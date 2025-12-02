Incyte and Winnie Harlow Join Forces to Share Her Personal Vitiligo Story and Spark Conversation and Understanding

Incyte and Winnie Harlow Join Forces to Share Her Personal Vitiligo Story and Spark Conversation and Understanding

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced its partnership with world renowned supermodel and beauty entrepreneur Winnie Harlow — one of the most recognizable people living with vitiligo — to raise awareness of vitiligo through "The Power of Choice" campaign.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251125041103/en/

Winnie partners with Incyte to raise awareness of vitiligo

Winnie partners with Incyte to raise awareness of vitiligo

Vitiligo is a chronic autoimmune condition characterized by loss of pigment in the skin, resulting in white patches that can appear anywhere on the body. Affecting an estimated 1.9 to 2.8 million adults in the United States 1 , vitiligo can have a profound impact on how people feel about themselves and how they are perceived by others. 2-4

Winnie has lived with vitiligo for most of her life and faced related challenges, including hurtful comments and lack of understanding from others about the condition. As part of the partnership, Winnie steps into her past in two new videos, revisiting her childhood and sharing advice for her younger self and others on similar journeys.

"Growing up with vitiligo, I often felt like I was the only person in the world like me," said Winnie Harlow. "Over time, I've learned that it isn't just about what you see on the skin — it's also about understanding vitiligo on a deeper level. I've partnered with Incyte to help other people with vitiligo feel seen, supported and empowered to explore options that are right for them. You only get one life in your skin, and you choose how you want to live it."

In the videos, Winnie reflects on how misconceptions about vitiligo have shaped her experiences and identity. She also emphasizes the importance of people learning about the condition and engaging with healthcare professionals and choosing for themselves how they manage vitiligo. By connecting Winnie's past with her present, the campaign validates every experience and encourages people to choose their own paths.

"People living with vitiligo are the experts of their own experiences. As a dermatologist, I recognize how important it is to listen to them and partner closely on a personalized approach built on their goals and choices," said Pearl E. Grimes, M.D., F.A.A.D., Director, Vitiligo and Pigmentation Institute of Southern California, and Immediate Past President of the Global Vitiligo Foundation. "Managing vitiligo is a lifelong process — and for those who choose to treat, progress can take time — but with knowledge, patience and support, people can feel more in control of their health."

"Each person's journey with vitiligo is unique. We are honored to partner with Winnie to share and amplify her personal story as part of our commitment to highlighting the lived experiences of people with vitiligo," said Matteo Trotta, Executive Vice President, General Manager, U.S. Dermatology, Incyte. "We hope the campaign encourages people to learn more about the condition and their options in partnership with a dermatologist, whether it is treatment, care or simply understanding what's happening beneath the skin."

To learn more about vitiligo and Winnie's journey, visit ThisIsVitiligo.com .

Winnie Harlow has been compensated for her participation.

About Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow is a world-renowned supermodel and beauty entrepreneur, hailed by Vogue as "one of the most recognized faces on the international fashion scene." Winnie has maintained a successful career in the fashion world, recently walking runways for VETEMENTS and Marine Serre, sitting front row at Marc Jacobs, attending the CFDA Fashion Awards with Amazon Fashion, speaking for a panel at Vogue's Forces of Fashion in Germany, and continuing to cover international fashion magazines around the globe. Apart from the fashion world, Winnie has continued to grow her skincare business Cay Skin, which she founded in 2022 when she became one of only 12 women of color to receive funding in excess of $1 million as a founder, raising an impressive $4.1 million to launch the brand. Diagnosed with vitiligo at age 4, Winnie uses her platform to showcase the importance of diversity in the beauty community and open doors for broader representation. This past summer, she unveiled her Madame Tussauds wax figure on World Vitiligo Day — making history as the first person ever mapped in wax with vitiligo. In fall 2023, she returned to her native Canada, where she was honored to accept the United Nations Association in Canada's Global Citizen Award for her work shattering norms in the fashion industry and her profound advocacy for diversity and female empowerment. Furthering her philanthropy initiatives, last year she visited South Africa to present the Earthshot Prize to the Altyn Dala Conservation Initiative at the annual event that recognizes innovative solutions to environmental challenges.

