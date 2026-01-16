Inter Gains Federal Reserve Approval to Establish U.S. Banking Branch

Inter Gains Federal Reserve Approval to Establish U.S. Banking Branch

Inter (NASDAQ: INTR), the financial institution serving more than 41 million customers, has received regulatory approval from the Florida Office of Financial Regulation (OFR) and the Federal Reserve (FED) to establish a state‑licensed international banking branch in Florida, marking a significant milestone in its international expansion.

The approval authorizes Inter to establish a Florida branch based in Miami, expanding the company's cross-border capabilities and broadening its range of financial services for individuals and businesses. "This milestone strengthens our position as a global platform and enables us to deliver even more value to our clients across borders," said João Vitor Menin, Global CEO of Inter. "The U.S. branch allows us to scale our offering, deliver greater value to our clients, and strengthen Inter's position in the international financial system."

With this authorization, Banco Inter joins a select group of international institutions permitted to operate a U.S. banking branch. The new operation will serve as a digital-first banking hub, connecting clients across borders with enhanced speed, security, and transparency. The U.S. branch will enable Inter to:

  • Optimize its global franchise through a more efficient funding mix, lower servicing costs, improved user experience, and faster time to market for new products.
  • Offer regulated credit and banking products tailored to both U.S. and non-U.S. residents.
  • Support international businesses operating in the U.S. with compliant, technology-driven financial services.
  • Strengthen its U.S. presence to better serve the region's growing international and multicultural communities.

Banco Inter was Brazil's first digital bank and is now one of the country's top-ranked institutions in outbound remittances, according to the Central Bank of Brazil. It also accounts for nearly 10% of all P2P payments (PIX) nationwide. As Inter expands its presence in the United States, the company continues advancing its mission to create a world where interactions between people generate more value.

About Inter

Inter (Inter&Co Inc./NASDAQ: INTR) is a financial technology company providing financial and lifestyle solutions to 41 million consumers. It leverages technology to unlock simplicity, offering mortgages, credit, gift cards, investments and international payments through a broad network of companies in multiple countries, including Banco Inter S.A., Brazil's first digital bank. Inter customers also enjoy access to a dynamic marketplace of shopping discounts, cashback rewards, and exclusive access to marquee events. Recognized as one of the world's leading FinTechs and digital banks by Forbes, CNBC and others, Inter leads with human innovation to empower the new economy. For more information, visit: https://inter.co

Investor Relations:
Rafaela de Oliveira Vitória
ir@inter.co

Media Relations:
Kaio Philipe
kaio.philipe@inter.co
interco@chemistryagency.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Inter & Co.INTRNCM:INTRFintech Investing
INTR
The Conversation (0)
Clean Energy and Precious Metals Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference held May 23 rd are now available for online viewing. REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/4bNF5Zi The... Keep Reading...
Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 23rd

Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 23rd

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend. This in-person and... Keep Reading...
Intrepid Metals (TSXV: INTR) (OTCQB: IMTCF)

Intrepid Metals Intersects Shallow Mineralization of 72.20 Meters of 1.28% Copper Within 198.00 Meters of 0.68% CuEq During Its Initial Drill Program at Its Corral Copper Property in Arizona

Intrepid Metals Corp. (TSXV: INTR) (OTCQB: IMTCF) ("Intrepid" or the "Company") provides results for 5 additional diamond drill holes from the Company's Corral Copper Property ("Corral Copper" or the "Property") located in Cochise County, Arizona. All 5 holes were drilled in the Ringo Zone which... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Final Approval of Reviewable Transaction and The La Dama de Oro Gold Property NI43 101 Report

Nextech3D.ai Partners with BitPay to Power Crypto and Stablecoin Payments for Events

Nextech3D.ai Partners with BitPay to Power Crypto and Stablecoin Payments for Events

Prismo Metals Closes Acquisition of Increased Interest in Hot Breccia

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Final Approval of Reviewable Transaction and The La Dama de Oro Gold Property NI43 101 Report

Rare Earths Outlook

Rare Earths Outlook: Australia Edition

rare earth investing

Rare Earths Outlook: World Edition

Iron Investing

Mining Giants BHP and Rio Tinto to Collaborate on Iron Ore

Nickel Investing

Ontario Accelerates C$5 Billion Crawford Nickel Project Under New One-Process Framework

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Closes Acquisition of Increased Interest in Hot Breccia