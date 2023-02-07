Platinex Inc. Announces Acquisition of Ontario Gold Assets, Shining Tree Joint Venture with Fancamp and $2.5M Equity Financing

Infinity Stone Options 38,441ha Sugar Loaf and Little Dipper Lithium Projects Near Sigma Lithium in Minas Gerais Province, Brazil

Infinity Stone Options 38,441ha Sugar Loaf and Little Dipper Lithium Projects Near Sigma Lithium in Minas Gerais Province, Brazil

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has optioned the Sugar Loaf and Little Dipper lithium projects, collectively covering 38,441 hectares.
  • The Sugar Loaf Project covers 22,195 hectares, located approximately 15 kilometres from Sigma Lithium's Grota do Cirilo Project, located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil .
  • The Little Dipper Project covers 16,246 hectares, located approximately 10 kilometres from Oceana's Solonopole Lithium Project in the state of Ceará, Brazil .

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the " Company " or " Infinity Stone "), is pleased to announce that it has optioned the 38,441-hectare Sugar Loaf and Little Dipper Lithium Projects (the " Sugar Loaf Project " and " Little Dipper Project ", respectively; collectively, the " Projects "). The Sugar Loaf Project is located 15 kilometres from both Sigma Lithium Resources' (" Sigma Lithium ") Grota do Cirilo Project and Lithium Ionic Inc's (" Lithium Ionic ") Itinga Project in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil . The Little Dipper Project is located in the state of Ceará, approximately 10 kilometres from Oceana Lithium Ltd.'s ( "Oceana ") Solonopole Lithium Project. The Sugar Loaf Project comprises 13 exploration permits, while the Little Dipper Project comprises 9 exploration permits. (Figures 1 & 2) .

The Sugar Loaf and Little Dipper Projects were optioned on the basis of perceived geological potential from known mineralized trends. Both Minas Gerais and Ceará have become regions of interest for hard rock lithium exploration, with a number of early and later stage exploration companies active in the region, as well as companies much closer to production such as Sigma Lithium. Brazil has been recognized as one of the world's major high-grade lithium producers. For example, LG Energy Solutions (" LG ") recently secured a 6-year offtake agreement with Sigma's subsidiary Brazilian Sigma Mineração SA. [1] LG is a battery supplier to multiple EV companies, including Tesla Inc. [2]

Sigma's properties are located in the municipalities of Araçuaí and Itinga, in Brazil's mining-friendly Minas Gerais State, approximately 450 kilometres northeast of the state capital of Belo Horizonte . Sigma holds 27 mineral rights in four properties spread over 191 square kilometres (19,100 hectares), which include nine past-producing lithium mines.

Figure 1: Sugar Loaf Project Area Map

Figure 2: Little Dipper Project Area Map

Infinity Stone intends to conduct a satellite imagery-based spectral analysis to determine areas of interest for targeted exploration. Following this, the Company intends to mobilise an exploration team immediately to the Projects to conduct initial groundwork, including grab and channel sampling, trenching, and mapping. There will be a focus on identifying pegmatites across the claim blocks that have the potential for lithium-cesium-tantalum (LCT) mineralization.

The Company notes that mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby and/or geologically similar properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's properties.

Option Terms

Pursuant to an option agreement (the " Option Agreement ") dated February 2, 2023 between the Company and Talisman Venture Partners Ltd. (" Talisman "), the Company has been granted an option to acquire the Projects upon: (i) payment of $50,000 on execution (paid), $100,000 within 30 days of execution and $150,000 within 180 days of execution; and  (ii) issuance of 4,000,000 class A subordinate voting shares ("Shares") of the Company within 30 days of execution and 4,000,000 Shares within 180 days of execution. Upon the Company earning in under the Option Agreement, Talisman will retain a 1% net smelter royalty (NSR) over the Projects, half of which may be repurchased by the Company for $1,000,000 within 90 days of the public filing of a bankable feasibility study respecting the Projects.

Stock Option Issuance & Marketing Engagement

Infinity Stone has retained Machai Capital Inc. (" Machai ") to provide digital marketing services (the " Engagement "). Machai will provide certain digital marketing services in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the Canadian Securities Exchange and other applicable legislation.

