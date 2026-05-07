Inter&Co Delivers Record First Quarter, Surpassing 44 Million Clients and R$50 Billion in Credit as AI-Powered Super App Strategy Accelerates

Inter&Co Delivers Record First Quarter, Surpassing 44 Million Clients and R$50 Billion in Credit as AI-Powered Super App Strategy Accelerates

Inter&Co Inc. (NASDAQ: INTR | B3: INBR32), the leading super app providing financial and digital commerce services to over 44 million customers, today reported its results for the first quarter of 2026.

1Q26 Highlights:

Inter delivered another quarter of exceptional growth across key metrics, maintaining its consistent profitability trajectory and demonstrating the strength of its complete ecosystem and Inter by Design model.

  • Client Growth: Reached 44 million total clients, achieving the highest quarterly jump in activation rate since 2024, nearly 60%, reflecting deep and growing client engagement.
  • Net Income: Achieved R$395 million (US$75.6 million), with ROE improving to 15.5%, up 265 basis points YoY, and a Return on Tangible Equity (ROTE) nearing 20%, underscoring disciplined execution and a commitment to sustainable growth and profitability.
  • Credit Expansion: Expanded the gross loan portfolio by 33% YoY to R$50 billion (US$9.5 billion), more than three times the growth rate of the Brazilian market, driven by strategic products like Private Payroll Loans, Mortgages, and Credit Cards.
  • Operational Efficiency: Achieved a record efficiency ratio of 43.8%, reflecting the company's operational leverage potential.
  • Payment Volumes: Cards and PIX volume reached a 1.7 trillion reais (US$327 billion) run rate, representing 26% year-over-year TPV growth, with Inter now holding an 8.5% market share in all PIX transactions in Brazil.

João Vitor Menin, Global CEO of Inter&Co, commented:
"We began 2026 with notable achievements driven by robust performance metrics and cutting-edge innovation. Our 1Q26 results reaffirm our commitment to sustainable, profitable growth, executed with discipline and guided by a clear vision to transform financial services through technology."

He added: "As we look to starting Q2 off strong, we are proud to introduce Seven, our advanced multi-agent AI tool designed to elevate Inter clients' experiences. With Seven, clients gain access to seamless, conversational interactions where they can ask questions, explore products and services, make informed credit and investment decisions, and complete transactions effortlessly. By adopting an agentic-first approach, we are redefining how financial services are delivered and further positioning Inter as a leader in digital transformation."

Alexandre Riccio, Brazil CEO of Inter&Co, noted:
"Our client base has never been stronger. We reached 44 million total clients and achieved our highest quarterly jump in activation rate since 2024, with nearly 60% of clients actively using their accounts. This high engagement translates directly into massive payment volumes. Our combined Cards and PIX volume reached a 1.7 trillion reais run rate, with Inter now holding an 8.5% market share in all PIX transactions in Brazil."

Riccio continued: "On the credit side, our portfolio expanded by 33% YoY to R$50 billion, with nearly 70% secured by collateral. Private payroll reached 2.5 billion reais in portfolio and 600 thousand active clients."

Riccio concluded: "Our commitment to robust underwriting standards and advanced collections capabilities has enabled us to achieve strong credit growth while maintaining stable asset quality, even in a challenging macroeconomic environment, delivering quarterly net income of R$395 million and a 15.5% annualized ROE."

Note 1: The company reports in BRL, and the figures have been converted to USD based on the PTAX on March [31], 2026. Source: Banco Central do Brasil.

Owners' Day

Inter&Co will host its 2026 Owners' Day on May 11th at Nasdaq in New York. This event will offer a valuable opportunity to explore Inter's strategic roadmap, showcase its ambitions to lead through innovation, and discuss its vision for sustainable growth and long-term value creation.

Conference Call

Inter&Co will discuss its 1Q26 financial results on May 7th, 2026, at 11 a.m. ET (12 p.m. BRT). The webcast details, along with the earnings materials, are available on the company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.inter.co/en/.

About Inter&Co
Inter (NASDAQ: INTR) is a digital bank providing financial and lifestyle solutions to 44 million consumers. Our super app leverages technology to unlock simplicity, offering mortgages, credit, gift cards, investments, and international payments. Inter customers also enjoy access to a dynamic marketplace of shopping discounts, cashback rewards, and exclusive access to marquee events. Recognized by Forbes, CNBC, and others as one of the world's leading FinTechs and digital banks, Inter leads with human innovation to empower the new economy. Learn more at US.Inter.Co.

Investor Relations:
Rafaela de Oliveira Vitória
ir@inter.co

Media Relations:
interco@chemistryagency.com / Delayna.Shulak@inter.co

Disclaimer
This report may contain forward-looking statements regarding Inter, anticipated synergies, growth plans, projected results and future strategies. While these forward-looking statements reflect our Management's good faith beliefs, they involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's results or accrued results to differ materially from those anticipated and discussed herein. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to realize the number of projected synergies and the projected schedule, in addition to economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors affecting Inter, the markets, products and prices and other factors. In addition, this presentation contains managerial figures that may differ from those presented in our financial statements. The calculation methodology for these managerial numbers is presented in Inter's quarterly earnings release. Statements contained in this report that are not facts or historical information may be forward looking statements under the terms of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may, among other things, beliefs related to the creation of value and any other statements regarding Inter. In some cases, terms such as "estimate", "project", "predict", "plan", "believe", "can", "expectation", "anticipate", "intend", "aimed", "potential", "may", "will/shall" and similar terms, or the negative of these expressions, may identify forward looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on Inter's expectations and beliefs about future events and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current ones. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this document is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether because of new information, future developments or otherwise. The definition of each such operational metric is included in the earnings release available on our Investor Relations website.

