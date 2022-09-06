Oil and Gas Investing News

Imperial (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) today announced a long-term contract with Air Products (NYSE: APD) to supply low-carbon hydrogen for Imperial's proposed renewable diesel complex at its Strathcona refinery near Edmonton, Alberta. Air Products will provide pipeline supply from its hydrogen plant under construction in Edmonton.

"Our agreement with Air Products is an important milestone as we progress plans to build the largest renewable diesel manufacturing facility in Canada," said Jon Wetmore, Imperial's vice president of downstream. "This project highlights Imperial's commitment to investing in a lower carbon future. We continue to progress discussions with our business partners and governments as we work toward a final investment decision in the months ahead."

Imperial will use Air Products' low-carbon hydrogen to produce renewable diesel at Strathcona that substantially reduces greenhouse gas emissions relative to conventional production. The hydrogen and biofeedstock will be combined with a proprietary catalyst to produce premium low-carbon diesel fuel.

Air Products is increasing overall investment in its Edmonton hydrogen facility to CAD $1.6 billion to support the Imperial contract. The additional investment by Air Products will be used to facilitate integration with Imperial's proposed project that is expected to enable further significant emissions reductions at Air Products' overall complex. Air Products will supply Strathcona with approximately 50 percent of the low-carbon hydrogen output from the 165 million standard cubic feet per day hydrogen production complex.

"There is significant demand for low-carbon hydrogen, and as a first-mover, Air Products is ready to meet that demand from our Alberta Blue Hydrogen Hub," said Dr. Samir J. Serhan, chief operating officer at Air Products. "Canada is rapidly implementing an energy transition that emphasizes the use of low-carbon hydrogen, and Air Products is demonstrating that world-scale hydrogen facilities can be net-zero for carbon emissions. We continue to set the stage for a competitive, low-carbon-intensity hydrogen network, which includes increasing liquid hydrogen production capacity at our site to 35 metric tonnes per day, to provide clean hydrogen for the growing industrial and mobility markets across Canada."

Imperial's renewable diesel complex is expected to produce more than 1 billion litres per year of renewable diesel from locally sourced feedstocks. First announced in August 2021, the project is anticipated to realize about 3 million tonnes per year in emissions reductions in the Canadian transportation sector, which is estimated to be the equivalent to taking more than 650,000 vehicles off the road annually. The project is projected to create about 600 direct construction jobs, along with hundreds more through investments by business partners.

Third-party studies have shown renewable diesel from various non-petroleum feedstocks can provide life-cycle greenhouse gas emissions reductions of approximately 40 to 80 percent as compared to petroleum-based diesel.

About Imperial Oil Limited

After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada's energy resources. As Canada's largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale low- and zero-carbon hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2021 sales of $10.3 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of over $55 billion. More than 20,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook or Instagram .

Imperial Oil Limited Cautionary Statement

Cautionary statement: Statements of future events or conditions in this report, including projections, targets, expectations, estimates, and business plans are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as believe, anticipate, intend, propose, plan, project, target, estimate, expect, schedule, future, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements in this report include, but are not limited to, references to Imperial's proposed renewable diesel complex at its Strathcona refinery, including timing of a final investment decision, planned startup and production, potential emissions reductions and job creation; Imperial's commitment to the energy transition and investing in a lower carbon future; construction of Air Products' hydrogen plant, and the use of hydrogen to produce renewable diesel at Imperial's renewable diesel complex; reduction of greenhouse gas emissions relative to conventional production; Air Products' additional investment related to the hydrogen contract, including net negative emissions at its overall complex and estimated production and supply quantities; the ability for Air Products to operate a competitive, low carbon intensity hydrogen network; and third party studies regarding life-cycle greenhouse gas emissions reductions from non-petroleum feedstocks.

Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions at the time the statements are made. Actual future financial and operating results, including expectations and assumptions concerning future energy demand, supply and mix; commodity prices, foreign exchange rates and general market conditions; project plans, timing, costs, technical evaluations and capacities, and the companies' ability to effectively execute on these plans and operate the refinery and cogeneration unit, and hydrogen complex; production rates, growth and mix across various assets; the availability of locally-sourced and grown feedstock; the adoption and impact of new facilities or technologies on capital efficiency, production and reductions to greenhouse gas emissions intensity, including Imperial's Strathcona's renewable diesel complex and Air Products' hydrogen plant in Edmonton; the amount and timing of emissions reductions; that any required support from policymakers and other stakeholders for various new technologies will be provided; applicable laws and government policies, including taxation, restrictions in response to COVID-19 and with respect to climate change and greenhouse gas emissions reductions; receipt of regulatory approvals; performance of third-party service providers; capital and environmental expenditures; and evolution of COVID-19 and its impacts on Imperial's ability to operate its assets could differ materially depending on a number of factors.

These factors include global, regional or local changes in supply and demand for oil, natural gas, petroleum and petrochemical products, feedstocks and other market or economic conditions and resulting demand, price, differential and margin impacts; the results of research programs and new technologies, including with respect to greenhouse gas emissions, the ability to bring new technologies to commercial scale on a cost-competitive basis, and the competitiveness of alternative energy and other emission reduction technologies; the receipt, in a timely manner, of regulatory and third-party approvals; project management and schedules and timely completion of projects; availability and allocation of capital; failure or delay of supportive policy and market development for emerging lower emission energy technologies; environmental regulation, including climate change and greenhouse gas regulation and changes to such regulation; environmental risks inherent in oil and gas activities; availability and performance of third-party service providers, including in light of restrictions related to COVID-19; political or regulatory events, including changes in law or government policy, applicable royalty rates, tax laws, and actions in response to COVID-19; third-party opposition to company and service provider operations, projects and infrastructure; unexpected technological developments; unanticipated technical or operational difficulties; management effectiveness and disaster response preparedness, including business continuity plans in response to COVID-19; general economic conditions, including the occurrence and duration of economic recessions; and other factors discussed in the companies' risk factors and management discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations in their most recent annual report on Form 10-K.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some that are similar to other oil and gas and energy companies and some that are unique to Imperial Oil Limited and Air Products. The companies' actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by its forward-looking statements and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. The companies undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

Air Products Forward Looking Statement

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. While forward-looking statements are made in good faith and based on assumptions, expectations and projections that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors , including risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the assumptions, beliefs or expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any such forward-looking statements are based.

Imperial

Investor relations
(587) 476-4743

Media relations
(587) 476-7010

Air Products

Investor inquiries
Simon Moore
(610) 481-7461
mooresr@airproducts.com

Media inquiries
Art George
(610) 481-1340
georgeaf@airproducts.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Imperial OilIMO:CAIMOOil and Gas Investing
IMO:CA,IMO

Ovintiv Names Ralph Izzo to its Board of Directors

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) ("Ovintiv" or the "Company") today announced that Ralph Izzo has been named as an independent member of its Board of Directors, effective September 6, 2022 and that Bruce Waterman will retire from the Board of Directors effective December 31, 2022 .

Ovintiv Names Ralph Izzo to its Board of Directors (CNW Group/Ovintiv Inc.)

Mr. Izzo, 64, currently serves as the Executive Chair of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated ("PSEG"), having recently retired as their Chair, President and CEO. PSEG is a publicly traded diversified energy holding company, founded in 1903 and has a long history of providing infrastructure to access safe, affordable, reliable, and cleaner energy to customers in New Jersey and Long Island .  Since joining PSEG in 1992, Mr. Izzo has held several significant executive positions within the PSEG family of companies. Mr. Izzo also serves on the Board of Directors of the Bank of New York Mellon.

