Honor by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ marks the second consecutive year Influence Mobile named to the list

Rewarded engagement company Influence Mobile today announced that it ranked Number 121 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ North America list a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology companies in North America . Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years. Influence Mobile grew 1,186 percent during this period and was named to the list for the second consecutive year.

Influence Mobile's impressive growth over the past three years can be traced back to the company's work ethic combined with the success of its rewarded engagement platform [E]ngage , which delivers high-value players to game developers and publishers like Scopely, Playtika and Peak Games, and increases the frequency and duration of users' mobile gameplay.

"Appearing on the list for the second consecutive year is a tribute to our outstanding employees who are committed to innovation and ensuring our players and clients receive tremendous value from working with us," said Daniel Todd , CEO of Influence Mobile. "With plans to enter new markets in 2023, we look forward to continued growth driven by our ultimate goal of becoming the best unified rewards platform in the world."

Influence Mobile is well-poised for explosive growth as they continue their global expansion of their flagship app, Rewarded Play, launched most recently in Canada . Rewarded Play and sister apps enable users to earn rewards by playing games on their phone. The android app received over five million installs on the Google Play store and has awarded over $22 million in total rewards since the app was launched in 2019.

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America . Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000 , and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America .

About Influence Mobile

Founded in 2012, Influence Mobile is a rewarded gaming platform that entices and nurtures high-value mobile gamers by engaging them with relevant rewards. With its owned and operated apps, including Rewarded Play , the Google Play Store's top rewarded gaming app in the US, Influence Mobile boasts a community of highly-engaged players that create ongoing value for its growing list of clients.

For more information about Influence Mobile, visit www.influencemobile.com .

Press Contact
Allie Razo
Press@influencemobile.com
419.349.2558

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/influence-mobile-announced-as-the-121-fastest-growing-technology-company-in-north-america-301680416.html

SOURCE Influence Mobile

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NorthStar Bets encourages Canadians to take a 90-minute 'stat holiday' to support the Canadian men's soccer team on the world stage

It's time to cheer on the boys in red, Canada !

NorthStar Bets (CNW Group/NorthStar Gaming Inc.)

For the first time since 1986, Canada's men's soccer team will be representing our country in the world's biggest soccer tournament. To mark this historic event, NorthStar Bets is rallying Canadians to support the team in their upcoming matches regardless of where they are or what time of the day it is, that's why NorthStar Bets created a new 90-minute "statutory holiday".

The Canadian team's first match of the tournament is set to kick off on Wednesday, November 23 , at 2 p.m. ET , falling in the middle of the workday for many. To give all Canadian soccer fans the opportunity to watch the match, NorthStar Bets is urging Canadian employers and senior decision-makers to give employees time off during the day to watch the national men's team compete on the world stage with the first-ever 90-minute stat holiday.

"Canadian soccer fans have waited 36 years for this moment, and we want to ensure every Canadian has the opportunity to cheer on the Canadian squad," said Michael Moskowitz , CEO and a founding partner of NorthStar Gaming. "We hope that a 90-minute 'stat holiday' will provide a sense of togetherness and patriotism, while demonstrating our nation's pride of Canada's men's soccer team. Canadians have a long and rich history of rallying around marquee hockey, baseball and basketball moments, and now it's time to show our support for our soccer team."

NorthStar Gaming is teaming up with the hosts of the popular soccer podcast Footy Prime , featuring former Canadian men's national soccer team stars Craig Forrest and Jimmy Brennan , alongside their sports podcast co-hosts James Sharman, Brendan Dunlop, Dan Wong and Jeff Cole , to rally Canadians behind the 90-minute stat holiday program.

"We're thrilled to join forces with NorthStar Bets and encourage fellow Canadian soccer fans to take time out of their busy days to watch Canada take on the world for the first time in almost 40 years," said Craig Forrest , former men's national soccer player, sports commentator and Footy Prime podcast co-host. "Our Canadian roots compel us to rally behind our athletes for one of the world's biggest sporting moments in history. We look forward to sharing this experience with Canadians across the country."

To celebrate this momentous occasion, NorthStar Gaming is hosting immersive pre-parties at The Rec Room in Toronto for Canada's first two matches on Wednesday, November 23 at 2 p.m. ET and Sunday, November 27 at 11 a.m. ET . Visit www.90minutes.ca to register and learn more about the 90-minute statutory holiday.

Canadians can also join in on the fun by using the #90MinStatHoliday hashtag on social media or by showing support with a bet on Canada with NorthStar Bets ( www.northstarbets.ca ), or download the app from the App Store and Play Store .

