Immix Biopharma Announces Closing of $150 Million Underwritten Offering of Common Stock

Immix Biopharma Announces Closing of $150 Million Underwritten Offering of Common Stock

Financing includes leading U.S. biotechnology institutional investors and mutual funds –

LOS ANGELES, CA, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immix Biopharma, Inc. ("ImmixBio", "Company", "We" or "Us" or "IMMX"), a global leader in AL Amyloidosis, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten registered offering of 16,778,524 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $8.94 per share. The net proceeds to Immix from the offering, after deducting the underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses, were approximately $140.65 million.

The financing includes leading U.S. biotechnology institutional investors and mutual funds.

Morgan Stanley acted as the lead book-running manager and BofA Securities acted as book-running manager for the offering. LifeSci Capital, Mizuho and Needham & Company acted as co-lead managers for the offering.

The securities in the registered offering were offered and sold pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-292665), including a base prospectus, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on January 9, 2026, and declared effective on January 22, 2026. A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the registered offering was filed with the SEC and is available on its website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, by phone: 1-866-718-1649 or by email: prospectus@morganstanley.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Immix Biopharma, Inc.

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (ImmixBio) (Nasdaq: IMMX) is a global leader in AL Amyloidosis. AL Amyloidosis is a devastating disease where the immune system, that's supposed to protect, instead produces toxic light chains, clogging up the heart, kidney and liver, causing organ failure and death. Our lead candidate is sterically-optimized BCMA-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy NXC-201 with a "digital filter" that is designed to filter out non-specific activation. NXC-201 teaches the immune system to recognize and eliminate the source of the toxic light chains. NXC-201 is being evaluated in the U.S. multi-center study for relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis NEXICART-2 (NCT06097832), with a potentially registrational design. NXC-201 has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) by the US FDA and Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by FDA and in the EU by the EMA.

Contacts
Mike Moyer
LifeSci Advisors
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com 

Company Contact
Gabriel Morris, CFO
irteam@immixbio.com 


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