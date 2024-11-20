Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Impact Receives $512,000 from Research and Development Rebate

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) is pleased to announce that it has received a rebate of $512,000 before costs from the Research and Development Tax Incentive scheme for the financial year ending June 2024.

These funds will be used to continue the Pre-Feasibility Study on Impact’s flagship Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) Project, which is scheduled for completion in Q1 2025. They will also contribute to the accelerated start of the recently announced research and development project in conjunction with CPC Engineering and Edith Cowan University to help build a pilot plant for the Lake Hope Project. The project will also be funded by the recently announced grant of $2.87 million under the Federal Government’s CRC- P programme (ASX Releases October 22nd, 2024, and November 18th, 2024).

Impact’s Managing Director, Dr Mike Jones, said,“The unique mineralogy and patented and proprietary processing techniques for the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina project have allowed us to claim back a significant proportion of our expenditures on it through the R and D Tax Incentive programme and this will be the case moving forwards. The funds will be put towards the Lake Hope Pre-Feasibility Study and the start of our exciting research project with CPC Engineering and Edith Cowan University to build a pilot plant to produce HPA from the clays at Lake Hope. The end result will likely be one of the most cost effective feasibility studies in the industry”.

The company would like to thank Ernst and Young and Kate Griffiths, in particular, for their help preparing the R and D applications over the past nine years.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Impact Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

IPT:AU
Impact Minerals Limited
Impact Minerals (ASX:IPT)

Impact Minerals Limited


Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Bald Hill Confirmed as a High-Grade Cobalt Opportunity

Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that all remaining drill assays have now been received for a step out diamond drilling program completed during the September 2024 Quarter at the 100% - owned Bald Hill Cobalt Copper Prospect which is located approximately 30 kilometres west of Broken Hill, NSW (Figure 1).

Map showing Québec, Canada.

Québec's Copper Resource Offers New Opportunities for Investment

As the global journey toward electrification and decarbonization continues to ramp up, Canada’s role as a geopolitically stable source of the key minerals enabling this transition is increasingly evident, driving the need for the development of new and sustainable copper supply across the country.

In 2022, Canadian mine production accounted for approximately 2.4 percent of the global total, which stood at around 22 million metric tons. BC currently leads the nation in copper production, followed by Ontario, which produced approximately 159,432 metric tons of copper in 2022.

Québec, Canada's second largest province, is emerging as a significant player in the global copper industry. With its rich geological formations and strategic location, Québec offers substantial opportunities for copper exploration and mining.

Table and chairs in boardroom.

American Pacific Gains Full Ownership of Palmer VMS Project, Secures US$10 Million

American Pacific Mining (CSE:USGD,OTCQX:USGDF) has entered into an agreement to fully acquire the Palmer volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) project, located in Southeast Alaska, US.

The deal, which is between American Pacific, its subsidiary Constantine North and Dowa Metals & Mining Alaska, involves the transfer of Dowa’s stake in Constantine Mining, the entity that is overseeing Palmer.

Constantine North will receive Dowa's interest in Palmer, and Dowa will pay American Pacific US$10 million in exchange for an option to purchase up to 50 percent of the zinc concentrate produced during the project’s initial and subsequent years of production. Certain indemnities are also outlined in the purchase terms.

Ero Copper Files Technical Report for the Furnas Copper-Gold Project

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") announces it has filed the Technical Report for the Furnas Copper-Gold Project related to the initial National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant mineral resource estimate previously announced on October 2, 2024.

The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrator's National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and can be found on the Company's website ( www.erocopper.com) and on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca/landingpage/). A copy of the Technical Report will also be filed on EDGAR ( www.sec.gov).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Impact Minerals

Maiden Measured Resource for the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) Project, WA

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) is pleased to announce a substantial and high-grade maiden Measured Resource estimate for its flagship Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) Project, located about 500 km east of Perth in Western Australia. Impact has the right to earn an 80% interest in Playa One Pty Ltd, owner of the Lake Hope project, via an incorporated joint venture by completing a Pre- Feasibility Study( PFS) currently in progress (Figure 1 and ASX Release 21st March 2023).

Olympio Metals Limited

Olympio to Acquire Canadian Copper-Gold Project on Prolific Cadillac Break

Dufay Cu-Au Project, Quebec

Olympio Metals Limited (ASX:OLY) (Olympio or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has signed an option to acquire 80% of the highly prospective Dufay Cu-Au Project on the Cadillac-Lake Larder Fault Zone, known as the ‘Cadillac Break’ (Dufay Option), in Canada.

