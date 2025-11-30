InnovestX Securities Selects ICE to Enhance Pricing, Trading and Risk Analytics, Powering a More Efficient and Scalable Investment Platform

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced that InnovestX Securities Co. Ltd. , a leading brokerage and securities company in Thailand and a subsidiary of SCBX , the parent company of Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), one of Southeast Asia's leading financial institutions, has selected ICE's Portfolio Analytics (IPA) platform to enhance its risk management and analytics capabilities.

"At InnovestX, our mission is to empower investors with seamless access to world-class investment opportunities powered by technology, innovation and transparency," said Payon Pongsawaree CIO of InnovestX. "As the investment and securities arm of SCBX, we manage a diverse and growing portfolio of structured products that requires accurate pricing and efficient risk oversight. ICE's IPA solution strengthens our risk management capabilities and enables us to scale efficiently, and deliver greater value to our clients as we continue to expand in Thailand."

With ICE's IPA solution, InnovestX will gain a single platform for pre-trade pricing, intraday analytics and lifecycle management across multiple asset classes. ICE's robust data and analytics can help InnovestX deliver more precise and timely valuations and improve the investment decision-making process for its clients.

"We are well equipped to assist firms like InnovestX as they expand their structured product business and enhance their risk management activities," said Christy Chan, Head of Client Development, APAC at ICE Data Services. "Our streaming market data and on-demand analytics, combined with pre-trade pricing and lifecycle management tools, provide the transparency and efficiency that can help leading issuers meet their clients' investment and risk management needs and support growth in dynamic markets like Southeast Asia."

ICE's IPA solution combines continuous market data, pricing, analytics and on-screen risk tools for simple to complex products across multiple asset classes. These capabilities can help firms like InnovestX to manage exposure, monitor risk and price products on an intraday basis, while supporting greater transparency and efficiency in rapidly growing markets.

For more information on ICE Data Derivatives solutions, please visit: https://www.theice.com/market-data/pricing-and-analytics/derivatives .

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology , we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here . Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the SEC on February 6, 2025.

ICE Data Indices, LLC is the administrator of the indices referenced herein. Additional important information regarding these indices, including methodologies, limitations, and disclaimers, can be found at indices.ICE.com. Neither any investment product mentioned herein (the "Product"), nor the issuer of such Product, as applicable, are sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by ICE, its affiliates or their third-party suppliers ("ICE and its Suppliers"). ICE and its Suppliers make no representations or warranties regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in any investment product based on an index. Past performance of an index is not an indicator of or a guarantee of future results.

About InnovestX

InnovestX Securities Co., Ltd. (INVX), a subsidiary of SCBX , is a leading multi-asset investment platform committed to unlocking the financial potential of Thai investors for sustainable long-term growth. Founded in 1995, InnovestX offers a comprehensive range of investment solutions across digital platforms and licensed advisory services, providing access to Thai and global equities, mutual funds, digital assets and other asset classes. With a vision to become the most trusted and preferred investment partner in Thailand, InnovestX empowers investors to confidently capture opportunities across market cycles with transparency, global connectivity and care.

