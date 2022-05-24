GamingInvesting News

Immutable X Announces Roadmap for Multiple EVM Compatible Rollups to Create Cross-Rollup Liquidity Solution for NFTs on Ethereum

Immutable X, which is powering the next generation of web3 games as the leading carbon-neutral, scalable platform for trading NFTs on Ethereum, today announced its expansion to be the world's first cross-rollup liquidity platform for NFTs, built on StarkNet. This announcement allows players to directly trade any asset matched across multiple Ethereum Layer 2 and Layer 3 roll-ups, solving the liquidity fractionalization problem that occurs with every individual roll-up today and scaling to billions of users. The protocol will facilitate hundreds of thousands of transactions per second, supporting games with hundreds of millions of daily players to truly own their in-game items.

Immutable X x StarkNet

With StarkNet, developers will be able to deploy custom, composable smart contracts, making it easy for projects to migrate L1 smart-contract based games to Immutable instantly. Immutable X will lead the charge in offering L3s to games with more than 10 million active users who require dedicated throughput and don't want to compete for capacity with others.

"This is the future of Ethereum - multiple roll-ups for different purposes and games, each abstracted and unified in liquidity via Immutable X - while never compromising on Ethereum's security," said Robbie Ferguson , Co-Founder at Immutable. "The next billion players can scale across hundreds of L3s, while never losing the liquidity and composability that makes Ethereum the strongest blockchain network in the world. Secure, composable and insanely scalable: welcome to L323."

Ethereum remains the #1 choice for game developers, and Immutable X is focused on bringing the best games in the world to Ethereum. Until now, any web3 project that required both scale and composability had no choice but to choose a less-secure, non-Ethereum Layer 1, which is prone to suffer outages and where assets can incur significant liquidity penalties. Immutable X's mission is to ensure developers don't have to choose between Ethereum's security/liquidity and the UX of their game.

The integration of StarkNet as a new settlement environment on Immutable X removes many previous developer tradeoffs, including the lack of custom smart contracts, complex migration from Layer 1 to Layer 2, and composability. However, it will be a less performant and UX-optimized environment than Immutable X's current application-specific roll-up.

World-class games have different needs, and therefore Immutable X will support multiple L2/L3 zk-rollups for different use cases. This update to Immutable X's platform will allow liquidity to flow freely between these L2 and L3 environments so that the biggest games on Ethereum can build without constraints and achieve true planet scale.

"Supporting multiple roll-ups will increase the complexity of our product but will allow Immutable X to create the strongest ecosystem for gaming content without compromising liquidity," said Alex Connolly , Immutable co-founder and CTO. "Immutable is committed to being the premier platform for solving the challenges that prevent web3 games from reaching a global audience."

"We are thrilled StarkNet will play a key role in helping Immutable X win in web3 games, "said Uri Kolodny , co-founder & CEO, StarkWare. "Our partnership will seamlessly enable world-class games and projects to thrive on Immutable X and StarkNet across L2 and L3."

There are currently many projects in development that point to an exciting future for web3 gaming. Although each project shares the goal of creating a fantastic user experience and building a rich, long-term economy, each also has different roll-up layer requirements. Immutable X's plan to support multiple roll-ups by integrating with Starkware's new StarkNet zk-rollup solution will ensure that the company continues to lead the charge in offering planet-scale for games without compromising security.

About Immutable X
Immutable X, powering the next generation of web3 games, is the leading L2/L3 scaling solution for NFTs to enable strong liquidity at a huge scale without compromising decentralization or security of the most-used blockchain globally for NFTs, Ethereum. The solution, powered by StarkWare's innovative technology, offers instant trade confirmation, massive scalability (up to 9,000 transactions per second), and a fantastic developer and user experience. Immutable X has announced integrations with leading marketplaces and is powering some of the most prominent NFT plays across consumer apps (TikTok), DeFi (SuperFarm), and gaming (GameStop, Highrise, ESL Gaming, Ember Sword, Planet Quest, Gods Unchained, Guild of Guardians, GreenPark Sports, Illuvium, MyCryptoHeroes+).

To learn more about Immutable, visit: https://www.immutable.com/

Immutable social media: LinkedIn , Twitter , Medium

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/immutable-x-unveils-cross-rollup-liquidity-solution-on-ethereum-with-starknet-supporting-planet-scale-games-with-multiple-layer-2-and-layer-3s-301554372.html

SOURCE Immutable X

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Introducing The Evolution of CBD Retail

We're excited to introduce an evolutionary step in CBD sales with www.gonzogummies.com . Over the last 3 years as CBD has exploded in popularity consumers are faced with either a more expensive in-store experience which was designed to provide an educational format for newcomers, or an innumerable selection of online sources, with very little ability to decipher the reputation and quality or gain any sort of guidance based on individual needs.