Mr. Izzo is a member of the U.S. Department of Energy's Fusion Energy Sciences Advisory Committee and the former chair of the Nuclear Energy Institute.  He is also on the Board of Directors for the Edison Electric Institute, Nuclear Electric Insurance Limited, the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce, the Liberty Science Center and the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.  Mr. Izzo is on the advisory board for the University of Pennsylvania's School of Engineering and Applied Sciences Mechanical Engineering and Applied Mechanics Department, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Peddie School and Princeton University's Andlinger Center for Energy and the Environment Advisory Council, as well as a member of the Visiting Committee for the Department of Nuclear Engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the Columbia University School of Engineering Board of Visitors, and of the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion. In addition, he is a former chair of the Rutgers University Board of Governors and the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce.

Mr. Izzo received his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in mechanical engineering and his Doctor of Philosophy degree in applied physics from Columbia University . He also received a Master of Business Administration degree, with a concentration in finance, from the Rutgers Graduate School of Management.

"We are excited that Ralph is joining our Board. His significant senior leadership experience in operations, strategic planning, finance, risk management, environmental stewardship, and diversity leadership will enhance the board's strengths," said Ovintiv's Chair Peter Dea . "Mr. Izzo is a well-known leader within the utility industry, as well as the national energy policy arena and represents our ongoing Board refreshment process as our third new Director in the past 18-months."

Mr. Waterman joined the board in 2010 and served on various committees over his tenure including Audit Committee Chair from 2017 until 2022. Mr. Waterman's wealth of finance, energy industry and government relations experience benefited the Company immensely. "On behalf of the Board and leadership team, I would like to thank Bruce for his many contributions and wise counsel over the last 12 years," said Mr. Dea. Brendan McCracken , Ovintiv's President and CEO noted "the Company is grateful for Mr. Waterman's years of service and dedication and we wish him well in retirement."

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available on the Company's website, www.ovintiv.com , or by contacting:

Investor contact:

(888) 525-0304

Media contact:

(403) 645-2252

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovintiv-names-ralph-izzo-to-its-board-of-directors-301617867.html

SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/06/c9206.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P/TSX 60 Index

As a result of the quarterly review, S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes in the S&PTSX Composite Index and S&PTSX 60 Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 19, 2022 :

S&P/TSX 60 INDEX – September 19, 2022

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – September 19, 2022


COMPANY

GICS SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Algoma Steel Group Inc.
(TSX:ASTL)

Materials

Steel

ADDED

Bellus Health Inc
(TSX:BLU)

Health Care

Biotechnology

ADDED

Uni-Select Inc (TSX:UNS)

Consumer
Discretionary

Distributors

DELETED

Aurora Cannabis Inc.
(TSX:ACB)

Health Care

Pharmaceuticals

DELETED

Aecon Group (TSX:ARE)

Industrials

Construction & Engineering

DELETED

Dream Office REIT
(TSX:D.UN)

Real Estate

Office REIT's

DELETED

New Gold Inc (TSX:NGD)

Materials

Gold

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500 ® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ® . More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com .

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/02/c8715.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

TOURMALINE DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX: TOU) (" Tourmaline " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of C$0.225 per common share. The dividend will be payable on September 29, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2022 . This quarterly cash dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (CNW Group/Tourmaline Oil Corp.)

