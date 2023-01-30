Positive Drilling Results At Manna Underpin Potential Future Resource Upgrade

Gold Investing News

iMetal Resources Inc

iMetal Extends Agreement with European Marketing Firm

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSX.V: IMR) (OTCBB: ADTFF) (FRANKFURT: A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has increased the marketing services budget with MIC Market Information & Content Publishing GmbH ("MIC") (Address: Gerhart-Hauptmann-St. 49b 51379 Leverkusen; email: contact@micpublishing.de; phone: +49 2171-7766628) which will continue at an increased spending rate until Feb 28, 2023.

MIC will continue to assist with the creation of text materials, advertorials, creation of campaigns, creation of ad groups, text ads and display ads, detailed keyword research and ongoing optimization, creation of remarketing campaigns, optimization of keyword set, ongoing bid management of ad word and keyword campaigns, coordinating online advertiser and corresponding marketing targets. The Company has paid an additional 100,000 Euro for the services and campaigns coordinated by MIC. MIC does not have any prior relationship with the Company, other than previous marketing engagements.

About iMetal Resources Inc.

iMetal is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. One of its Flagship properties Gowganda West, is an exploration-stage gold project that borders the Juby Deposit and is located within the Shining Tree Camp area in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins Gold Camp. The 665-hectare Kerrs Gold deposit comprises a series of gold-bearing pyritized quartz vein replacement breccias with a 2011 historic resource, 90 kilometres ENE of Timmins. The 220-hectare Ghost Mountain property, 42 kilometres NE of Kirkland Lake, lies 5 kilometres W of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mine.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon

President & Chief Executive Officer

iMetal Resources Inc.

saf@imetalresources.ca

Tel. (604-484-3031)

Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6.

https://imetalresources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. T

his news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration, variations in results of mineralization, relationships with local communities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

Source

Click here to connect with iMetal Resources Inc. (TSX.V: IMR) (OTCBB: ADTFF) (FRANKFURT: A7V), to receive an Investor Presentation

imetal resourcestsx stockstsxv:imrGold Investing
IMR:CA
iMetal Resources (TSXV:IMR)

iMetal Resources


Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Discovers New Gold Trend as Part of Multiple Gold Zones Intersected at Gowganda West During Fall 2022 Drill Program

iMetal Resources Discovers New Gold Trend as Part of Multiple Gold Zones Intersected at Gowganda West During Fall 2022 Drill Program

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the assay results of the fall 2022 drill campaign at Gowganda West ("GW"). GW is an exploration-stage gold project about 100 km south-southeast of Timmins, Ontario, contiguous to Aris Gold Corp.'s Juby Project in the Shining Tree Camp of the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt; contiguous also with the Knight project that is part of the Strategic Partnership between Orefinders Resources Inc. and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

A total of seven drill holes were completed for a total meterage of 2611m. All seven holes intersected gold mineralization in multiple intervals. Highlights include:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Announces New Director and Extends Agreement with European Marketing Firm

iMetal Announces New Director and Extends Agreement with European Marketing Firm

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the election of Mr. Robert Coltura as a director. Robert was voted in at the Company's recent AGSM which was held on December 20th, 2022. Mr. Coltura is a businessman with significant entrepreneurial experience and is president of Matalia Investments Ltd., a company that provides management consulting, corporate finance and investor relation services to both public and private companies. Mr. Coltura has over 20 years' experience with various companies, holding positions of officer and director of several public companies

Mr. Coltura has a great deal of business development experience and has worked with a variety of companies to strengthen their position within their industry. Mr. Coltura is also President of Coltura Financial Corp. and Coltura Properties which has Commercial properties in British Columbia and the United States. "Robert's extensive experience and success with both public and private companies will be an invaluable asset to iMetal as we continue to grow the company," said Saf Dhillon, President & CEO.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Raises $602,000 In Fully Subscribed Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

iMetal Raises $602,000 In Fully Subscribed Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") for gross proceeds of $602,000. In connection with closing of the Placement, the Company issued 2,150,000 flow-through shares (each, an "FT Share") at a price of $0.28 per FT share. The FT Shares will qualify as flow-through shares within the meaning of Subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada

