Drilling also Finds Silver and Copper Inomin Mines Inc. reports significant new discoveries of nickel, magnesium, and chromium at the Company's Beaver nickel-cobalt property in south-central, British Columbia. Drill-hole B21-02 intersected 252.1 metres grading 20.6% magnesium, 0.16% nickel, and 0.33% chromium. B21-02 is the longest mineralized hole ever drilled at Beaver, and the first-ever drilling in the Spur ...

MINE:CA