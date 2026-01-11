Impinj and EM Microelectronic Announce Gen2X Licensing Agreement

Impinj and EM Microelectronic Announce Gen2X Licensing Agreement

Impinj Gen2X to increase performance of EM Microelectronic endpoint ICs

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today announced a licensing agreement with EM Microelectronic, a semiconductor manufacturer specialized in the design and production of ultra-low power, low voltage integrated circuits (IC), to integrate Impinj Gen2X into future EM endpoint ICs.

"We are committed to enabling a broader ecosystem of product and technology providers to deliver powerful solutions to an array of market segments and use cases," said Gahan Richardson, EVP and General Manager, Impinj Business Unit. "We're thrilled to extend Gen2X performance advantages to EM Microelectronic, and we look forward to the future innovations that stem from this collaboration."

"Our RAINFC dual-frequency product line greatly extends RFID capability beyond traditional RAIN RFID use cases. Gen2X integration into this and future product lines will further improve performance on proven use cases while opening the door to new industries and segments, delivering unmatched value," said Pierre Muller, RFID BU leader at EM Microelectronic. "With demonstrated operational benefits and compatibility with Gen2 standards, we see enormous potential for future innovations across segments, leveraging the features and capabilities that Gen2X delivers."

The next-generation, Gen2X-enabled dual-frequency ICs are expected to be commercially available in 2027. Learn more about Gen2X at http://www.impinj.com/products/technology/Gen2X .

About Impinj

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) helps businesses solve operational challenges and improve consumer experience by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things — such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments — to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things. www.impinj.com

Impinj is a registered trademark of Impinj, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their owners.

About EM Microelectronic

EM Microelectronic, a company of the Swatch Group, designs and manufactures True Ultra-low power integrated circuits and modules for battery-operated and field-powered devices in wearable, consumer, automotive and industrial applications. A Swiss pioneer with more than 30 years' track record in RFID, EM has been serving the market with premium solutions for small portable devices and green IoT since 1975. For more information visit www.emmicroelectronic.com .

For more information, contact:
Impinj Media Relations
Emily Schauer
Senior Manager, Corporate Communications
+1 206-209-2923
eschauer@impinj.com

EM Microelectronic Media Relations
Marie-Michele Cliche
Marketing and Communications Manager
+41 32 755 55 29
marketing@emmicroelectronic.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Impinj Inc.PINASDAQ:PI:US
PI
The Conversation (0)
Impinj Inc.

Impinj Inc.

Keep Reading...
HyProMag Usa Provides Positive Update to Valuation of Expanded Dallas-Fort Worth Plant and Commences Strategic Review to Explore a U.S. Listing

HyProMag Usa Provides Positive Update to Valuation of Expanded Dallas-Fort Worth Plant and Commences Strategic Review to Explore a U.S. Listing

Texas Facility Expansion Increases Magnet Capacity, Supports Domestic Critical-Minerals Supply Chains and Increases Post-Tax NPV to US$780 million (forecast prices) and US$409 million (current prices) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / CoTec Holdings Corp.... Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE realise sa premiere livraison d'helium dans la region du Grand Toronto et signe un contrat d'approvisionnement de trois ans avec un distributeur independant

CHARBONE realise sa premiere livraison d'helium dans la region du Grand Toronto et signe un contrat d'approvisionnement de trois ans avec un distributeur independant

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - le 23 octobre 2025 CORPORATION CHARBONE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz industriels... Keep Reading...
Cotec Logo

HyProMag USA Feasibility Study Demonstrates Robust Economics and the Opportunity to Develop a Major New, Domestic Source of Recycled Rare Earths Magnets for the United States

Keep Reading...
Cotec Logo

CORRECTION BY ACCESSWIRE: CoTec Announces Initial Mineral Resource and Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Lac Jeannine Iron Tailings Project, Québec, Canada

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Avant Brands Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan

Providence Gold Mines Inc. La Dama de Oro Gold & Financing Update

Q4 & 2025 Trading Update

Related News

Gold Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Gold Reserve Jumps with 132 Percent Gain

Gold Investing

Editor's Picks: Experts Call for US$5,000 Gold, US$100+ Silver in 2026

Lithium Investing

Top 9 Global Lithium Stocks (Updated January 2026)

rare earth investing

Japan to Test Deep-Sea Rare Earth Mining in Landmark Trials

Precious Metals Investing

Providence Gold Mines Inc. La Dama de Oro Gold & Financing Update

Copper Investing

Rio Tinto, Glencore Restart Talks on US$260 Billion Mining Mega-Merger

Copper Investing

Q4 & 2025 Trading Update