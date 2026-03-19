Inflection Resources Completes Oversubscribed Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $3,345,000

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - March 19, 2026 - Inflection Resources Ltd. (CSE: AUCU OTCQB: AUCUF FSE: 5VJ) (the "Company" or "Inflection") is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated February 25, 2026 and as a result of strong investor demand, the Company has completed an oversubscribed non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $3,345,000. The Company issued 13,380,00 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.25 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one-half of a share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable into one additional common share at a price of $0.40 for a term of 24 months.
The proceeds from the Offering will primarily be used for exploration drilling on the Company's 100% owned projects in the Northern Territory and New South Wales in Australia.
An insider of the Company purchased a total of 30,000 Units. The participation by Insiders in the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101, Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The Company is relying upon exemptions from the requirement to obtain a formal valuation and seek minority shareholder approval for the Offering on the basis that the fair market value of the participation by related parties in the Offering is less than 25% of the Company's current market capitalization.
Cash finder's fees of $136,975 and 547,900 finder warrants exercisable at $0.40 per common share for a 24-month term were paid on a portion of the Offering. All securities issued are restricted from trading until July 19, 2026.
About Inflection Resources Ltd.
Inflection is a gold-copper focused mineral exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AUCU", on the OTCQB under the symbol "AUCUF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "5FJ", with projects in New South Wales and the Northern Territory, Australia. For more information, please visit the Company website at www.inflectionresources.com.
NewQuest Capital Group
Inflection is part of the NewQuest Capital Group, an entrepreneurial, discovery-driven investment group that builds value through the incubation and financing of early-stage mineral exploration projects globally. Further information about NewQuest can be found at www.nqcapitalgroup.com.
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On behalf of the Board of Directors:
Alistair Waddell
President and CEO
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For further information, please contact:
Brennan Zerb
+1 (778) 867-5016
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the offering, the use of proceeds from the Offering, other future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events may vary from those anticipated in such statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include failure to obtain CSE acceptance of the Offering, inability to use of proceeds from the Offering as expected, and risks associated with mineral exploration, including the risk that actual results and timing of exploration and development will be different from those expected by management. The forward-looking statements in this news release were developed based on the assumptions and expectations of management, including that CSE acceptance for the Offering will be obtained, the Company will be able to use the proceeds from the Offering as anticipated, as well as the other assumptions disclosed in this news release and that the risks described above will not materialize. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law.
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