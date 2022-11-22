Lithium Investing News

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has completed drilling of the RS-22-03 step out drillhole, intersecting four separate intervals comprising a total of 45.5 metres of semi-massive to massive graphite.
  • The Company has expanded the drill program with an additional drill hole. RS-22-04 is a northern step-out of RS-22-03.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to provide an update on its Fall drill program (the "Fall Drill Program") on the Rockstone Graphite project located near Thunder Bay, Ontario ("Rockstone" or the "Rockstone Graphite Project").

The Company has completed the drilling of RS-22-03, a step-out of the historic GC-12-01 and RS-22-01 hole. Within RS-22-03, four graphitic zones, consisting of semi-massive to massive graphite, were encountered in the following intervals (Table 1).

Table 1: RS-22-03 - Graphitic Intervals

DrillholeFrom (m)To (m)Interval (m)
RS-22-0352.561.28.7
RS-22-03109.5137.027.5
RS-22-03139.1142.43.3
RS-22-03156.5162.56.0


Infinity Stone has expanded the Fall Drill Program with an additional drill hole RS-22-04 that will be a step-out hole to the north of the RS-22-03. The Company has already upgraded flotation concentrate from core samples from the GC-12-01 discovery hole to 96.1% Cg, and is actively working with SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS Labs"), in Lakefield Ontario, to conduct a flotation and hydrometallurgical test program (the "Met Program") on a 2.7kg sample The goal of the Met Program is to explore the production of EV battery-grade graphite (99.8% Cg purity) derived from the Rockstone Project.

Graphite is a key mineral in the production of EV battery cells. Approximately 1.2kg of graphite per kWh of energy capacity is required for modern EV battery cells. For reference, this means that a Tesla Model S 100D has approximately 120kg of graphite.

"We are very pleased with the initial results from the RS-22-03 step-out hole. Hitting massive graphite alongside sulphides has given us valuable data that will assist in visualizing the structure and trend of the Rockstone deposit. The observed mineralization has warranted an extension of the program with the drilling of the RS-22-04 hole," said Zayn Kalyan, CEO of Infinity Stone. "We look forward to analysis of the core samples, alongside the results of our ongoing metallurgy program at SGS, as we work towards next steps in furthering exploration on this exciting project," furthered Mr. Kalyan.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8151/145256_b971d357c4e17a3d_001.jpg

Figure 1: RS-22-03 Graphitic Interval - 139.1 to 142.4 m

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8151/145256_b971d357c4e17a3d_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8151/145256_b971d357c4e17a3d_002.jpg

Figure 2: RS-22-03 Graphitic Interval - 156.5 to 162.5 m

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8151/145256_b971d357c4e17a3d_002full.jpg

About Rockstone Graphite Project

The Rockstone Graphite Project is located 45 km west of the seaway port at the City of Thunder Bay, Ontario Canada. The Project has excellent access by logging haul roads that connect to paved/gravel roads with nearby railways and a shipping port. Based upon the reprocessed Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) survey completed by Sabina Silver Corporation in 2007, there are 18 drill-ready electromagnetic targets. Greencastle's drilling in 2012 consisted of 4 diamond drillholes (916 metres). Diamond drill hole GC-12-01 intersected a 24 metre interval averaging 0.82% zinc and 0.15% copper within a graphitic argillite unit. Analysis of the pulps for the 24 metres returned a value of 25% Cg (graphitic carbon) using a LECO analytical procedure. Rockstone graphite morphology appears to be highly-ordered hexagonal graphite crystallites and crystallite agglomerates, likely formed by hydrothermal activity at a formation temperature of 702C.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Company.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

Infinity Stone Contact
Zayn Kalyan
CEO and Director
Direct: 778-938-3367
zayn@altuscapital.ca

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company, including those described in the Company's public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