For additional information that about factors that may lead to results that are different from our estimates, please refer to sections "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" of Inter&Co Annual Report on Form 20-F. The numbers for our key metrics (Unit Economics), which include, among other, active clients and average revenue per active client (ARPAC), are calculated using Inter's internal data. Although we believe these metrics are based on reasonable estimates, there are challenges inherent in measuring the use of our business. In addition, we continually seek to improve our estimates, which may change due to improvements or changes in methodology, in processes for calculating these metrics and, from time to time, we may discover inaccuracies and adjust to improve accuracy, including adjustments that may result in recalculating our historical metrics.

About Non-IFRS Financial Measures
To supplement the financial measures presented in this press release and related conference call, presentation, or webcast in accordance with IFRS, Inter&Co also presents non-IFRS measures of financial performance, as highlighted throughout the documents. The non-IFRS Financial Measures include, among others: Adjusted Net Income, Cost of Funding, Efficiency Ratio, Cost of Risk, Cards+PIX TPV, Gross ARPAC, Global Clients, Total Gross Revenues, and Return on average equity (ROE).

A "non-IFRS financial measure" refers to a numerical measure of Inter&Co's historical or financial position that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS in Inter&Co's financial statements. Inter&Co provides certain non-IFRS measures as additional information relating to its operating results as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS financial information presented herein should be considered together with, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the financial information presented in accordance with IFRS. There are significant limitations associated with the use of non-IFRS financial measures. Further, these measures may differ from the non-IFRS information, even where similarly titled, used by other companies and therefore should not be used to compare Inter&Co's performance to that of other companies.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Inter & Co.INTRNCM:INTRfintech investing
INTR
The Conversation (0)
VIDEO - BTV Visits Atlas Salt, Graphene Manufacturing, Telescope Innovations, Nevada Organic Phosphate, Maple Gold, Intrepid Metals and Nine Mile Metals

VIDEO - BTV Visits Atlas Salt, Graphene Manufacturing, Telescope Innovations, Nevada Organic Phosphate, Maple Gold, Intrepid Metals and Nine Mile Metals

Watch on BNN Bloomberg nationalWednesday, March 4 at 7:30 PM EST & Saturday, March 7 at 8 PM EST Tune into BTV and Discover Investment Opportunities. As the resource cycle accelerates, BTV Business Television highlights companies turning exploration, innovation and strategic growth into... Keep Reading...
Clean Energy and Precious Metals Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference held May 23 rd are now available for online viewing. REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/4bNF5Zi The... Keep Reading...
Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 23rd

Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 23rd

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend. This in-person and... Keep Reading...
Intrepid Metals (TSXV: INTR) (OTCQB: IMTCF)

Intrepid Metals Intersects Shallow Mineralization of 72.20 Meters of 1.28% Copper Within 198.00 Meters of 0.68% CuEq During Its Initial Drill Program at Its Corral Copper Property in Arizona

Intrepid Metals Corp. (TSXV: INTR) (OTCQB: IMTCF) ("Intrepid" or the "Company") provides results for 5 additional diamond drill holes from the Company's Corral Copper Property ("Corral Copper" or the "Property") located in Cochise County, Arizona. All 5 holes were drilled in the Ringo Zone which... Keep Reading...
Steven Boms

From Skepticism to Action: Steve Boms on Canada’s Open Banking Turning Point

Canada is shaping its financial future through open banking.Steve Boms, executive director of FDATA North America, made a recent appearance on the Investing News Network podcast, where he detailed Canada’s long-awaited transition toward consumer-driven banking and how placing the Bank of Canada... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance, is announcing that it has filed its audited Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Charles Schwab's Money Talk Personal Finance Column Expands Bench of Expert Voices

Three new Certified Financial Planners ® join the column's roster of experts creating real-life financial education insight Charles Schwab today announced the addition of three new Certified Financial Planners® to Money Talk, Schwab's personal finance column designed to help everyday Americans... Keep Reading...

Climate Global and Moody's Power the First Index and ETF of Climate-Resilient REITs

Climate Global and Exchange Traded Concepts announced the Climate Global Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (Ticker: CLIM), an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) while systematically incorporating insurance-grade climate and... Keep Reading...

T. ROWE PRICE OHA SELECT PRIVATE CREDIT FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARED TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS OF $0.69 PER SHARE IN Q4 2025

T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund (the "Company" or "OCREDIT") today reported financial results and total distributions of $0.69 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. As private credit remains a key driver of financing solutions within credit markets, OCREDIT closed the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance is pleased to provide an update of corporate activities since the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

T2 Metals Announces NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate at the Sherridon Copper-Zinc-Gold-Silver Project, Manitoba, Canada

Lexaria Bioscience Releases Second Episode of Investor Video Series

Angkor Resources Identifies Copper Drill Targets Adjacent To Canada Wall Copper Porphyry Project, Cambodia

American Uranium Commences Drilling at its Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin

Related News

copper investing

T2 Metals Announces NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate at the Sherridon Copper-Zinc-Gold-Silver Project, Manitoba, Canada

uranium investing

Uranium Enrichment Market Expected to Hit US$30.2 Billion by 2035

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Identifies Copper Drill Targets Adjacent To Canada Wall Copper Porphyry Project, Cambodia

energy investing

American Uranium Commences Drilling at its Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin

base metals investing

Bold Ventures Announces Additional Results from Drilling at Burchell

precious metals investing

One Bullion Reports Gravity-Finish Assay Results at Vumba Project, Including 30.8 g/t Au, and Receives EIA Approval for Maitengwe Project

energy investing

Standard Uranium Returns to Flagship Project; Locks in Drill-Ready Targets at Davidson River