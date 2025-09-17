Imperial announces appointment of Tanya Bryja to its board of directors

Imperial (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) today announced the appointment of Tanya Bryja to its board of directors effective September 16, 2025.

Ms. Bryja is ExxonMobil's Senior Vice President of Energy Products, based in Spring, Texas, where she leads the integrated, global energy products business, which includes fuels, aromatics, catalysts and technology licensing. She has more than 27 years of experience across a number of ExxonMobil downstream and corporate organizations, with assignments throughout the United States and in Belgium.

Ms. Bryja received her Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois in 1997 and began her career with ExxonMobil that same year.

The company also announced the following updates to Imperial's board of directors. David Cornhill, currently Lead Director, will be reaching the board's mandatory age of retirement and has announced his intention to not stand for re-election at the 2026 annual meeting of shareholders. To facilitate an orderly transition of the Lead Director role, the company's independent directors have selected current director Miranda Hubbs to succeed Mr. Cornhill as Lead Director effective October 1, 2025. Mr. Cornhill intends to continue to serve as an independent director until the 2026 annual meeting of shareholders.

Source: Imperial

After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada's energy resources. As Canada's largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.

For further information:

Investor relations
(587) 962-4401

Media relations
(587) 476-7010

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Imperial OilIMO:CCTSX:IMOOil and Gas Investing
IMO:CC
The Conversation (0)

Imperial providing energy security while reducing emissions

Brad Corson speaks to investments in strategic projects in support of a lower-emission future

Imperial (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) CEO Brad Corson, presented to the federal Standing Committee on Environment and Sustainable Development on June 6 to share how the company is working to supply Canada's energy needs reliably, safely and securely, while providing benefits to the economy and taking action to reduce emissions.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Imperial achieves first oil production from Grand Rapids project using lower emission technology

  • Ramping up production to achieve 15,000 barrels per day of GHG-advantaged volumes
  • Expected to reduce emissions intensity up to 40%, compared to existing technologies
  • Supports company goal to reduce operated oil sands emissions intensity 30% by 2030

Imperial (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) today announced its Grand Rapids oil sands project has started production at Cold Lake, marking the first commercial deployment of the recovery technology that uses less steam to lower emissions intensity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240522998144/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Imperial appoints Senior Vice President, Upstream

  • Cheryl Gomez-Smith to succeed Simon Younger effective May 1, 2024
  • Simon Younger appointed Lead Country Manager and General Manager Australia Conventional, ExxonMobil Upstream

Imperial (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) announced today the appointment of Cheryl Gomez-Smith as Senior Vice President, Upstream, effective May 1, 2024. Ms. Gomez-Smith, currently Director of Safety and Risk, ExxonMobil Global Operations and Sustainability, succeeds Simon Younger, who has been appointed Lead Country Manager and General Manager Australia Conventional, ExxonMobil Upstream.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240429303814/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Imperial declares second quarter 2024 dividend

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) today declared a quarterly dividend of 60 cents per share on the outstanding common shares of the company, payable on July 1, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 3, 2024.

This second quarter 2024 dividend compares with the first quarter 2024 dividend of 60 cents per share.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Imperial to hold 2024 First Quarter Earnings Call

(TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Peter Shaw, vice-president, investor relations, Imperial Oil Limited, will host a 2024 First Quarter Earnings Call on Friday, April 26, following the company's first quarter earnings release that morning. The event begins at 9 a.m. MT and will be accessible by webcast.

During the call, Mr. Corson will offer brief remarks prior to taking questions from Imperial's covering analysts.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coelacanth Energy President and CEO Rob Zakresky.

Coelacanth Energy CEO Targets 50,000 BOE/Day as Montney Resource Expands

Coelacanth Energy (TSXV:CEI) is targeting an eventual production ramp up to 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day as more zones at its Montney oil and gas project in BC, Canada, continue to be de-risked, according to the company’s president and CEO, Rob Zakresky

“So the de-risking of the top two zones allows us to, what we predict, go to 50,000 boe per day, and then hold that flat for a long period of time. What we need to do now is take the other zones and apply more work and more capital to those … And as we see the 500 locations today, that may expand over a period of time and change how we develop the asset.”