The Engagement has an initial term of six months, Machai will receive $80,000 in cash plus applicable taxes and be issued 400,000 stock options at an exercisable price of $0.25 for a 5-year term.

Machai is at arm's length to Infinity Stone and has no other relationship with the company except pursuant to the Engagement.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Company.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

To register for investor updates please visit https://infinitystone.ventures .

Connect with Infinity Stone

Email | Website | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram |

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company, including those described in the Company's public filings available on www.SEDAR.com . The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Infinity Stone Contact
Zayn Kalyan
CEO and Director
Direct: 778-938-3367
zayn@altuscapital.ca

[1] https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sigma-lithium-and-lg-energy-solution-sign-milestone-six-year-binding-term-sheet-for-lithium-offtake-agreement-301392472.html
[2] https://insideevs.com/news/630122/tesla-battery-supplier-lg-invests-increased-production/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1997265/Sugar_Loaf_Project_Area_Map.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1997266/Little_Dipper_Project_Area_Map.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1997021/Infinity_Stone_Ventures_Corp_Logo.jpg

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infinity-stone-options-38-441ha-sugar-loaf-and-little-dipper-lithium-projects-near-sigma-lithium-in-minas-gerais-province-brazil-301740214.html

SOURCE Infinity Stone Ventures Corp

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/07/c7431.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Infinity Stone VenturesCSE:GEMSBattery Metals Investing
GEMS:CNX
Infinity Stone Ventures (CSE:GEMS, OTC:GEMSF)

Infinity Stone Ventures


Infinity Stone Further Expands Project, Including Historic Lithium Samples, near Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Discovery

Infinity Stone Further Expands Project, Including Historic Lithium Samples, near Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Discovery

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone expands its land position to over 5,546 hectares, as well as a pending application for two additional claims in James Bay Lithium District adjacent to and near Patriot Battery Metals Corvette discovery.
  • Further exploration and project expansion is being conducted in the context of the new discovery and significant drilling results from PMET and Winsome in the Corvette Lithium Trend in James Bay, QC.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to announce that it has acquired and staked an additional 359 hectares, as well as a pending application for two additional claims (the "New Claims") on its Camaro Hellcat Lithium Project (the "Camaro Hellcat Project"), with claim blocks adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' ("PMET" or "Patriot") Corvette Project in the James Bay Region of Quebec, bringing its total land position to 5,546 hectares in addition to the currently pending cells. The New Claims include historical surface samples returning 57ppm Li, sampled and assayed in 2016, and a 30ppm Li sample in 1997 (the "Historic Samples").1 The Historic Samples were found to the west of Winsome Resources Cancet Project and PMET's Corvette Lithium Project, north of the Taiga Highway. There are at least 4 historical mapped pegmatites on the New Claims, and the Company intends to conduct further exploration to identify any other potential pegmatites that may be found on the New Claims.

The New Claims are also located near Winsome Resources Ltd.'s ("Winsome") Cancet discovery drill hole (the "Cancet Property"). Winsome's best results at Cancet have included 1 metre at 5.65% Li2O from 36.5 metres and six metres at 1.95% Li2O from 36.45 metres.2 Furthermore, the New Claims are adjacent to a number of claims currently held by Jody Dahrouge, President and Owner of Daroughe Geological Consulting Ltd., a consultant and contractor to PMET. PMET has recently announced that it had drilled 52.2 metres of 3.34% LI2O, including 15.0 metres of 5.10% LI2O.

Infinity Stone intends to conduct a focused exploration program on the Hellcat claim block, alongside an initial prospecting program on the New Claims, in the early spring and will leverage the results of the Winter Geophysics Program announced on January 19, 2023 in targeting sampling and trenching. The Survey will further enable the mapping and delineation of the pegmatitic units across the claim blocks.

