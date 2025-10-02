Incentive Program for the Conversion of BDRs into Shares

Incentive Program for the Conversion of BDRs into Shares

Aura Minerals Inc. ( NASDAQ: AUGO; B3: AURA33 ) (" Aura " ou " Companhia ") Announces to the holders of the Company's Brazilian Depositary Receipts ("BDRs") the launch of the Incentive Program for the conversion of BDRs into common shares ("Incentive Program"), under which holders may request the conversion of their BDRs ("AURA33") into the underlying common shares ("AUGO") listed on Nasdaq ("common shares"), at a ratio of three to one, without being required to pay the applicable fees charged by Banco Bradesco. The Incentive Program will be available for a fixed period of 32 days, from October 6, 2025, to November 6, 2025 ("Subsidy Period").

Information Regarding the Incentive Program:

(i) Each BDR holder is entitled to submit only one conversion request , regardless of the number of BDRs included in that request. Once the conversion is completed, any subsequent conversions will be at the sole responsibility and expense of the holder.

(ii) One common share is equivalent to three BDRs, and therefore the conversion must comply with this ratio.

(iii) The request must be submitted during the Subsidy Period, that is, between October 6, 2025, and November 6, 2025.

(iv) Aura will cover the conversion fees charged by Banco Bradesco on behalf of the shareholders, provided that the conditions mentioned above are met.

(v) The Company shall not be held responsible for the procedures to be undertaken by holders for the conversion of their BDRs into common shares. It is the sole responsibility of each holder to instruct their brokers, both in Brazil and abroad, to properly follow the required procedures for converting BDRs into common shares.

This program is part of Aura's strategy to consolidate and increase the trading of its shares on Nasdaq and is not expected to have an impact on the Company's financial performance.

For more information, please visit https://www.auraminerals.com/en/

About Aura 360° Mining

Aura is focused on mining in complete terms – thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.

Aura is a company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company's five operating assets include the Minosa gold mine in Honduras; the Almas, Apoena, and Borborema gold mines in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper, gold, and silver mine in Mexico. Additionally, the Company owns Era Dorada, a gold project in Guatemala; Tolda Fria, a gold project in Colombia; and three projects in Brazil: Matupá, which is under development; São Francisco, which is in care and maintenance; and the Carajás copper project in the Carajás region, in the exploration phase.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release includes certain statements and information that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and/or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the Company's current estimates, predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, without limitation, statements with respect to potential for higher returns and growth at Borborema; and amounts of mineral reserves and mineral resources. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategy", "goals", "objectives" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement or forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. 


Investor Relations ri@auraminerals.com

FPX Nickel Signs Exploration Agreement with Takla Nation for Klow Property

FPX Nickel Signs Exploration Agreement with Takla Nation for Klow Property

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the signing of an Exploration Agreement (the " Agreement ") with the Takla Nation for exploration activities associated with the Klow property in central British Columbia . The Agreement outlines a collaborative framework for FPX and Takla Nation to move forward responsibly with early-stage exploration, establishing important protocols for engagement, environmental protection, employment, training, and business opportunities.

"This Agreement underscores our commitment to engagement with Indigenous communities from the earliest stages of our exploration work," said Martin Turenne , President, CEO, and Director of FPX. "We look forward to continuing to work with the Takla Nation, guided by transparency, respect, and a shared vision for sustainable development in Takla territory."

"The signing of this agreement marks an important step in strengthening our relationship with FPX. By establishing clear principles for engagement, this agreement ensures that our voices are heard from the earliest stages of exploration," commented Chief John French of Takla Nation. "We look forward to working collaboratively with FPX to protect our lands and ensure shared benefits for our community."

Background

The Klow Property is situated approximately 120 km northwest of Fort St. James and around 45 km north of FPX's flagship Baptiste Nickel Project. Portions of the Klow Property are accessible via an all-season public road which connects Fort St. James to Takla Landing . Like the Baptiste Nickel Project, the exploration target for the Klow property is nickel in the form of awaruite, a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral (Ni 3 Fe) hosted by serpentinized ultramafic rocks.

Exploration at the Klow Property has advanced in several stages since its initial evaluation. Between 2010 and 2012, FPX conducted geological mapping and rock sampling that delineated a large awaruite target area measuring approximately 1.5 by 1.0 kilometres, with encouraging surface grades. In 2012, a five-hole, 1,579-metre diamond drill program tested a portion of this target, with hole DH-4 intersecting 316 metres grading 0.10% nickel-in-alloy 1 from 10 metres downhole. In 2024, the Company re-analyzed 68 archived core samples from DH-4 using Davis Tube Recoverable (DTR) methods, which confirmed strong correlation with historical nickel-in-alloy values and returned DTR nickel grades averaging 7–10% higher than the original nickel-in-alloy results. Also in 2024, FPX expanded the Klow mineral claims to 251 km 2 , covering mainly prospective ultramafic rocks of the Trembleur Ultramafite, host to mineralization at Baptiste.

