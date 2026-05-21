Integrated Quantum Technologies Announces Refiling of MD&A

Integrated Quantum Technologies Announces Refiling of MD&A

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE: ICS,OTC:IGCRF) (OTCQB: IGCRF) (FSE: Y4G), doing business as Integrated Quantum Technologies ("Integrated Quantum" or the "Company"), announces that as result of a continuous disclosure review by the BC Securities Commission, the company has refiled its management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the period ended December 31, 2025. The revised MD&A includes, amongst other items, clarifying disclosure on the Company's validation and testing activities relating to AIQu™Veil™, and related expenditures.

Investors are cautioned not to rely on its previously filed management's discussion and analysis for the period ended December 31, 2025.

About Integrated Quantum

Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc. is building quantum-ready infrastructure to help secure and scale artificial intelligence. The Company's product offerings include AIQu™ platform that supports its long-term strategy for privacy-preserving and resilient AI systems and VEIL™ is its first commercial product designed to protect sensitive AI data and workflows in enterprise environments. IQT's proprietary technologies address emerging post-quantum security risks, growing compute demands, and the increasing complexity of deploying AI at scale, complemented by its Managed Services offering and SecureGuard360™ cybersecurity platform for end-to-end AI security and monitoring. For more information, visit: www.integratedquantum.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Alan Guibord, Director & Chief Executive Officer
Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. dba Integrated Quantum Technologies

For further information, please contact:
2600-1066 West Hastings St., Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 3X1, Canada

Tel: +1-212-634-9534

investors@integratedquantum.com

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298510

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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