"We are excited to further expand the Hellcat Camaro Project in James Bay near Patriot's Corvette discovery. As the spring exploration season rapidly approaches, we are renewing our focus on the project and are actively evaluating new claim blocks that are adjacent and near the current project footprint," said Zayn Kalyan, CEO of Infinity Stone. "The James Bay region, specifically the CV lithium trend discovered by PMET, is quickly becoming the epicentre of lithium exploration in North America and we are excited to have a prospective land package in the region. We are looking forward to being able to get back on the ground with more data following our geophysics program to conduct a renewed and focused exploration program," furthered Mr. Kalyan.

Terms of Acquisition

Pursuant to the acquisition of 100% interest in 154 hectares of the New Claims, the Company has agreed to (i) paying $6,000 in cash and issuing 200,000 subordinate voting shares ("Shares") of the Company to the claim vendor Donovan Explorations Ltd.

About the Hellcat Camaro Lithium Project

The 5,546-hectare Hellcat Camaro Lithium Project is located adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Property, in the James Bay Region of Quebec, approximately 235 kilometres east of Radisson, Quebec and 245 kilometres northeast of the Cree village municipality of Nemaska. The Project has four property blocks, the Taiga, Hellcat, and Camaro, collectively covering 3,850 hectares adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Lithium discovery in the James Bay Region of Quebec. PMET has recently returned significant high-grade results at the Corvette Lithium Project, including 156.9 m at 2.12% Li2O (176.4 m to 333.4 m), including 25.0 m at 5.04% Li2O (CV22-083).1

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Company.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

To register for investor updates please visit https://infinitystone.ventures.

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Connect with Infinity Stone

Email | Website | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram |

Infinity Stone Contact
Zayn Kalyan
CEO and Director
Direct: 778-938-3367
zayn@altuscapital.ca

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company, including those described in the Company's public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Infinity Stone Intersects 3.36% Cg over 101.0m, including 21.96% Cg over 4.32m at Rockstone Graphite Project

Infinity Stone Intersects 3.36% Cg over 101.0m, including 21.96% Cg over 4.32m at Rockstone Graphite Project

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone encounters 3.36% Cg and 0.13% Zn over 101.0m, including 21.96% Cg and 0.78% Zn over 4.32m from RS-22-03, 10.86% Cg and 0.42% Zn over 14.0m including 17.94% Cg and 0.60% Zn over 7.0m from RS-22-04, and 15.68% Cg and 0.56% Zn over 4.83m, including 24.05% Cg and 0.72% Zn over 2.33m from RS-22-01.
  • All of the drill holes from the Fall Drill Program which returned elevated graphite levels, with significant mineralization and grade comparable with drilling results from other graphite discoveries, including Nouveau Monde Graphite's Matawinie Mine.
  • Significant continued exploration potential with latest results, including the discovery of gold in VMS-type exhalite mineralization, intersecting 1.70 g/t Au over 2.0 m in RS-22-02.
  • Infinity Stone intends to immediately mobilise for an extended drill program to extend RS-22-02 to determine further gold mineralization, alongside additional step-out holes.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone") is pleased to provide an update on its Fall drill program (the "Fall Drill Program") on the Rockstone Graphite project located near Thunder Bay, Ontario ("Rockstone" or the "Rockstone Graphite Project").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Infinity Stone to Fly Airborne Geophysics at Camaro Hellcat Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec

Infinity Stone to Fly Airborne Geophysics at Camaro Hellcat Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone intends to conduct an airborne magnetic gradiometer survey at the Camaro Hellcat Lithium Project, adjacent to PMET's Corvette Lithium Discovery, with the goal of understanding regional geology to inform future prospecting and drill targets.
  • Geophysics results will enable a focused exploration program on the Hellcat claim block in the early Spring.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone") is pleased to announce it intends to conduct an airborne magnetic gradiometer survey ("Winter Geophysics Program" or the "Survey") on its Camaro Hellcat Lithium Project (the "Camaro - Hellcat Project") adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' ("PMET" or "Patriot") Corvette Lithium Discovery in the James Bay Lithium District of Quebec. The goal of the survey will be to gain a greater understanding of the regional geology to inform future prospecting and drill targets. The intended survey will be approximately 918 line-km over the Hellcat, Camaro, and Taiga claim blocks, with detailed line spacing of 100 metres, and more detailed line spacing over the Hellcat claims.

