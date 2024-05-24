Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Clean Energy and Precious Metals Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference held May 23 rd are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/4bNF5Zi

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

May 23 rd


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Energy Fuels IncUUUU:USNYSE:UUUU:USBattery Metals Investing
UUUU:US
The Conversation (0)
Energy Fuels Announces 2023 Results: Record Net Income and Earnings per Share, Uranium Production Ramp-Up, and Near-Term Production of Separated Rare Earth Elements

Energy Fuels Announces 2023 Results: Record Net Income and Earnings per Share, Uranium Production Ramp-Up, and Near-Term Production of Separated Rare Earth Elements

Conference Call and Webcast on February 26, 2024

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023. The Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar. html on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Energy Fuels Announces Sale of Secured Convertible Note and Receipt of Payment in Full for Prior Sale of Alta Mesa ISR Project

Energy Fuels Announces Sale of Secured Convertible Note and Receipt of Payment in Full for Prior Sale of Alta Mesa ISR Project

Together with $41.8 million previously paid by enCore, net proceeds from the Note total $64.2 million

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ( "Energy Fuels" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce that, on November 9, 2023 it sold to MMCAP International Inc. SPC (" MMCAP ") the remaining unpaid balance of $20 million owed under the Secured Convertible Note (the " Note ") issued to the Company by enCore Energy Corp. (" enCore ") as partial consideration for enCore's purchase of the Alta Mesa In-Situ Recovery Project (the " Alta Mesa Sale "), as previously announced on February 15, 2023 for total consideration of $21 million plus $1.5 million in unpaid accrued interest, less a sales commission of $100,000 paid to a third-party broker. As disclosed in the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 enCore previously paid $40 million toward the $60 million principal Note balance and $1.8 million of interest to the Company in partial fulfillment of its obligations under the Note. As a result of enCore's earlier paydown and the $22.4 million received in connection with the Note's sale, the Company has now received payment in full for the Alta Mesa Sale, and no further consideration is owed in connection therewith. All references to dollar amounts in this press release are references to US$.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

International Paper Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

International Paper Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

Jamie A. Beggs and Scott A. Tozier to Join as Newest Board Members

Ilene S. Gordon to Retire from the Board

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

ALX Resources Corp. Amends Hook-Carter Uranium Project Joint Venture Agreement with Denison Mines - Exploration Planned for 2024

ALX Resources Corp. Amends Hook-Carter Uranium Project Joint Venture Agreement with Denison Mines - Exploration Planned for 2024

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an amending agreement (the "Amendment") with Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison") whereby ALX may increase its ownership interest in the Hook-Carter Uranium property ("Hook-Carter", or the "Project") from 20% to 25% ownership by funding the next $3.0 million of exploration at the Project within the next 30 months. Hook-Carter is a highly-prospective and large exploration property with significant coverage along the prospective Patterson Lake, Carter, and Derksen exploration corridors — notably covering approximately 13 kilometres of the Patterson Lake Corridor along strike of the Arrow uranium deposit owned by NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen"), and the Triple R uranium deposit owned by Fission Uranium Corp. ("Fission").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

DLP Resources Announces Warrant Repricing

DLP Resources Announces Warrant Repricing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) ("DLP" or the "Company") announces that it intends to amend the exercise price of an aggregate of 6,622,250 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") issued as part of the Company's private placement that closed in two tranches on September 28, 2023 and November 1, 2023. An aggregate of 4,000,250 Warrants were issued on September 28, 2023 and 2,622,000 Warrants were issued on November 1, 2024. The Warrants are currently exercisable at a price of $0.80 and expire on September 28, 2025 and November 1, 2025, respectively.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Fortune Minerals Enters Into Convertible Securities Funding Agreement for up to C$10 Million With Lind Partners

Fortune Minerals Enters Into Convertible Securities Funding Agreement for up to C$10 Million With Lind Partners

Initial C$1.25 million drawdown used to pay a C$1 million downpayment for the Alberta refinery site

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Patriot Battery Metals Announces C$75M Flow-Through Financing

Patriot Battery Metals Announces C$75M Flow-Through Financing

/NOT FOR RELEASE TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES /

May 22, 2024 Sydney, Australia

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Coniagas Battery Metals Engages SGS in Quebec to Propel Strategic Funding and Technological Advancements for Re-2Ox and Eventual Production Facility

Coniagas Battery Metals Engages SGS in Quebec to Propel Strategic Funding and Technological Advancements for Re-2Ox and Eventual Production Facility

(TheNewswire)

Quebec is a strategic gateway to the emerging North American EV industry with excellent workforce, infrastructure, and green energy.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Critical Minerals: Advancing Bull River Copper Mine Back to Production

Ocumetics Announces Completion of First Tranche of Debenture Private Placement for Net Proceeds of CA$2.82 Million

×