Infinitum Announces Effective Date Of Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC, February 17, 2026 TheNewswire - Infinitum Copper Corp. (TSXV: INFI,OTC:INUMF) ("Infinitum" or the "Company") announces that further to its news releases dated January 23, 2026 and February 12, 2026, the Company will complete the consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Consolidation") on the basis of eight (8) pre-consolidation common shares for one (1) post-consolidation common share.
The Consolidation will become effective at the opening of trading on February 20, 2026, and the Company's common shares will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a post-Consolidation basis under the existing name and trading symbol.
No fractional common shares will be issued in connection with the Consolidation. Any fractional interest resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded down to the nearest whole common share.
The Consolidation will apply to all outstanding securities convertible into common shares of the Company, including stock options and warrants. The number of common shares issuable under such securities and the applicable exercise or conversion prices will be proportionately adjusted in accordance with their respective terms.
The Company currently has 49,031,501 common shares issued and outstanding, and following the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 6,128,939 common shares issued and outstanding, prior to rounding for fractional shares.
The Company's new CUSIP number is 45675B302 and its new ISIN is CA45675B3020.
About Infinitum Copper
Infinitum Copper Corp is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on advancing near-term copper projects in the Americas. With an experienced team and strategic advisors, the Company is pursuing a disciplined growth strategy centered on the discovery, acquisition, and responsible development of scalable copper assets to create long-term shareholder value.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limitation, statements relating to the anticipated impact of the Consolidation on the Company's outstanding securities, including the adjustment of stock options and warrants in accordance with their respective terms. Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions as of the date of this press release, but such information is inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks generally associated with the Company's business as described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.
