Immunome to Present at 2nd Annual Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference

Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies, today announced that Immunome management will present at the 2nd Annual Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Interested parties can access the live audio webcast for this conference from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.immunome.com . The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the live presentation for approximately 30 days.

About Immunome, Inc.

Immunome is a clinical-stage targeted oncology company committed to developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted therapies designed to improve outcomes for cancer patients. We are advancing an innovative portfolio of therapeutics, drawing on leadership that previously played key roles in the design, development, and commercialization of cutting-edge targeted cancer therapies, including antibody-drug conjugate therapies (ADCs). Our most advanced pipeline programs are varegacestat (formerly AL102), a gamma secretase inhibitor which is currently in a Phase 3 trial for treatment of desmoid tumors; IM-1021, a ROR1-targeted ADC which is currently in a Phase 1 trial; and IM-3050, a FAP-targeted radioligand, which recently received IND clearance. Our pipeline also includes IM-1617, IM-1335, and IM-1340, all of which are preclinical ADCs pursuing undisclosed targets with expression in multiple solid tumors. For more information, visit www.immunome.com .

Investor Contact

Max Rosett
Chief Financial Officer
investors@immunome.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

