Independence Gold Announces the Addition of a Second Drill Rig and Engages AI System for Mineral Targeting at the 3Ts Gold and Silver Project, British Columbia

Independence Gold Corp. (TSXV: IGO,OTC:IEGCF) (OTCQB: IEGCF) (FSE: 625) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has added a second drill rig at its 100% owned 3Ts Gold and Silver Project ("3Ts"). The Company is also undertaking an AI targeting study using exploration data collected at 3Ts. Located approximately 185 kilometres southwest of Prince George, British Columbia, the 3Ts Project comprises thirty-one mineral claims covering approximately 35,486 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region. The project lies 16 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.'s Blackwater Mine and hosts a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz-carbonate vein district within which at least nineteen known mineralized veins, ranging from 50 to over 1,100 metres in strike length and true widths of up to 32 metres, have been identified, ten of which remain untested by drilling. Several of the drill tested veins to date remain open along strike and at depth.

Drilling Update
A 10,000 metre drill program commenced in late March 2026 and is ongoing. To date, approximately 3,500 metres of drilling has been completed in eighteen holes targeting both known vein systems and newly discovered geophysical and geochemical anomalies. A second drill rig has been added to the project to allow for faster sample collection and processing by the lab. The current program is designed to test extensions of known mineralized structures for resource expansion, evaluate new target areas identified through geophysics and surface work, and expand the Company's interpretation of the broader geological systems. Drilling to date has intersected multiple zones of veining, alteration, and structural complexity across the Project area. Drill core from several holes have been submitted to SGS Labs and assay results will be released upon receipt and confirmation by the Company.

AI Targeting Study
Mineural Inc., a Montreal-based firm, has been contracted by the Company to carry out a mineral targeting study on the 3Ts Gold and Silver Project utilizing IRIS, its proprietary geology-aware AI system. IRIS integrates geophysical, geochemical, geological and drill datasets into a single unified model to identify signatures of mineralization across a given area. By focusing on the full suite of available exploration data across the 35,486 hectare property, IRIS will generate ranked exploration targets, enabling the Company to systematically leverage its existing data to identify high-priority targets for follow-up exploration.

Randy Turner, CEO, commented:

"We are pleased to have the addition of a second drill rig a the 3Ts project, which will enable us to complete the 10,000 metre program faster, allowing us to plan the next steps for the project using data collected from the current program.

"The Company has carried out extensive exploration at the 3Ts Gold and Silver Project in recent years and using powerful AI tools to analyze this data will allow us to generate drill targets in areas that have been underexplored or are buried below thick glacial cover. "

About Independence
Independence Gold Corp. is a well-financed mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancement, while management continues to evaluate additional gold and silver projects for possible acquisition. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca.

Andy Randell, P.Geo., the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and who is an independent consultant for the Company, has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Independence Gold Corp.

"Randy Turner"

Randy Turner, President and CEO

Suite 580 – 625 Howe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 2T6
Telephone: 604-687-3959 Facsimile: 604-687-1448 E-Mail: info@ingold.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Independence within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company's planned drilling and exploration activities. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in Independence's public filings under Independence Gold Corp.'s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Independence has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Independence disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297214

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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