As announced in May 2025 , FPX undertook a summer 2025 surface rock sampling program, 100% funded by the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (" JOGMEC "). The Agreement with Takla Nation will enable planning and readiness for future exploration activities.

Klow Property Earn-In Agreement

As previously disclosed, FPX and JOGMEC have entered into an earn-in agreement (the " Klow Earn-In Agreement ") which provides JOGMEC the option to earn a beneficial interest in the Company's Klow Property in central British Columbia .

The key terms of the Klow Earn-in Agreement are as follows:

  • FPX grants to JOGMEC the option to earn a 60% beneficial interest in Klow by funding $1,000,000 in exploration expenditures by no later than March 31, 2027 (extended from a prior deadline of March 31, 2026 by mutual agreement of the parties)
  • Once JOGMEC has earned its 60% beneficial interest in Klow, the parties will thereafter fund exploration expenditures pro rata to their ownership interest
  • If either party's beneficial interest in Klow is diluted below 10%, that party's beneficial interest will be converted into a 1.5% NSR royalty over Klow, with the other party retaining a right to buy-back 1.0% of the NSR royalty for $3,500,000

Note 1: results were obtained by geochemical analysis and may not accurately represent Davis Tube Recoverable (DTR) nickel grades. DTR nickel values refer to the portion of the total contained nickel that is recovered from a magnetically separated fraction of the sample. Nickel-in-alloy results refer to nickel recovered by a selective geochemical leach which targets nickel contained in awaruite. While both methods measure nickel in awaruite, awaruite particle exposure and grain size influence each method slightly differently, therefore these results are not directly comparable.

Keith Patterson , P.Geo., FPX's Vice President, Exploration, FPX's Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Baptiste Nickel Project, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"

Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/01/c9322.html

Silver47 Completes Successful Red Mountain Drill Program and Intersects Massive Sulfides in Multiple Holes

Silver47 Completes Successful Red Mountain Drill Program and Intersects Massive Sulfides in Multiple Holes

The Red Mountain Deposit Remains Open to Expansion in Multiple Directions with Assays Pending

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its summer 2025 drill program at its wholly-owned Red Mountain Project in south-central Alaska.

Redstone Completes Strongly Supported Placement

Redstone Completes Strongly Supported Placement

Redstone Resources Limited (ASX Code: RDS) (‘Redstone’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to advise that it has received binding commitments for a private placement to professional and sophisticated investors of up to A$650,000 (before costs), exceeding the minimum raising target of $500,000. The terms of the share placement comprise the issue of 185,714,286 million fully paid ordinary shares in the Company at an issue price of 0.35 cents per share (Placement Shares) and, subject to shareholder approval, placement participants will also receive a one (1) for three (3) free attaching unlisted $0.007 option exercisable for a period of one (1) year from the date of issue (Placement Options), (the Placement).

The Placement provides funding to continue its planned work programs to unlock the potential of its 100% owned West Musgrave Copper project (the ‘Project’) in Western Australia.

Vertex Minerals Limited 2025 Annual Report

Vertex Minerals Limited 2025 Annual Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) holds a portfolio of high-grade gold projects in New South Wales and Western Australia, anchored by the flagship Hill End Gold Project. Together with the nearby Hargraves Gold Project, located 35 kilometres to the north, these assets form a district-scale position within the highly prospective Hill End - Hargraves corridor, which has historically produced more than four million ounces of gold.

The Company's priority during the year ended 30 June 2025 was advancing Hill End from development into production. This work culminated in the achievement of first gold in August 2025, marking Vertex's successful transition from explorer to producer. Hargraves provides additional exploration potential and the opportunity to establish a long-term satellite ore source, complementing production at Hill End and supporting the Company's vision of building a sustainable gold hub in the district.

*To view the Annual Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/X78F5UJ7



About Vertex Minerals Limited:

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

Angkor's Energy Subsidiary Completes 2d Seismic Program On Block VIII Cambodia

Angkor's Energy Subsidiary Completes 2d Seismic Program On Block VIII Cambodia

(TheNewswire)

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB, (September 30, 2025): - TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK and OTC: ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") announces its energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co. Ltd. (Cambodia) ("EnerCam") has completed the onshore 350-line kilometer 2D seismic program on Block VIII, including the newly added area of Mussel Basin.

Entitlement Offer Booklet

Entitlement Offer Booklet

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced Entitlement Offer Booklet

Download the PDF here.

