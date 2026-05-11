Inter Sets the Rule of 50 as the Company's North Star

Inter Sets the Rule of 50 as the Company's North Star

Inter, the leading super app providing financial and digital commerce services to over 44 million customers, today announced the evolution of its strategic business plan. The company will now adopt the Rule of 50 as its primary metric to guide growth and profitability over the next three years. The announcement was made during Owners' Day 2026, an investor event held at the Nasdaq headquarters in New York, where Inter has been listed since 2022.

Inspired by a metric widely adopted by technology companies, the Rule of 50 considers:

  • The sum of annual net revenue growth and the Return on Equity (ROE) percentage totaling 50%.

According to João Vitor Menin, Global CEO of Inter, the update complements the 60/30/30 Plan, which continues to drive the company's growth trajectory, while adding a new layer of financial discipline to the strategy.

"To achieve the Rule of 50, our execution will focus primarily on increasing credit penetration, growing our deposit franchise, and expanding the number of customers who use Inter as their primary financial institution," said the executive.

The Inter By Design model is a central differentiator in executing this strategy, combining cost efficiency, scalable distribution capabilities, and consistent revenue growth within a single integrated platform.

"Our financial strategy was designed to scale efficiently, and we have core enablers in place to do so, including our technological capabilities, the optimization of credit origination and recovery, a solid and efficient risk management framework, and a highly skilled team to lead all initiatives," said Santiago Stel, CFO of Inter.

Additionally, three strategic pillars will be decisive for the company's future: a Single Smart Super App that integrates the entire customer journey; a robust data platform fueled by millions of transactions daily; and Seven, Inter's new AI assistant, which ushers in a new era of AI agents.

With this strategic evolution, Inter reinforces its vision of consolidating a global financial platform built on technology, scale, and sustainable profitability.

About Inter&Co

Inter (NASDAQ: INTR) is a digital bank providing financial and lifestyle solutions to 44 million consumers. Our super app leverages technology to unlock simplicity, offering mortgages, credit, gift cards, investments, and international payments. Inter customers also enjoy access to a dynamic marketplace of shopping discounts, cashback rewards, and exclusive access to marquee events. Recognized by Forbes, CNBC, and others as one of the world's leading FinTechs and digital banks, Inter leads with human innovation to empower the new economy. Learn more at US.Inter.Co.

Investor Relations:
Rafaela de Oliveira Vitória
ir@inter.co

Media Relations:
interco@chemistryagency.com / Delayna.Shulak@inter.co


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