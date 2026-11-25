Free, two-day holiday celebration at Navy Pier to feature a special artist performance (with proof of Duracell purchase from Amazon), a visit from Santa, life-size games, and more.
Duracell and Amazon are teaming up to bring holiday magic to Chicago with Power Playland on the Pier, a free, family-friendly holiday experience at Navy Pier's Aon Grand Ballroom (600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago, IL 60611). Open Saturday, December 5, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.—as well as 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for guests with proof of purchase—the celebration will feature a variety of festive activities and experiences for the whole family, including:
- Meet Santa: Families can capture a festive holiday moment with Santa, who will be available Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Life-Size Games: Duracell brings the nostalgia of childhood battery-powered games to guests with larger-than-life versions that guests of all ages can play and enjoy.
- Holiday Crafts: Get creative with hands-on activities and make something special to take home all powered by Duracell.
- Give Back with Toys for Tots: Duracell is supporting Toys for Tots through an interactive giving experience where guests can select a toy to donate through a touchscreen kiosk. Duracell will provide the batteries to power each toy and help bring holiday joy to children in need.
- Custom-Embroidered Beanies: Guests can receive a custom-embroidered Duracell beanie, while supplies last, with proof of purchase of Duracell batteries from Amazon.
- Special Artist Performance: The holiday celebration continues Sunday with a special live performance by a Grammy-nominated surprise musical guest. The venue will close to the public from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. ahead of the performance, with eligible guests able to enter beginning at 4 p.m. Advance RSVP through the event website is required for concert access.
To attend Sunday's special artist performance or receive a custom-embroidered beanie, attendees ages 12 and older must provide proof of purchase of at least one pack of Duracell batteries purchased from Amazon within 30 days of the event. Proof of purchase will be physically validated upon entry, and having multiple packs on a single receipt is accepted.
"The holidays are such an important time for families, and Duracell is proud to be part of the moments that matter most," says Todd Midura, VP of Duracell North America Marketing. "From the gifts, to the lights and decorations that make a home feel festive, our batteries help power the season. Partnering with Amazon allows us to show up in a meaningful way, creating an experience where families can come together, have fun and make lasting holiday memories."
"Through our partnership with Amazon, we bring Duracell directly to our shoppers," says Olivia Arnold, GM/VP of E-Commerce at Duracell. "Power Playland on the Pier gives families the chance to experience the brand in a fun, interactive way while celebrating the holiday season. And with Amazon making it easy to shop for Duracell batteries and have them delivered right to your door, we're helping families stay powered for all the moments, big and small, that make the holidays memorable."
For additional event details, RSVP information, and instructions on how to participate, visit the Power Playland on the Pier event website.
About Duracell
Started in the 1920s, the Duracell brand and company was acquired by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE BRK.A, BRK.B) in 2016 and has grown to be the leader in the primary battery market in North America. The iconic Duracell brand is known all over the world. Our products serve as the heart of devices that keep people connected, protect their families, entertain them and simplify their increasingly mobile lifestyles. Visit www.duracell.com for more information.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-partnership-with-amazon-duracell-brings-holiday-magic-to-chicago-with-power-playland-on-the-pier-302950562.html
SOURCE Duracell