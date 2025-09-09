IMPACT Silver Announces Shareholder Approval of Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan

IMPACT Silver Corp. (TSXV: IPT,OTC:ISVLF) (OTCQB: ISVLF) (FSE: IKL) ("IMPACT" or the "Company") announces that at the Company's shareholder meeting held on August 1, 2025, the Company received shareholder approval for a new form of omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Omnibus Plan") to replace its 10% fixed stock option plan (the "Option Plan") originally adopted on December 21, 2020. Disclosure of the Omnibus Plan and the Company's former Option Plan is contained in the information circular dated June 25, 2025, sent to shareholders for its annual general meeting.

The Omnibus Plan is a "rolling up to 10%" security-based compensation plan, as defined in Policy 4.4 - Security Based Compensation of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), pursuant to which the number of common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") that are issuable upon the exercise of equity awards granted under the Omnibus Plan (collectively, the "Awards") shall not exceed 10% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company as at the date of any Award grant, subject to adjustment as provided in the Omnibus Plan.

The plan remains subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange and must be re-approved by shareholders on an annual basis, beginning at the Company's next annual meeting of shareholders in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT IMPACT SILVER

IMPACT Silver Corp. (TSXV: IPT,OTC:ISVLF) is a successful producer-explorer with two mining projects in Mexico.

Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District: IMPACT owns 100% of the 211 km2 Zacualpan project in central Mexico where four producing underground silver mines and one open pit mine feed the central 500 tpd Guadalupe processing plant. To the south, the Capire Project includes a 200 tpd processing pilot plant adjacent to an open pit silver mine with an NI 43-101 inferred mineral resource of over 4.5 million ounces silver, 48 million lbs zinc and 21 million lbs lead (see IMPACT news release dated January 18, 2016, for details and QP statement). Company engineers are reviewing Capire for a potential restart of operations to leverage improving commodity prices. Over the past 19 years, IMPACT has developed multiple exploration zones into commercial production and has produced over 13.5 million ounces of silver, generating revenue of more than $298 million, with no long-term debt.

Plomosas Zinc-Lead-Silver District: Plomosas is a high-grade zinc producer in northern Mexico with exceptional exploration upside potential. The Company recently restarted mining operations and is ramping up production. Exploration potential at Plomosas is exceptional along the 6 km-long structure. This is in addition to other exploration targets on the 3,019-hectare property including untested copper-gold targets with indications of high-grade material at surface. Regionally, Plomosas lies in the same mineral belt as some of the largest carbonate replacement deposits in the world.

Additional information about IMPACT and its operations can be found on the Company website at www.IMPACTSilver.com. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @IMPACT_Silver and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/impactsilver.

Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure:

George Gorzynski, P.Eng., a Director and VP Exploration of IMPACT Silver Corp., is a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has approved the technical information contained in this news release.

On behalf of IMPACT Silver Corp.

"Frederick W. Davidson"

President & CEO

For more information, please contact:

Jerry Huang
CFO | Investor Relations
O: (604) 681 0172 or inquiries@impactsilver.com
C: (778) 867 7909 Direct

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This IMPACT News Release may contain certain "forward-looking" statements and information relating to IMPACT that is based on the beliefs of IMPACT management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to IMPACT management. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "planned", "expect", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intends", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions, or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "should", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding interpretation of drill results, activity at the projects and estimated timing thereof, the potential for defining and extending the known mineralization, exploration potential on the properties, and plans for drilling and future operations at the Company's projects or plans for financing.

Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and assumptions, including with respect to, without limitation, exploration and development risks, expenditure and financing requirements, title matters, operating hazards, criminal activity, metal prices, political and economic factors, community relations, competitive factors, general economic conditions, relationships with vendors and strategic partners, governmental regulation and supervision, seasonality, technological change, industry practices, pandemics and one-time events. Should any one or more risks or uncertainties materialize or change, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and forward-looking statements may vary materially from those described herein. IMPACT does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement or beliefs, opinions, projections or other factors, except as required by law.

The Company's decision to place a mine into production, expand a mine, make other production related decisions or otherwise carry out mining and processing operations, is largely based on internal non-public Company data and reports based on exploration, development and mining work by the Company's geologists and engineers. The results of this work are evident in the discovery and building of multiple mines for the Company at Zacualpan and in the track record of mineral production and financial returns of the Company since 2006. Under NI 43-101, the Company is required to disclose that it has not based its production decisions on NI 43-101 mineral resources or reserve estimates, preliminary economic assessments or feasibility studies, and historically such projects have increased uncertainty and risk of failure.

303-543 Granville Street
Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 1X8
Telephone 604 664-7707
www.impactsilver.com
X (Twitter)
LinkedIn

IMPACT Silver Corp and its subsidiaries are engaged in silver mining and related activities including exploration, development and mineral processing in Mexico. The company operates a series of mines near Zacualpan in the state of Mexico and in Guerrero state and produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold sold in the form of lead and zinc concentrates. Its segment consists of Mexico which includes mining operations and exploration properties and Canada which includes head office and group services. In addition, its other mines include San Ramon silver mine, Mirasol silver mine and Cuchara-Oscar Mine. The company derives principal revenue from Mexico segment.