In connection with completion of the Placement, the Company paid $42,140 and issued 150,500 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") to certain arms-length third parties including GloRes Securities Inc., who assisted by introducing the subscriber to the Company. The Warrants are exercisable at a price of $0.35 until December 30th, 2024. All securities issued in connection with the Placement are subject to a statutory hold period until May 1st, 2023 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Announces Results of Its Annual General and Special Meeting

iMetal Resources Announces Results of Its Annual General and Special Meeting

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders which was held on December 20, 2022

iMetal Resources, Inc., Thursday, December 29, 2022, Press release picture

At the Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders, 7,445,052 shares were voted and the Company received majority shareholder approval for the following:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Completes Drone Magnetics and Preliminary Interpretation on Its Shining Tree Block Near Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Completes Drone Magnetics and Preliminary Interpretation on Its Shining Tree Block Near Gowganda West

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of a drone magnetics survey at its 565-hectare Shining Tree block, 3.75 kilometres west of iMetal's Gowganda West property. The survey included a total of 20 separate drone flights over two days

Historic exploration at Shining Tree has been limited, especially on iMetal's ground. While performing the drone survey, preliminary identification and sampling of outcrops was also performed, and quartz veins were observed in numerous locations. Initial interpretation of the drone magnetics appears to confirm the largely North-South trending geologic fabric in the area. Final interpretation as well as results from mapping and grab samples will be used to plan future exploration programs.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick makes initial payment of $3 million to Balochistan

All amounts expressed in US Dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) has paid the first US$3 million (approximately 750 million Pakistani rupees) to the Balochistan provincial government as part of the new Reko Diq partnership. After the signing of definitive agreements and completion of legal process last month, Barrick and the Government of Balochistan recently agreed upon the timetable for the disbursement of committed funds to the province.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Challenger Exploration

Challenger Exploration Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Challenger Exploration (ASX: CEL) (“CEL” the “Company”) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


Keep reading...Show less
Challenger Exploration

Quarterly Report For The Period Ended 31 December 2022

Challenger Exploration (ASX: CEL) (“CEL” the “Company”) is pleased to provide its Quarterly Activities Report for the period ended 31 December 2022 (“Quarterly”, “Reporting Period”).

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals

Impact Minerals Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Impact Minerals (ASX:IPT) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals

December 2022 Quarterly Report

Impact Minerals (ASX:IPT) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report.

Keep reading...Show less
Labyrinth Resources Logo

Labyrinth prepares for drilling at flagship Canadian gold project and multi-commodity Comet Vale in WA

Strong potential to continue growing 500,000oz Resource at Labyrinth while assessing early options for utilising ~20,000t bulk sample permit; Numerous drill targets identified at Comet Vale

Labyrinth Resources Limited (‘the Company’ or ‘Labyrinth’) (ASX: LRL) is pleased to report on a successful quarter that saw it continue to add significant value to its flagship Labyrinth Gold Project in Canada and prepare for its maiden drilling program at the Comet Vale project in WA.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Fireweed Drills 12.5 m of 11.17% Zinc including 6.2 m of 15.84% Zinc at Boundary Main

Bold Ventures Issues Shares for Payment of Services by Investing News Network

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Hispania Resources to Begin On-Site Preparations for Exploration Program at Las Herrerias, on the Puebla de la Reina Property, Spain

Battery Metals Investing

CDN MAVERICK REPORTS ON SUCCESSFUL INVESTMENT IN NORAM: NORAM LITHIUM ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN MINERAL RESOURCES AT THE ZEUS LITHIUM DEPOSIT

Copper Investing

Quarterly Report Period Ending 31st December 2022

Resource Investing

Quarterly Report For The Period Ending 31 December 2022

uranium investing

Quarterly Activities Report For Period Ending 31 December 2022

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities Report December 2022

Lithium Investing

Global Battery & Renewables Revolution

×