence later this year. As a leading provider of global reference data, ICE offers terms and conditions and corporate actions on over 35 million financial instruments covering more than 210 markets including exchanges and Alternative Trading Systems (ATS). Reference data provides the foundational data for securities that are used for a range of functions, including trading, decision support, order management, clearance, compliance, settlement, reporting and risk management.
"We have long believed that enhancing transparency in private credit is essential to the evolution of the asset class, and the introduction of ICE IDs for private credit represents an important milestone that further advances our multi-year efforts across data standardization, secondary market liquidity and price transparency," said Eric Needleman, Partner and Head of Apollo Capital Solutions. "This new offering establishes a critical component of the foundational data layer we seek to build for private credit, through a trusted and experienced data provider in ICE, to enable an investor experience for private credit that more closely resembles that of public markets."
ICE Private Credit Intelligence was created to establish a private credit infrastructure layer that is consistent with the experience of public credit markets. It offers secure, permissioned data sharing that utilizes a standardized reference data set to enable the flow of deal-level information with authorized counterparties, without exposing proprietary data. It also offers a scalable data extraction and distribution model, leveraging ICE's technology stack to ingest deal documents, extract key terms and data points, and distribute secured, consistent information at scale.
To request an ICE ID for an instrument, please visit: https://iceid.ice.com/ .
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology , we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.
Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here . Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026.
Category: Fixed Income and Data Services
SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260727871004/en/
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