Infinity Stone intends to conduct a focused exploration program on the Hellcat claim block in the early spring and will leverage the results of the Winter Geophysics Program in targeting sampling and trenching. The Survey will further enable the mapping and delineation of the pegmatitic units across the claim blocks.

The Hellcat claims are underlain by 9 km of strike length of underexplored greenstone and metasediments of the Mesoarchean Rouget formation and Neoarchean Marbot formation, respectively. The under-explored Rouget formation greenstone belt represents an attractive exploration target which is geologically similar and proximal to the Guyer Group greenstone, which hosts the PMET Corvette Pegmatites.

"We are excited to push forward with exploration on the Camaro Hellcat Lithium Project. Given PMET's recent high-grade drilling results, including 156.9 m at 2.12% Li2O (176.4 m to 333.4 m), including 25.0 m at 5.04% Li2O (CV22-083)[1], we are eager to gain a further understanding of the project ahead of an extensive exploration program in the spring", said Zayn Kalyan, CEO of Infinity Stone.

About the Hellcat Camaro Lithium Project

The 5,187-hectare Hellcat Camaro Lithium Project is located adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Property, in the James Bay Region of Quebec, approximately 235 kilometres east of Radisson, Quebec and 245 kilometres northeast of the Cree village municipality of Nemaska. The Project has three property blocks, the Taiga, Hellcat, and Camaro, collectively covering 3,850 hectares adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Lithium discovery in the James Bay Region of Quebec. PMET has recently returned significant high-grade results at the Corvette Lithium Project, including 156.9 m at 2.12% Li2O (176.4 m to 333.4 m), including 25.0 m at 5.04% Li2O (CV22-083).1

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Company.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

To register for investor updates please visit https://infinitystone.ventures.

Connect with Infinity Stone

Email | Website | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram |

Infinity Stone Contact
Zayn Kalyan
CEO and Director
Direct: 778-938-3367
zayn@altuscapital.ca

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company, including those described in the Company's public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Infinity Stone Intersects Gold Mineralization at Rockstone Project

Infinity Stone Intersects Gold Mineralization at Rockstone Project

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has intersected 1.70 g/t Au over 2.0 m from its Fall Drill Program at the Rockstone Graphite Project.
  • Gold intersection represents a new regional gold discovery and appears to be associated with Rockstone Cu/Zn/graphite VMS-type exhalite mineralization.
  • Company's technical team is awaiting remaining assay results from the Fall Drill Program at Rockstone and will publish consolidated data in coming weeks.

 Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone") announces that it has intersected 1.70 gt Au over 2.0 metres from its Fall drill program (the "Fall Drill Program") on the Rockstone Graphite project located near Thunder Bay, Ontario ("Rockstone" or the "Rockstone Graphite Project"). RS-22-02 encountered the 2.0-metre interval of gold mineralization from 198 metres to the drillhole's final depth of 200 metres, terminating in the mineralized lithology of intermediate volcanics with quartz veining. The Company completed drilling of 4 holes, RS-22-01, RS-22-02, RS-22-03, and RS-22-04, totalling 800.0 metres. The Au intersection represents a new regional gold discovery and appears to be associated with Rockstone CuZngraphite VMS-type exhalite mineralization.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Infinity Stone Completes Airborne Geophysics at Zen-Whoberi Project, Quebec

Infinity Stone Completes Airborne Geophysics at Zen-Whoberi Project, Quebec

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has concluded its UAV Geophysical EM Survey on Zen-Whoberi with the goal of refining drill targets.
  • Initial interpretations of geophysical data, over the previously completed geochemical soil sampling grid, suggest multiple zones of interest and drill targets for forthcoming Winter Drill Program.
  • Company's technical team is completing interpretation and mapping of geophysical data with intent to publish results as soon as possible, along with intended drill targets.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone") announces that it has completed its airborne UAV magnetic survey on its Zen-Whoberi Project located north of Mont Laurier, Quebec previously announced on December 2, 2022. The survey covered over 570 line-km with detailed line spacing of 100 metres as well as 25-metre spacing over the geochemical soil sampling grid completed by the Company during Summer 2022 (announced on August 12, 2022).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Noram Lithium Engages SRK Consulting To Optimize Zeus Mine Plan

