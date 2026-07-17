Immatics Announces Upcoming Presentations Across Its PRAME Franchise at ESMO Congress 2026

Immatics Announces Upcoming Presentations Across Its PRAME Franchise at ESMO Congress 2026

Houston, Texas and Tuebingen, Germany, July 17, 2026 Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX, "Immatics" or the "Company"), the global leader in precision targeting of PRAME with multiple clinical-stage programs spanning cell therapies and bispecifics, today announced three presentations at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026, to be held from October 23-27, 2026, in Madrid, Spain.

The three presentations will include:

  • Phase 1b data from anzu-cel, the Company's lead PRAME cell therapy, in metastatic cutaneous and uveal melanoma, focusing on predictors of durable response
  • Phase 1 data from IMA203CD8 PRAME cell therapy across multiple PRAME-positive solid tumors, including durability follow-up at clinically relevant dose levels in gynecologic cancers, supporting the broad applicability of IMA203CD8 across diverse tumor types
  • Phase 1b data from IMA402, the Company's PRAME bispecific, at recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) range across multiple cancers, supporting continued development in expansion cohorts and combination approaches

Collectively, these presentations highlight the breadth of Immatics' PRAME franchise across two therapeutic modalities and a broad range of solid tumor indications.

Full abstracts will be published on the ESMO website on October 19, 2026, at 00:05 CEST.

Details on Oral and Poster Presentations

Title: Response durability with anzutresgene autoleucel (anzu-cel), a PRAME-directed T-cell receptor (TCR) T-cell therapy, in advanced melanoma
Presenting Author: Winfried Alsdorf, MD
Presentation Type: Poster presentation
Date / Time: October 24, 2026 / 12:00 – 12:45 CET
Presentation Number: 2128P

Title: Targeting PRAME+ Tumors with IMA203CD8, a PRAME-directed TCR T-cell Therapy: Results from a Phase 1 Study
Presenting Author: Antonia Busse, MD
Presentation Type: Proffered Paper presentation (oral presentation)
Session: Proffered paper: Investigational immunotherapy
Date / Time: October 23, 2026 / 13:30 – 15:00 CET
Presentation Number: 1946O

Title: Initial Results with IMA402 a PRAME-Targeted T-cell Receptor (TCR)-based Bispecific T-cell Engager (TCER) in Advanced Solid Tumors
Presenting Author: Dirk Schadendorf, MD
Presentation Type: Rapid Oral presentation
Session: Rapid oral: Investigational immunotherapy
Date / Time: October 24, 2026 / 08:30 – 10:00 CET
Presentation Number: 1955RO

About PRAME
PRAME is a target expressed in more than 50 cancers. Immatics is the global leader in precision targeting of PRAME and has the broadest PRAME franchise with the most PRAME indications and modalities. The Immatics PRAME franchise currently includes three product candidates, two therapeutic modalities and three combination therapies that target PRAME: anzu-cel (anzutresgene autoleucel, IMA203) PRAME cell therapy, IMA203CD8 PRAME cell therapy, IMA402 PRAME bispecific as monotherapy, in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors, in combination with IMA401 MAGEA4/8 bispecific as well as anzu-cel in combination with Moderna's PRAME mRNA designed to enhance cell therapy.

About Immatics
Immatics is committed to making a meaningful impact on the lives of patients with cancer. We are the global leader in precision targeting of PRAME, a target expressed in more than 50 cancers. Our cutting-edge science and robust clinical pipeline form the broadest PRAME franchise with the most PRAME indications and modalities, spanning TCR T-cell therapies and TCR bispecifics.

Immatics intends to use its website www.immatics.com as a means of disclosing material non-public information. For regular updates, you can also follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the Company's future financial or operating performance. For example, statements concerning timing of data read-outs for product candidates, the timing, outcome and design of clinical trials, the nature of clinical trials (including whether such clinical trials will be registration-enabling), the timing and outcomes of IND, CTA or BLA filings, estimated market opportunities of product candidates, the Company's focus on partnerships to advance its strategy, and other metrics are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expect", "plan", "target", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Immatics and its management, are inherently uncertain. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, various factors beyond management's control including general economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements. All the scientific and clinical data presented within this press release are – by definition prior to completion of the clinical trial and a clinical study report – preliminary in nature and subject to further quality checks including customary source data verification.

For more information, please contact:
Media
Trophic Communications
Phone: +49 151 74416179
immatics@trophic.eu

Immatics N.V.
Jordan Silverstein
Head of Strategy
Phone: +1 346 319-3325
InvestorRelations@immatics.com

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