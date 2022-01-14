Energy Investing News
Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Dave Hughes, vice-president investor relations, Imperial Oil Limited, will host a 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call on Tuesday, February 1, following the company’s fourth quarter earnings release that morning. The event begins at 9 a.m. MT and will be accessible by webcast. During the call, Mr. Corson will offer brief remarks prior to taking ...

(TSE:IMO, NYSE American: IMO) Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Dave Hughes, vice-president investor relations, Imperial Oil Limited, will host a 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call on Tuesday, February 1, following the company's fourth quarter earnings release that morning. The event begins at 9 a.m. MT and will be accessible by webcast.

During the call, Mr. Corson will offer brief remarks prior to taking questions from Imperial's covering analysts.

Please click here [ https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/epvwxjrr ] to register for the live webcast. The webcast will be available for one year on the company's website at www.imperialoil.ca/en-ca/company/investors .

After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada's energy resources. As Canada's largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.

Investor relations
(587) 476-4743

Media relations
(587) 476-7010

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Imperial Oil IMO:CA IMO Oil and Gas Investing
IMO:CA,IMO

Imperial to market interests in Montney and Duvernay assets

Imperial (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) today announced its intention to market its interests in XTO Energy Canada jointly with ExxonMobil Canada. Imperial and ExxonMobil Canada each own 50 percent of XTO Energy Canada, which includes assets in the Montney and Duvernay areas of central Alberta.

This decision is part of Imperial's ongoing evaluation of its unconventional portfolio, and is consistent with its strategy to focus upstream resources on key oil sands assets. A definitive decision to sell the assets has not been made. Operations will continue as normal throughout the marketing process and should the process not result in a sale.

Keep reading... Show less

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Conference Call for 2021 Annual Results

PrairieSky will release its annual and Q4 2021 results on Monday, February 7, 2022 after markets close. The news release detailing PrairieSky's Annual and Q4 2021 results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and the annual information form will be available on PrairieSky's website at www.prairiesky.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

A conference call to discuss the results will be held for the investment community on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 beginning at 6:30 am MT (8:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call, approximately 10 minutes prior to the conference call, please dial:

Keep reading... Show less

ALTAGAS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF HYBRID NOTE OFFERING

AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) today announced that it has closed its previously announced offering of $300 million of 5.25% Fixed-to-Fixed Rate Subordinated Notes, Series 1 due January 11, 2082 (the " Offering ").

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to redeem or repurchase its outstanding cumulative redeemable five-year rate reset preferred shares, series K (TSX: ALA.PR.K). As a result of the Offering, based on current rates, AltaGas expects to save approximately $66 million in the initial ten-year term of the Offering due to lower taxes and financing charges.  The Offering also continues to stagger, extend and de-risk AltaGas' capital structure.

Keep reading... Show less

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2022 Budget

Canadian Natural's (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) President, Tim McKay, commented "Our key advantages are our committed and dedicated work teams and our large, high quality asset base including long life low decline assets which provides us optionality and flexibility to allocate capital to our highest return projects. In 2022 our diversified production mix is targeted to consist of approximately 46% light and synthetic crude oil, 28% heavy crude oil and 26% natural gas, at the mid-point of our targeted production range. Our assets have low maintenance capital requirements, and combined with our strong operating teams and our effective and efficient operations, we drive industry leading free cash flow, making Canadian Natural unique, robust and sustainable.

Our 2022 budget is targeting base capital of approximately $3.6 billion that delivers targeted production of approximately 1,270,000 BOE/d to 1,320,000 BOE/d, with disciplined year over year near-term growth of approximately 60,000 BOE/d derived primarily from production growth in our conventional E&P operations. Also in 2022, strategic growth capital of approximately $0.7 billion will be allocated to our long life low decline assets which targets to add incremental annual production in 2023 and beyond, resulting in approximate total increases in production of 63,000 bbl/d by 2025. Safe, reliable, low cost operations continue to be a focus for the Company, as we maximize value for our shareholders in 2022 and beyond."

Keep reading... Show less

Cenovus to redeem 3.80% notes due September 15, 2023 and 4.00% notes due April 15, 2024

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) announced today that on February 9, 2022 (the "Redemption Date") it will redeem the entire outstanding principal amount of its 3.80% notes due September 15, 2023 and 4.00% notes due April 15, 2024 (collectively the "Notes"). Cenovus has issued notice to the trustees of the Notes of its intent to redeem the Notes on the Redemption Date. On the Redemption Date, Cenovus will pay to the registered holders of the Notes a redemption price calculated in accordance with the indentures governing the Notes.

Non-registered holders (banks, brokerage firms or other financial institutions) of the Notes who maintain their interests through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") should contact their DTC customer service representative with any questions about the redemption of the Notes. Beneficial holders of the Notes with questions about the redemption should contact the respective brokerage firm or financial institution that holds interests in the Notes on their behalf.

Keep reading... Show less
a hand reaches out to touch a digital stock chart

5 Top Weekly TSX Performers: Questerre Energy Rises 61 Percent

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was trading at 21,072.2 in the early morning on Friday (January 7). It closed out the day slightly higher at 21,084.45.

The index rebounded from a two week low as investors awaited the release of a US jobs data report.

Looking over to commodities, gold and silver edged up on Friday as the US dollar retreated, making precious metals more attractive for investors using other currencies.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×