Gonzo Gummies has partnered with several reputable high-end manufacturers, as well as a dedicated staff of CBD specialists to provide the best of both worlds. This next step in CBD allows consumers to experience a wealth of innovative CBD products, including Delta 8, Delta 10, THCO, THCV, THCP and HHC along with easy access to guidance and support from specialists from every category of use. Gonzo Gummies is committed to expanding the awareness and use across the country as well with products that align with current cannabis formats, such as disposable vapes, wax (dabs) products and edibles that may provide a higher potency as well as benefits that may be a closer resemblance to traditional cannabis products.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Playground Ventures

Playground Announces the Worldwide Launch of the Top Gun Legends Mobile Game in Partnership with Paramount Pictures

Playground Ventures Inc (CSE: PLAY) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its joint venture subsidiary MotionPix Game Studio Inc ("MotionPix") and the launch of its exclusive Paramount Pictures licensed mobile game TOP GUN LEGENDS ("Legends").

MotionPix, as the developer of LEGENDS, is the only official licensed mobile game for the Paramount Pictures' Top Gun franchise, with the IP under license from Paramount Pictures in partnership with Paramount Consumer Products. Top Gun was originally released in May 1986 and went on to become a huge commercial success, grossing over $357 million USD with a production budget of $15 million USD.[1] Its popularity endured, with the film setting numerous Home Media records and earning a 2013 re-release in IMAX. Top Gun's cinematic legacy was set in stone after being selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the United States Library of Congress in 2015.

Keep reading...Show less

POCKET.WATCH ADDS 13 NEW CREATORS TO BECOME LARGEST INDEPENDENT KIDS AND FAMILY CONTENT STUDIO

With Over 70,000 Videos and Over 15,000 Hours Available for Distribution, pocket.watch Emerges as Key Supplier of Kids and Family Content

Pocket.watch the leading kids and family studio creating global franchises for Generation Alpha, today announced the addition of 13 new creators to its roster of global superstars. The move significantly expands the company's audience, content library, and original content slate with the world's biggest kids and family digital stars. The new creators bring further diversity, broader age ranges and new formats to pocket.watch, which already boasts content and original intellectual property from powerhouse creators like Ryan's World Toys and Colors Onyx Family Kids Diana Show and LankyBox the current No. 1 gaming channel on all of YouTube.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

WHITAKER CENTER OPENS NEW PNC INNOVATION ZONE FEATURING FIRST-OF-ITS KIND "PURPOSEFUL GAMING STUDIO"

PNC INNOVATION ZONE AT WHITAKER CENTER INCLUDES 40-FOOT DIGITAL CINEMA, ESPORTS SPACE AND STEAM EDUCATION

Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts, together with PNC Bank, announced the grand opening of the new 7,000-square-foot PNC Innovation Zone at Whitaker Center. The PNC Innovation Zone combines Whitaker Center's existing 40-foot-tall Select Medical Digital Cinema with a newly constructed world-class purposeful gaming studio, designed by leading educational design architects Crabtree Rohrbaugh & Associates in collaboration with entertainment and technology giant Clair Global. To power the PNC Innovation Zone, Whitaker Center has also partnered with Comcast to become one of the region's largest "Lift Zones" offering free, robust Wi-Fi to all guests.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gen.G and 1Password Partner to Reinforce Importance of Online Security in Gaming

Fans can interact with the Gen.G community in online scavenger hunt 'Quest for the Lost Console' to win prizes

- Global esports organization, Gen.G and human-centric security leader, 1Password are partnering to launch 'Quest for the Lost Console' a series of seven web-based puzzles with the goal of helping bridge the often forgotten notion of making the online world a safer place for everyone.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Planet Mojo & Concept Art House Announce Partnership to Spur Web3 Gaming

NFT publisher Concept Art House will design 3D characters for an upcoming Planet Mojo game

  • The partnership builds upon decades of cumulative experience in video game design and development shared by the two teams.
  • The 3D characters created by Concept Art House will be used in Planet Mojo's forthcoming auto chess game.
  • Planet Mojo's NFT sale on Polkastarter will begin on June 1 .

Mystic Moose, an independent game developer creating the web3 Metaverse Planet Mojo has partnered with Concept Art House (CAH), a leading publisher for some of the world's most recognizable NFTs and video game art.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×