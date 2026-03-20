Infinitum Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - March 20, 2026 - Infinitum Copper Corp. (TSXV: INFI) ("Infinitum " or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 14,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.18 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,520,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit will consist of one common share (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.20 for a period of 60 months from the date of issuance.
Finders' fees may be payable in connection with the private placement.
The private placement is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), and all securities issued under the private placement will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of closing of the private placement.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the private placement to advance and evaluate a pipeline of properties, and for general administrative expenses and working capital.
Certain directors and officers of the Company may acquire securities under the private placement. Any such participation would be considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The transaction will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of any shares issued to or the consideration paid by such persons will exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.
The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an available exemption from the registration requirement of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors of
For more information, please contact:
Alex Gostevskikh
Chief Executive Officer
(888) 455-7620
info@infinitumcopper.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
About Infinitum Copper
Infinitum Copper Corp is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on advancing near-term copper projects in the Americas. With an experienced team and strategic advisors, the Company is pursuing a disciplined growth strategy centered on the discovery, acquisition, and responsible development of scalable copper assets to create long-term shareholder value.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. F Forward-looking information includes statements regarding the completion of the Private Placement, receipt of TSXV approval, use of proceeds, and insider participation. Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions as of the date of this press release, but such information is inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that TSX Venture Exchange acceptance may not be obtained on the terms currently anticipated or at all, and risks generally associated with the Company's business as described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.
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