Reader Advisories
Currency

All amounts in this news release are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and statements (collectively, " forward-looking information ") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "forecast", "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "on track", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking information concerning the future payment of dividends and the timing and amount thereof which assumes the availability of free cash flow to fund such dividends. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Tourmaline, including expectations and assumptions concerning the following: prevailing and future commodity prices and currency exchange rates; applicable royalty rates and tax laws; interest rates; future well production rates and reserve volumes; operating costs, the timing of receipt of regulatory approvals; the performance of existing wells; the success obtained in drilling new wells; anticipated timing and results of capital expenditures; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; the timing, location and extent of future drilling operations; the benefits to be derived from acquisitions; the state of the economy and the exploration and production business including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the responses of governments and the public to the pandemic thereon; the availability and cost of financing, labour, services and materials; ability to maintain its investment grade credit rating; and ability to market crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids successfully. Without limitation of the foregoing, future dividend payments, if any, and the level thereof is uncertain, as the Company's dividend policy and the funds available for the payment of dividends from time to time is dependent upon, among other things, free cash flow, financial requirements for the Company's operations and the execution of its growth strategy, fluctuations in working capital and the timing and amount of capital expenditures, debt service requirements and other factors beyond the Company's control. Further, the ability of Tourmaline to pay dividends will be subject to applicable laws (including the satisfaction of the solvency test contained in applicable corporate legislation) and contractual restrictions contained in the instruments governing its indebtedness, including its credit facility.

Although Tourmaline believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Tourmaline can give no assurances that it will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general such as operational risks in development, exploration and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertain impacts of COVID-19 on Tourmaline's business, and the societal, economic and governmental response to COVID-19; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to reserves, production, revenues, costs and expenses; health, safety and environmental risks; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; interest rate fluctuations; marketing and transportation; loss of markets; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; failure to complete or realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions or dispositions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; uncertainties associated with counterparty credit risk; failure to obtain required regulatory and other approvals; climate change risks; inflation; supply chain risks; the impact of wars (including the war in Ukraine ), hostilities, civil insurrections, pandemics, epidemics or outbreaks of an infectious disease in Canada or worldwide; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Tourmaline, or its operations or financial results, are included in the Company's most recently filed  Management's Discussion and Analysis (See "Forward-Looking Statements" therein), Annual Information Form (See "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" therein) and other reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website ( www.sedar.com ) or Tourmaline's website ( www.tourmalineoil.com ).

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Tourmaline undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required by applicable securities laws.

About Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Tourmaline is Canada's largest and most active natural gas producer dedicated to producing the lowest emission and lowest-cost natural gas in North America . We are an investment grade exploration and production company providing strong and predictable operating and financial performance through the development of our three core areas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With our existing large reserve base, decades-long drilling inventory, relentless focus on execution and cost management, and industry-leading environmental performance, we are excited to provide shareholders an excellent return on capital, and an attractive source of income through our base dividend and surplus free cash flow distribution strategies.

Website: www.tourmalineoil.com

SOURCE Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/02/c9137.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ways to Invest in Oil

Ways to Invest in Oil

Those watching the oil market and looking for ways to invest in this commodity know that prices have experienced a high level of volatility since soaring past US$140 per barrel in 2008.

One recent curveball came in form of the COVID-19 pandemic, which put oil prices under significant pressure in 2020, even pushing them to an unprecedented negative level at one point.

The spread of COVID-19 has disrupted global economies and caused a “decline in energy demand without parallel,” points out Deloitte in its mid-year oil and gas industry outlook.

Keep reading...Show less

Imperial completes sale of interests in Montney and Duvernay assets

Imperial (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) today announced that together with ExxonMobil Canada, it has successfully completed the previously announced sale of XTO Energy Canada to Whitecap Resources Inc. for a total cash consideration of $1.9 billion ($940 million Imperial's share). As a result of the sale, Imperial will record an after-tax earnings gain of approximately $200 million in the third quarter of 2022.

The sale is consistent with Imperial's strategy to focus upstream resources on key oil sands assets and its commitment to deliver long-term value to shareholders. The assets include 567,000 net acres in the Montney shale, 72,000 net acres in the Duvernay shale and additional acreage in other areas of Alberta. Net production from these assets is about 140 million cubic feet of natural gas per day and about 9,000 barrels of crude, condensate and natural gas liquids per day.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cenovus Announces Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Series of Notes

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) announced today the commencement of tender offers to purchase for cash certain of its outstanding series of notes listed in the table below (collectively, the "Notes") for an aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued and unpaid interest, of up to $1.5 billion.

References to "$" in this news release are to United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×