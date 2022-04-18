Energy Investing News

Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Dave Hughes, vice-president, investor relations, Imperial Oil Limited, will host a 2022 First Quarter Earnings Call on Friday, April 29, following the company's first quarter earnings release that morning. The event begins at 9 a.m. MT and will be accessible by webcast. During the call, Mr. Corson will offer brief remarks prior to taking questions from Imperial's covering analysts.

(TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Dave Hughes, vice-president, investor relations, Imperial Oil Limited, will host a 2022 First Quarter Earnings Call on Friday, April 29, following the company's first quarter earnings release that morning. The event begins at 9 a.m. MT and will be accessible by webcast.

During the call, Mr. Corson will offer brief remarks prior to taking questions from Imperial's covering analysts.

Please click here [ https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2z9q5qtx ] to register for the live webcast. The webcast will be available for one year on the company's website at www.imperialoil.ca/en-ca/company/investors .

After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada's energy resources. As Canada's largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.

Top Stories This Week: Gold Steady After Fed Minutes, Expert Calls for All-time High in Oil

Once again, it's been a week of ups and downs for gold.

After starting the period in the US$1,925 to US$1,935 per ounce range, the metal spiked briefly to just above US$1,940 on Tuesday (April 5). It pulled back, but then moved up again to just below US$1,950 by Friday (April 8) afternoon.

Market watchers have been eyeing the US Federal Reserve, which released the minutes for its mid-March meeting on Wednesday (April 6). The central bank hiked rates by 25 basis points at that meeting, and the minutes show that future hikes could be higher, potentially coming in at 50 basis points.

Ovintiv to Host its First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast on May 10, 2022

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced plans to hold its 2022 first quarter results conference call at 9:00 a.m. MT on Tuesday May 10, 2022 . The Company plans to release its financial and operating results after market close, Monday May 9, 2022 . In addition to the release, supplemental slides and financial statements will be available on the Company's website, located at www.ovintiv.com .

To participate in the conference call, please dial 888-664-6383 (toll-free in North America ) or 416-764-8650 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.

The live audio webcast of the event, including slides, also will be available on Ovintiv's website, under Investors/Presentations and Events, and will be archived for approximately 90 days.

ALTAGAS TO ISSUE FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS AND HOLD VIRTUAL ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) will release its 2022 first quarter financial results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 before markets open. A conference call and webcast will be held the same day to discuss the financial results and other corporate developments.

Time:                 9:00 a.m. MT ( 11:00 a.m. ET )
Dial-in:              1-416-764-8659 or toll free at 1-888-664-6392
Webcast: https://www.altagas.ca/invest/events-and-presentations

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd is an oil and gas company engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas in NE Namibia and NW Botswana. It holds 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license in northeast Namibia and 100% interest in a petroleum exploration license in northwest Botswana which covers the entire Kavango sedimentary basin. The Kavango Basin offers large scale conventional play types.

Global Oil and Gas Logo

Sasanof-1 Well Drill Date Confirmed

Global Oil & Gas Limited is pleased to announce that Western Gas ("WGC") has advised that the Valaris MS-1 drill rig will commence mobilisation from the Port of Dampier to the Sasanof Prospect during the window of 9 to 16 May 2022.

barrels of russian oil with chess pieces

VIDEO — Eric Nuttall: Oil Bull Market on Fast-forward Due to Russia/Ukraine War

The war between Russia and Ukraine is undoubtedly a key factor in the oil industry right now.

But as Eric Nuttall, partner and senior portfolio manager at Ninepoint Partners, reminded investors, a structural bull market was in place for oil long before the fighting began.

"We were already in a structural bull market before the conflict broke out, and what this is doing is it's fast-forwarding us arriving to the inevitable conclusion," he told the Investing News Network.