Noram Lithium Engages SRK Consulting To Optimize Zeus Mine Plan

noram lithium corp. ("noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM | OTCQB:NRVTF | Frankfurt:N7R) announces that is has engaged SRK Consulting (U.S.) Inc. ("SRK") to produce an optimized mine plan for its 100% owned Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus" or the "Project") in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The optimization study will focus on the high-grade zone of the Zeus deposit, a component of the recently updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Project (see news release dated January 31, 2023). The high-grade zone at Zeus outcrops at surface and is approximately 60 meters thick x 1.2 kilometers wide x 3.0 kilometers long. The results of the study will form the basis for future technical, operational and economic studies for development and further de-risking of the Project

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Finalizes Option Agreement For LCT Lithium Property Near Power Metals Corp Case Lake Project

Canada Silver Cobalt Finalizes Option Agreement For LCT Lithium Property Near Power Metals Corp Case Lake Project

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

The property package is approximately 240 km 2 and is contiguous with Power Metals' Case Lake Lithium LCT property near Cochrane, Ontario.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium's Phase 3 Drilling Returns 2.25% Li2O Over 15.82m, and 1.21% Rb2O Over 3.98m at Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium's Phase 3 Drilling Returns 2.25% Li2O Over 15.82m, and 1.21% Rb2O Over 3.98m at Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce assay results for Phase 3 of the diamond drilling program at Zone 1 of the Raleigh Lake Lithium project near Ignace, Ontario, Canada.

The Raleigh Lake project consists of 48,500 hectares (485 square kilometres) of adjoining mineral claims 100% owned by ILC. It is not subject to any encumbrances and is royalty free. It is located less than 20 kilometers directly west of the Township of Ignace, Ontario. It distinguishes itself from other lithium projects in Canada by being very well situated near to major public infrastructure; the Trans-Canada Highway, with direct access to Thunder Bay on Lake Superior, is less than six kilometers north of the project as is the mainline of the Canadian Pacific Railway, natural gas pipelines, and the hydro power line junction at Raleigh Lake

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Comex Recommends the Approval of Hydro-Québec's Connection and Powerline Relocation Project to Power the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project

Comex Recommends the Approval of Hydro-Québec's Connection and Powerline Relocation Project to Power the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the Environmental and Social Impact Review Committee (the "COMEX") "), an independent body composed of members appointed by the governments of Québec and the Cree Nation, has completed its review of Hydro-Québec's connection of the Rose Lithium-Tantalum mine and 315-kV Eastmain-1-Nemiscau powerline relocation project, and recommends that the Québec Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks (the "Minister") authorize the connection and powerline relocation project, subject to certain conditions

The recommendation was adopted at the 408th meeting of the COMEX held on November 2, 2022, however it was just recently made public with the release of the minutes of the meeting on the COMEX website.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces San Domingo Drilling Results

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces San Domingo Drilling Results

San Domingo Drilling Results Demonstrate Further Potential for an Extensive Lithium Pegmatite District in Arizona

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF) ("Bradda Head", "Bradda", "BHL" or the "Company"), the North America-focused lithium development company, announces significant high grade lithium bearing minerals intercepted at multiple locations from the initial set of results from its first diamond core drilling programme at the Company's 23km2 San Domingo pegmatite district in Arizona. BHL has intersected 31.85 meters at 1.60% Li2O in drill hole SD22-024 which includes 3.21 meters at 3.74% Li2O[1]. This is the first extensive drilling campaign undertaken at San Domingo since the 1950's and is the maiden program under BHL

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LithiumBank to Develop Boardwalk and Park Place Lithium Brine Projects After Successful Acquisition Campaign

LithiumBank to Develop Boardwalk and Park Place Lithium Brine Projects After Successful Acquisition Campaign

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ( TSX-V: LBNK ) ( OTCQX: LBNKF) (" LithiumBank " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide a corporate update and outline key milestones for 2023.

In 2022, LithiumBank successfully completed its 3-year acquisition and exploration campaign that was focused on:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

