Infinitum Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting and Shareholder Approval of Kenadyr Transaction

(TheNewswire)

Infinitum Copper Corp. (TSXV: INFI,OTC:INUMF) (" Infinitum " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the voting results on matters considered at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on September 18, 2025 (the " Meeting "), as well as an update on the previously announced transaction with Kenadyr Metals Corp. (" Kenadyr

A summary of the Meeting results is as follows:

1. Number of Directors

The number of directors was set at four (4). The Company received the following vote with respect to setting the number of directors:

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Number of Directors

12,736,093

99.99%

698

0.01%

2. Election of Directors

The nominees listed on the Management Information Circular dated August 13, 2025 (the " Circular ") were elected as directors of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.  The Company received the following votes with respect to the election of the four nominees:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Alex Gostevskikh

12,292,499

98.92%

134,121

1.08%

Michael Wood

12,292,499

98.92%

134,121

1.08%

Steven McMullan

12,292,499

98.92%

134,121

1.08%

Gurterath (Manni) Buttar

12,292,588

98.97%

134,032

1.03%

3. Appointment of Auditors

De Visser Gray LLP was appointed auditor of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are appointed, and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors. The Company received the following votes with respect to the election of the auditor:

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

De Visser Gray LLP

12,736,176

99.99%

698

0.01%

4. Ratification and Confirmation of Equity Incentive Plan

The Shareholders approved the Company's Equity Incentive Plan.  The Company received the following votes with respect to the Equity Incentive Plan:

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Equity Incentive Plan

12,237,499

98.48%

189,121

1.52%

5. Sale of Exploraciones Margarita S.A.

The Shareholders approved, as a special resolution of disinterested shareholders, the sale and disposition by the Company to Kenadyr of all the outstanding shares in the capital of Exploraciones Margarita S.A. de C.V. (" EMSA "), as more particularly set out in the Circular. The Company received the following votes with respect to the sale and disposition of EMSA:

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Equity Incentive Plan

1,425,847

99.99%

773

0.01%

UPDATE ON KENADYR TRANSACTION

As announced on June 20, 2025, the Company entered into a definitive share purchase agreement dated June 13, 2025 (the " Agreement ") with Kenadyr (TSXV: KEN.H; OTCMKTS: KNDYF; FRA: KM0) to sell 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of EMSA.

Following shareholder approval at the Meeting, the Company has now satisfied one of the key conditions to closing under the Agreement. The transaction remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions.

The terms of the Agreement remain as follows:

  • CAD $100,000 in cash (of which a deposit of $25,000 has been paid), and

  • 1,842,719 Kenadyr common shares, which are subject to voluntary resale restrictions with releases occurring over a period of 18 months.

In addition, for a period of 12 months following the closing of the sale, upon Kenadyr closing any equity financing up to and totaling $3.5 million, Kenadyr will issue to Infinitum as a post-closing payment, and for no additional consideration, such number of additional shares that will result in Infinitum continuing to hold 9.0% of the outstanding shares of Kenadyr, to a maximum of 2,588,000 additional shares.

Kenadyr and Infinitum are arm's length parties. The transaction represents a "Reviewable Disposition" under TSXV Policy 5.3, as it constitutes a sale of the majority of the Company's assets. Consequently, Infinitum may be reclassified to the NEX board upon closing, should it no longer meet the TSXV's Continued Listing Requirements.

The Company will provide further updates once all regulatory approvals have been received and closing is imminent.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Alex Gostevskikh

Chief Executive Officer

info@infinitumcopper.com

(888) 455-7620

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date the forward-looking information is provided, are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Specifically, there is no assurance the Company's sale of its Mexican subsidiary will occur on the terms and conditions as outlined above, or at all.  The risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information may include, but are not limited to, risks generally associated with the Company's business, as described in the Company's Filing Statement dated February 11, 2022. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Infinitum Copper Corp.INFI:CATSXV:INFIBase Metals Investing
INFI:CA
The Conversation (0)

Infinitum Copper Corp.

Infinitum Copper Corp is engaged in the exploration of minerals. The company holds interest in Adelita Project located in the Alamos Mining District, next to Alamo Dorado Mine in Sonora, Mexico.

Copper Quest Closes Second and Final Tranche of Financing

Copper Quest Closes Second and Final Tranche of Financing

// Not for distribution to the United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States //

Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX; FRA: 3MX) (" Copper Quest " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche (the " Second Tranche ") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") with the issuance of 4,070,534 units (the " Units ", and each, a " Unit ") of the Company at a price of $0.075 per Unit for gross proceeds of $305,290.05.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Angkor Resources Advances Community Development In Ratanakiri, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Advances Community Development In Ratanakiri, Cambodia

(TheNewswire)

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - (September 18, 2025): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") proudly announces  its continuing community development program with basic infrastructure for transportation improvements.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sun Summit Strengthens Cu-Au Porphyry Potential at the JD Project, Toodoggone District: Defines an Open-Ended 8.5 km Long IP Anomaly

Sun Summit Strengthens Cu-Au Porphyry Potential at the JD Project, Toodoggone District: Defines an Open-Ended 8.5 km Long IP Anomaly

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from a recently completed induced polarization (IP) survey across the JD Porphyry Trend at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Gaspé Expansion Hole Intersects 133.7 Metres Averaging 1.04% Cu

Osisko Gaspé Expansion Hole Intersects 133.7 Metres Averaging 1.04% Cu

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX: OM,OTC:OMZNF ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce new drill results from the Gaspé Copper Project, located in the Gaspé Peninsula of Eastern Québec.

Osisko Metals CEO Robert Wares commented: "The growth potential of the Gaspé Copper deposit continues to be demonstrated with today's new high-grade results. Holes 30-1106 and 30-1109 reveal the presence of a thick, higher grade tabular zone lying at depth around the E Zone horizon near the eastern margin of our 2024 MRE model. This tabular zone may extend significantly to the east if it correlates to historical drilling results. Our expansion drilling is exceeding expectations, hand-in-hand with the solid infill results on our main resource area."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AuKing to Acquire 100% of Cloncurry Gold Project

AuKing to Acquire 100% of Cloncurry Gold Project

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced AuKing to Acquire 100% of Cloncurry Gold Project

Download the PDF here.

Silver47 Exploration - OTC Markets Request

Silver47 Exploration - OTC Markets Request

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") confirms that, as previously announced on September 4, 2025, it has engaged Sideways Frequency LLC ("SFLLC") as an arms-length, third party firm contractually retained by the Company in accordance with routine industry practices to provide investor relations services for a 12 month term.

As part of the Company's efforts towards investor awareness, SFLLC organizes and facilitates the creation and distribution of promotional material concerning the Company and its common shares traded on the OTCQB marketplace (the "Promotional Material") on behalf of the Company. On September 10, 2025, the Company became aware that SFLLC had commenced distribution of Promotional Material which discussed the Company, its business and a general assessment of, and commentary on, the broader market for silver and silver exploration globally. The Promotional Material was available via email and online via click-through of digital media ads.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Copper Quest Closes Second and Final Tranche of Financing

1911 Gold Announces Upsize of Previously Announced "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement to C$17 Million

LaFleur Minerals Closes Unit Offering

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Announces Upsize of Previously Announced "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement to C$17 Million

Gold Investing

What Does the GDX Index Change Mean for Gold Investors?

Gold Investing

Newmont Exits Orla Mining With US$439 Million Share Sale

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Closes Unit Offering

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Announces C$13 Million "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement

precious metals investing

Silver Hammer Closes CDN$1,809,000 Fully Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units