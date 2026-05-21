Idaho Strategic Reports Project Selection Under Department of Energy Funding Opportunity 3105: Critical Material Innovation, Efficiency, and Alternatives

The maximum possible amount of $1 million was awarded to the project titled, "Innovative and Low-Emission Manufacturing Pathways of Mixed Rare Earth Metals from Idaho Sourced Minerals"

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: IDR) ("IDR", "Idaho Strategic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that one of its participating project proposals submitted to the Department of Energy under Funding Opportunity 3105: Critical Material Innovation, Efficiency, and Alternatives was selected for funding. The announcement by the U.S. Department of Energy on May 19 th is a welcomed achievement following the initial proposal submission in December of 2023.

This project brings together key Idaho stakeholders such as the University of Idaho, Idaho National Laboratory, Idaho Geological Survey, and Idaho Strategic Resources to advance the exploration and extraction of Idaho-sourced rare earth elements for potential commercialization of rare earth metals (REMs), using innovative and efficient manufacturing pathways. The project was submitted under Funding Opportunity 3105, Topic Area 3: Next Generation Technologies, which is focused on early-stage, high-impact technologies aimed at transforming how the U.S. extracts processes, separates, recycles, and manufactures critical minerals. Specifically, Topic Area 3 called for project proposals with high ambitions and a low technology readiness level (between 0-4) that were not based on improvements or modifications to existing technologies or methods.

Idaho Strategic's role in the project is to identify areas within Idaho Strategic's existing rare earth elements landholdings in central Idaho that are enriched in rare earth elements with a specific focus on neodymium, praseodymium, and dysprosium. Idaho Strategic will then work with members from the University of Idaho to collect a representative sample for downstream workplans including novel separation technologies and potential metallization. Every step of the project is being supported with technical guidance from both Idaho National Laboratory and the Idaho Geological Survey.

Idaho Strategic's CEO and President, John Swallow stated, "There isn't a better time to see this caliber of Idaho stakeholders coming together to champion Idaho's substantial rare earth elements mineral endowment. Everyone involved has a vested interest in Idaho, reshoring our critical minerals industry, and stewarding this project toward success - and that type of alignment is exactly what you need when pursuing an ambitious goal. I want to thank the University of Idaho for taking on the role of project lead and carrying the torch over the past 2.5 years as we waited for the Department of Energy's decision. This project fits well within our proposed rare earth elements work season during 2026, and we are greatly looking forward to it."

The maximum amount of funding possible under Topic Area 3 was $1 million of support. The government funding awarded to the project team will be allocated primarily to supporting the downstream work being conducted by the University of Idaho, as project lead, with technical support from Idaho National Laboratory. No direct cost share is required to be provided by Idaho Strategic Resources as the industry partner. To view the official announcement from the Department of Energy, please follow the link and scroll toward the bottom of the page: Funding Announcement .

About Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc.

Idaho Strategic Resources (IDR) is an Idaho-based gold producer which also controls the largest rare earth elements land package in the United States. The Company's production-backed exploration business plan was established in anticipation of today's volatile geopolitical and macroeconomic environment. In addition to gold and gold production, the Company has built a substantial land position in Idaho, providing significant exploration exposure to gold and rare earth elements - in addition to thorium, copper, and silver. IDR finds itself in a unique position as the only publicly traded company with growing gold production and significant blue-sky potential for discovery and development in one Company.

For more information on Idaho Strategic Resources, visit www.idahostrategic.com or call:

Travis Swallow, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
Email: tswallow@idahostrategic.com
Phone: (208) 625-9001

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by forward-looking words such as "intends", "potential", "believe", "plans", "expects", "may", "goal', "assume", "estimate", "anticipate", and "will" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, assumptions, intentions, or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information includes, but are not limited to, the potential success at any stage of the proposed project being funded and the potential for the project team to actually receive the announced funds from the government. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of Idaho Strategic Resources as of the date such information is provided and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of IDR to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Investors should note that IDR's claim as the largest rare earth elements landholder in the U.S. is based on the Company's internal review of publicly available information regarding the rare earth landholdings of select companies within the U.S., which IDR is aware of. Investors are encouraged not to rely on IDR's claim as the largest rare earth elements landholder in the U.S. while making investment decisions. The forward-looking statement information above, and those following are applicable to both this press release, as well as the links contained within this press release. With respect to the business of Idaho Strategic Resources, these risks and uncertainties include risks relating to widespread epidemics or pandemic outbreaks; interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information; the accuracy of historic estimates; unfavorable exploration results; inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production; general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices; the ability to obtain necessary future financing on acceptable terms; the ability to operate the Company's projects; and risks associated with the mining industry such as economic factors (including future commodity prices, and energy prices), ground conditions, failure of plant, equipment, processes and transportation services to operate as anticipated, environmental risks, government regulation, actual results of current exploration and production activities, possible variations in ore grade or recovery rates, permitting timelines, capital and construction expenditures, reclamation activities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from this forward‐looking information is available in Idaho Strategic Resources filings with the SEC on EDGAR. IDR does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

Travis Swallow, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
Email: tswallow@idahostrategic.com
Phone: (208) 625-9001

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Idaho Strategic Resources Inc.idrnyse:idrgold investing
IDR
The Conversation (0)

Idaho Strategic Resources Inc.

Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining

Acquisition of “Thompson Falls” High-Grade Antimony Project Adjacent to America’s only Antimony Smelter

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the Company’s newly-acquired Thompson Falls Antimony... Keep Reading...
Copper Emerges as a Standout Critical Mineral as Global Demand Pushes Market Toward $300 Billion

Copper Emerges as a Standout Critical Mineral as Global Demand Pushes Market Toward $300 Billion

Market News Updates News Commentary - The copper mining story is getting easier for investors to get behind, and the momentum is real. Copper demand is being pulled forward by electrification everywhere—EVs, renewable power, grid upgrades, data centers, and defense infrastructure all need... Keep Reading...
Surface Metals Inc. Engages Barwicki Investor Relations to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

Surface Metals Inc. Engages Barwicki Investor Relations to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE:SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) (the "Company", or "Surface Metals") announced today that the Company has engaged Barwicki Investor Relations to lead a strategic investor relations and shareholder communication program.Founded by Andrew Barwicki in 2006, New York-based... Keep Reading...
Surface Metals Inc. Grants Options and Provides Update on Financial Marketing

Surface Metals Inc. Grants Options and Provides Update on Financial Marketing

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) (the "Company", or "Surface Metals") has granted 250,000 options priced at $0.255 to a consultant, and directors and officers have voluntarily surrendered 499,999 options issued on April 14, 2022 at $3.84 (post consolidation).As per the... Keep Reading...
Surface Metals Inc. Launches Strategic North American Public Relations and Financial Marketing Campaign

Surface Metals Inc. Launches Strategic North American Public Relations and Financial Marketing Campaign

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) (the "Company", or "Surface Metals") is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of IDR Marketing, Inc. to provide public relations strategies, brand awareness, financial and digital marketing services to the Company.The... Keep Reading...
New Break Consolidates Moray Project Land Position and Grants Stock Options

New Break Consolidates Moray Project Land Position and Grants Stock Options

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK,OTC:NBRKF) (OTCQB: NBRKF) (FSE: O91) ("New Break" or the "Company") has purchased five mineral claims in McArthur Township for $3,500 covering 108 hectares and staked an additional 36 mineral claims at a cost of $1,800, covering 774 hectares in Fripp and... Keep Reading...
Sarama Raises A$1.5m in Private Placement

Sarama Raises A$1.5m in Private Placement

Sarama Resources (SRR:AU) has announced Sarama Raises A$1.5m in Private PlacementDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Juggernaut Exploration (TSXV:JUGR)

Juggernaut Mobilizes For Inaugural 10,000 Meter Drill Program to Test New District Scale High Grade Gold Silver Copper Rich Discovery at 100% Controlled Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd (JUGR.V) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the “Company” or “Juggernaut”) is pleased to report that it has mobilized for its inaugural drill program on the newly discovered district scale gold, silver, copper rich system on the 100% controlled Big One property (the... Keep Reading...
GoldGroup Mining (TSXV:GGA)

Goldgroup Mining

Keep Reading...
Two Pools drilling results

Two Pools drilling results

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Two Pools drilling resultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Reinstatement to Quotation

Reinstatement to Quotation

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Reinstatement to QuotationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Canada One Appoints Rob Christl to The Board of Directors

Homeland Nickel Announces Environmental Studies to Commence at Cleopatra, Red Flat, Woodcock Mountain and Eight Dollar Mountain

Smackover Lithium Announces the Award of Well Field EPCM Contract for the South West Arkansas Project Ahead of Final Investment Decision

NevGold Commences 20,000 Meter Drill Program at Antimony-Gold Limo Butte Project, Nevada; Streamlined Focus on Resource Building, Expansion, and New Discoveries

Related News

base metals investing

Canada One Appoints Rob Christl to The Board of Directors

base metals investing

Homeland Nickel Announces Environmental Studies to Commence at Cleopatra, Red Flat, Woodcock Mountain and Eight Dollar Mountain

precious metals investing

NevGold Commences 20,000 Meter Drill Program at Antimony-Gold Limo Butte Project, Nevada; Streamlined Focus on Resource Building, Expansion, and New Discoveries

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Confirms Significant Continuous Magnetic Anomaly at the Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador-Comparable to Largest Known Intrusions Globally

precious metals investing

MAYFAIR GOLD ADVANCES DISTRICT-SCALE EXPLORATION STRATEGY

battery metals investing

Lithium Africa Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market Under the Symbol "LTAFF"

precious metals investing

Heliostar Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report