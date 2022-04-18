Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Dave Hughes, vice-president, investor relations, Imperial Oil Limited, will host a 2022 First Quarter Earnings Call on Friday, April 29, following the company’s first quarter earnings release that morning. The event begins at 9 a.m. MT and will be accessible by webcast. During the call, Mr. Corson will offer brief remarks prior to taking questions ...

IMO:CA,IMO