For more information on NorthStar Gaming, please visit www.northstargaming.ca .

About NorthStar Gaming

NorthStar Gaming proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a made-in- Ontario casino and sportsbook gaming platform that provides players with a uniquely local, premier user experience. The NorthStar Bets sportsbook provides real-time news, stats, analysis and scores directly in the betting environment along with the most popular online casino games.

A Canadian company, NorthStar Gaming is uniquely positioned to become a convergence leader in the intersection of sports media and sports wagering thanks to its partnerships and agreements with leading media companies. NorthStar Gaming is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards and to ensuring local players' entertainment dollars stay in the province of Ontario and other regulated jurisdictions as they develop.

About Footy Prime With a blend of timely and topical content, Footy Prime delivers unique, informative, and provocative commentary and interviews. Untethered from traditional broadcasters, Footy Prime covers soccer/football and the world of sports with insightful colour and high-energy banter, the podcast is the hub for sports passion and current affairs, with a mix of genuine curiosity, humour, and entertainment.

SOURCE NorthStar Gaming Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/16/c4200.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Vonage's Conversational Commerce Application Chosen by Razer to Enhance Customer Engagement

Vonage will enable Razer to leverage the power of its digital presence to push commerce strategy to social

Vonage a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, is enabling Razer the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, to engage with customers in Asia Pacific and allow direct purchases of gaming gear and accessories on social media using Vonage's conversational commerce application, Jumper.ai.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Global Demand for Drone Racing Surges as Drone Racing League Expands Media Distribution for 2022-23 DRL Algorand World Championship Season

More international broadcast networks add DRL programming this 2022-23 Season, which premieres on Saturday, November 19th at 1:30pm ET on NBC and top streaming platforms

The Drone Racing League (DRL), the world's premier professional drone racing property, announced expanded global media distribution for 2022-23 DRL Algorand World Championship Season, which premieres this Saturday, November 19th at 1:30pm ET on NBC and top streaming platforms.

This season will represent DRL's broadest global reach, with racing airing in more than 320 million households, up 30% from last season, across nearly 170 markets. The league announced partnerships with 20 international networks including: NBC Sports, ESPN, FOX Sports, Art Motion , Sony Pictures Networks India, StarTimes, Sport Klub, FPT Play, TrueVisions, Tap DMV Philippines, Fox Sports Australia, O2TV Sport, ubeat (Grup Mediapro), STARZPLAY Sports, ELEVEN, beIN Sports, Sportall, Viaplay, and more.

DRL will make its race content available across multiple digital platforms for simultaneous live streams, coining themselves the first "wide-streamed" sport. As Gen Z's favorite sport, DRL will stream on TikTok, where the league has over 5 million followers and the platform boasts 10 billion views of #drone videos . DRL will also stream on YouTube, where DRL has seen 60% of its all-time views organically jump in the past 90 days, Twitter, Twitch, Instagram, and Facebook.

"DRL is the defining sport of the 21st century, challenging the status quo of other major properties. We meet fans where they are and give them what they want – high-tech and high-speed competition across real-life racing, esports, and the metaverse," said DRL CMO Anne Marie Gianutsos. "While other sports put their games behind a paywall, DRL is readily available on all formats and tailored to our social-first audience."

Starting with DRL's Race in the Cloud Presented by Google Cloud this Saturday, fans will watch the world's 12 best drone pilots race high-speed drones through iconic sports arenas, DRL SIM virtual maps and a metaverse world to be crowned the DRL Algorand World Champion. The season will feature a live audience esports event in February at Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas , and a spectacular drone race, Miami 3-0-Fly , at loanDepot park, home to Major League Baseball's Miami Marlins, on February 25, 2023 in Miami, Florida . Fans can sign up to be the first to know when tickets go on sale.

DRL partners, Algorand, Google Cloud, T- Mobile , the U.S. Air Force, PointsKash, and Draganfly will activate throughout the season. Fans will engage with DRL through their suite of gaming products including the DRL SIM video game, Drone Racing Arcade mobile game, and upcoming metaverse game Project Drone Galaxy.

DRL just dropped new trending apparel in the DRL Store , including replicas of DRL Pilot jerseys that hints DRL's tech data, custom drones and hidden messages through interactive QR codes that lead to surprise digital locations.