About Incyte Dermatology

Incyte's science-first approach and expertise in immunology has formed the foundation of the company. Today, we are building on this legacy as we discover and develop innovative dermatology treatments to bring solutions to patients in need.

We strive to identify and develop therapies to modulate immune pathways driving uncontrolled inflammation to help restore normal immune function and bring the body closer to homeostasis. Specifically, our efforts in dermatology are focused on a number of immune-mediated dermatologic conditions with a high unmet medical need, including atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hidradenitis suppurativa and prurigo nodularis.

To learn more, visit the Dermatology section of Incyte.com .

About Incyte

A global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to Solve On. , Incyte follows the science to find solutions for patients with unmet medical needs. Through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics, Incyte has established a portfolio of first-in-class medicines for patients and a strong pipeline of products in Oncology and Inflammation & Autoimmunity. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Incyte has operations in North America, Europe and Asia.

For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com or follow us on social media: LinkedIn , X , Instagram , Facebook , YouTube .

Incyte Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information set forth herein, the matters set forth in this press release, including statements regarding the partnership between Incyte and Winnie Harlow, Incyte's goal of improving the lives of patients, and Incyte's dermatology program generally, contain predictions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including unanticipated developments in and risks related to: unanticipated delays; further research and development and the results of clinical trials possibly being unsuccessful or insufficient to meet applicable regulatory standards or warrant continued development; the ability to enroll sufficient numbers of subjects in clinical trials and the ability to enroll subjects in accordance with planned schedules; determinations made by the FDA and other regulatory agencies; the efficacy or safety of our products; the acceptance of our products in the marketplace; market competition; unexpected variations in the demand for our products; the effects of announced or unexpected price regulation or limitations on reimbursement or coverage for our products; sales, marketing, manufacturing, and distribution requirements, including our ability to successfully commercialize and build commercial infrastructure for newly approved products and any additional new products that become approved; and other risks detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. We disclaim any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

____________________________
1 Results were from a cross-sectional, population-based, participant self-reported and clinician adjudicated online survey conducted between December 2019 and March 2020.
2 Gandhi K, Ezzedine K, Anastassopoulos KP, et al. Prevalence of vitiligo among adults in the United States. JAMA Dermatol . 2022;158(1):43-50.
3 Silverberg JI, Silverberg NB. Association between vitiligo extent and distribution and quality-of-life impairment. JAMA Dermatol . 2013;149(2):159-164.
4 Bibeau K, Pandya AG, Ezzedine K, et al. Vitiligo prevalence and quality of life among adults in Europe, Japan and the USA. J Eur Acad Dermatol Venereol . 2022 Oct;36(10):1831-1844.

Media
media@incyte.com

Investors
ir@incyte.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Incyte CorporationINCYNASDAQ:INCYLife Science Investing
INCY
The Conversation (0)
Incyte Corporation

Incyte Corporation

Keep Reading...
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Sarama Partners With InvestorHub to Strengthen Investor Engagement

Bold Ventures Announces Results of Fall Sampling Program at Burchell

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Engagement of Jiri Skopek as Corporate Development Advisor for the Strategic Commercialization of the Enduring Long Duration Energy Storage System Integrated with "The Hub" AI Energy Management Platform

Electric Royalties: Several Copper Royalties Make Strides and Copper Royalty Revenues Rise

Related News

uranium investing

Niger Moves to Sell Uranium From Orano's Seized SOMAÏR Mine

Gold Investing

Southern Cross Gold’s Tunnel Approval "Pivotal Milestone" for Victoria’s Minerals Future

Precious Metals Investing

Sarama Partners With InvestorHub to Strengthen Investor Engagement

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Announces Results of Fall Sampling Program at Burchell

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Engagement of Jiri Skopek as Corporate Development Advisor for the Strategic Commercialization of the Enduring Long Duration Energy Storage System Integrated with "The Hub" AI Energy Management Platform

Zinc Investing

Electric Royalties: Several Copper Royalties Make Strides and Copper Royalty Revenues Rise

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Acquires Second High-Potential Silver-Lead-Zinc Project in Central Peru