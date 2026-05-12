Innovotech Inc. Reports Q1 2026 Financial Results and Operational Update

(TheNewswire)
Edmonton, Alberta May 12, 2026 - TheNewswire Innovotech Inc. (TSX Venture Exchange: IOT; OTCQB: IOTCF) ("Innovotech" or the "Company"), a life sciences services and technology company focused on applied microbiology, analytical chemistry, and regulated laboratory services, today reported its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026.
Revenue for the quarter was $648,140, a decrease of 44% from the same period in the prior year. The decline was driven almost entirely by a change of activities in a large project for a major customer, which had been expected to continue through 2026. Management continues to expand the company's service offerings and capabilities to generate consistent recurring revenue and mitigate such client concentration risk. Gross profit for the quarter was $202,231, with a gross margin of 31.2%, compared to 53.6% in the prior year. Margins were negatively impacted by underutilised capacity, as the Company maintained staffing and operational readiness in anticipation of executing the planned customer work. The Company recorded a net and comprehensive loss of $401,295 for the quarter, compared to net income of $63,523 in Q1 2025. Operating expenses increased year over year, reflecting the Q1 integration of Keystone Labs and Innovotech Labs, relocating the former Keystone Labs operations to a new nearby facility, and investments in a stronger sales organization.
Innovotech continued to advance its strategic transformation, including strengthening its leadership and commercial teams, and completing its OTCQB listing in the U.S. The Company operates with a strong liquidity position and maintains a meaningful equity base, providing flexibility to manage near‑term volatility while continuing to execute its longer‑term strategy.
"Management remains committed to investing in a more diversified, resilient, and scalable platform," said Innovotech CEO Craig Milne. "The Company is continuing to execute its transformation strategy with a focus on the operational and commercial initiatives required to support long-term growth and reduce revenue concentration risk."
The Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") have been filed on SEDAR+ and the OTCIQ.
Innovotech Inc. is an established and scaling life sciences services and technology company specializing in contract research, analytical, and microbial testing within regulated healthcare markets. The Company is a recognized leader in biofilm science and antimicrobial testing and provides advanced laboratory services supporting medical device, pharmaceutical, and industrial product development. Innovotech combines deep scientific expertise with proprietary methodologies and products, including its widely used MBEC Assay® platform for high-throughput antimicrobial and antibiotic testing. Operating through ISO-certified and GMP-accredited laboratories, Innovotech supports clients across multiple sectors and geographies, delivering reliable, decision-enabling data aligned with regulatory expectations such as those of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Health Canada. Learn more at https://www.innovotech.ca.
Craig Milne, CEO Innovotech Inc.
+1-604-239-1819 craig.milne@innovotech.ca
This document may contain forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties that cannot be predicted or quantified; consequently, actual results may differ materially from past results and those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such risks or uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the regulatory environment including the difficulty of predicting regulatory outcomes; changes in the value of the Canadian dollar; the Company's reliance on a small number of customers including government organizations; fluctuations in operating results; government policies or actions; progress and cost of clinical trials; reliance on key strategic relationships; uncertainty related to intellectual property protection and potential costs associated with its defense; the Company's exposure to lawsuits and other matters beyond the control of management. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should management's assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly make or update any forward- looking statements, except as required by applicable law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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