About DRL
Drone Racing League (DRL) is the world's premier professional drone racing property. The best drone pilots in the world fly in DRL and millions of fans watch them race on NBC, YouTube, TikTok, Twitch, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Combining groundbreaking technology and immersive drone racing, DRL is creating a new era of sports that brings high-speed competition in real life, in virtual simulation, and in the metaverse. Founded by Nicholas Horbaczewski in 2015, DRL is privately-held and headquartered in NYC. For more information, visit www.drl.io .

Press Contact:
Melanie Wallner
VP, Marketing & PR
melanie@drl.io

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-demand-for-drone-racing-surges-as-drone-racing-league-expands-media-distribution-for-2022-23-drl-algorand-world-championship-season-301679637.html

SOURCE Drone Racing League

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

SXU Launches Esports Program

Saint Xavier University (SXU) has launched its first-ever esports program, which began competition this fall for the 2022-23 season. Esports, or electronic sports, are multiplayer, organized games played competitively, and SXU is among the first colleges in Chicago to roll out organized competitive leagues.

Saint Xavier University logo (PRNewsfoto/Saint Xavier University)

Esports, which can be traced back to 1972 when gaming consoles became common, are being launched at an increasing rate in colleges across the United States and are quickly becoming a normal part of campus athletics.

"Launching one of the first esports programs in Chicago is demonstrative of SXU's commitment to innovation and has both strengthened and diversified our athletic portfolio. Collegiate esports focus on inclusivity and bring together a diverse group of students who may not have otherwise had opportunities to connect with each other," said Matt Cunningham , director of Athletics.

The SXU esports program, part of the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE), has a structure that mirrors that of traditional collegiate sports and the team currently competes in five titles: League of Legends, Overwatch, Valorant, Rocket League and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. With 40 competitors in just the first semester of competition, the team is rapidly growing.

Led by head coach Lemar Daniels , who has several years of esports experience and multiple team accomplishments under his leadership, the team already has a series of victories and plans to continue their winning tradition.

In addition to being a unique part of collegiate sports, the esports team at SXU provides an array of opportunities for the students, including the opportunity to gain and enhance real-world skills through work with broadcasting, production, social media and team management. Student-athletes gain experience in collaboration, team-building, problem-solving, communication, leadership and critical thinking.

The esports industry is expected to see growth of nearly 30 million participants throughout the rest of 2022 and will continue to rise in future years. Daniels, who is currently recruiting for the 2023-24 season, looks forward to the future of SXU esports and hopes to cultivate a culture of leadership and success with a focus on ensuring diversity throughout the program.

"As competitive gaming continues to grow, we are building the foundation for high-level competition in collegiate esports while delivering the SXU promise to educate for competence, character and career success," Daniels said.

Saint Xavier University was founded in 1846 by the Sisters of Mercy and is a private, Catholic, four-year, coeducational institution that provides a transformative educational experience to more than 3,500 undergraduate and graduate students who are prepared to become compassionate leaders in their field of study and their communities. As a mission-driven, student-centered institution, Saint Xavier educates for competence, character and career success, with program offerings through our College of Arts and Sciences , Graham School of Management and School of Nursing and Health Sciences . Recognizing Saint Xavier's excellence in education, U.S. News & World Report has ranked SXU consistently among the best colleges in the Midwest.

MEDIA CONTACT: Deb Rapacz, Associate Vice President of Marketing and Communications, rapacz@sxu.edu

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sxu-launches-esports-program-301678725.html

SOURCE Saint Xavier University

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

The Op Games | Usaopoly Launches MONOPOLY: Original Squishmallows Collector's Edition

Squad up with the most adorable version of the classic game and collect an exclusive plush in the first-ever Squishmallows game to hit retail

Usaopoly (The Op Games) the board game and puzzle publisher behind iconic licensed games and best-selling party games Telestrations ® Blank Slate™, and Hues and Cues™, along with global branded entertainment leader Hasbro, Inc (NASDAQ: HAS), today launched the plush-inspired version of a classic game with MONOPOLY ® : Original Squishmallows™ Collector's Edition taking the in-demand license to the tabletop for the first time. As a great gift for any fan who wants to squish, collect, and squad up with Original Squishmallows, the game features an exclusive collectible 4" Squishmallows Cam the Cat Plush which can only be found in the game.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Duelbits Announces World Cup Predictor Game With Bonuses

Duelbits celebrates the 2022 World Cup with a predictor game and generous prizes.

To mark the excitement around the global football championship this year, Duelbits is announcing their World Cup Predictor Game. Participants can take part without making financial commitments, and can play for rewards.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