In the near term, Zakresky said the company has several wells ready for production, following the recent completion of a production facility, allowing a systematic ramp up to about 7,000 to 8,000 boe per day by October. He noted that future growth to 16,000 boe per day over the next couple of years would depend largely on commodity prices and available capital.

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces Q3 2025 Dividend of US$0.10 Per Share

Alvopetro Announces Q3 2025 Dividend of US$0.10 Per Share

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces that our Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.10 per common share, payable in cash on October 15, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2025 . This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Dividend payments to non-residents of Canada will be subject to withholding taxes at the Canadian statutory rate of 25%.  Shareholders may be entitled to a reduced withholding tax rate under a tax treaty between their country of residence and Canada.  For further information, see Alvopetro's website at https://alvopetro.com/Dividends-Non-resident-Shareholders .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Insider Loan to Corporation

Insider Loan to Corporation

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the following events.

Loan from Chairman

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian flag waving near a clock tower with clear blue sky.

Canada's First Set of Nation-Building Projects Paves Way for Mining, Energy Operations

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced the country's first five nation-building projects.

In March and April, the Build Canada Strong platform was a cornerstone of Carney’s election campaign, which came amid increasing trade tensions between Canada and the US. Among his promises was to create a Major Projects Office (MPO) that would review projects deemed to be in the national interest.

That office was established over the summer, with a release saying it would be headquartered in Calgary and overseen by former TransAlta (TSX:TA,NYSE:TSE) and Trans Mountain CEO Dawn Farrell.

Keep reading...Show less
Hydrogen pipes in a green grass field on a sunny day.

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2025

Hydrogen stocks are enjoying momentum as the world moves closer to a green energy future.

The most abundant element on Earth, hydrogen is a colorless gas. It can be produced in liquid form and burned to generate electricity, or combined with oxygen atoms in fuel cells.

In this way, hydrogen — which produces no carbon emissions — can replace fossil fuels in household heating, transportation and industrial processes such as steel manufacturing. Rising demand for carbon-free energy sources alongside significant new government policies are driving growth in the hydrogen market.

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTED: CHARBONE Hydrogen is Acquiring Hydrogen Production Assets and Closing a First Tranche of $1M Private Placement Financing

CORRECTED: CHARBONE Hydrogen is Acquiring Hydrogen Production Assets and Closing a First Tranche of $1M Private Placement Financing

(TheNewswire)

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - September 5, 2025 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE "), a company focused on green hydrogen production and distribution, is pleased to announce it has signed, on September 4, 2025, an Asset Purchase Agreement to acquire operational hydrogen production and refuelling equipment in Quebec. The strategic acquisition will enable CHARBONE to fast-track the commissioning of CHARBONE's flagship Sorel-Tracy facility phase 1 and empower CHARBONE to produce and deliver first industrial high purity hydrogen (UHP) sales in the upcoming quarter.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Livium Signs Binding Term Sheet with Iondrive related to DES Technology for Clean Energy Waste Recycling

$14M Placement to Fund Acquisition & Exploration

Reinstatement to Quotation

Sulista Exploration Results Confirm a New High-Grade Rare Earth District

Related News

lithium investing

Livium Signs Binding Term Sheet with Iondrive related to DES Technology for Clean Energy Waste Recycling

Battery Metals Investing

$14M Placement to Fund Acquisition & Exploration

Battery Metals Investing

Reinstatement to Quotation

rare earth metals investing

Sulista Exploration Results Confirm a New High-Grade Rare Earth District

Energy Investing

Chemical assay confirms high-grade uranium

Base Metals Investing

Redstone Drilling at Tollu Intersects 10m at 1.37% Cu

Gold Investing

Earthwise Minerals: Advancing the Iron Range Gold Project in BC

×