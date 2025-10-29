Surface Metals Inc. Launches Strategic North American Public Relations and Financial Marketing Campaign

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) (the "Company", or "Surface Metals") is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of IDR Marketing, Inc. to provide public relations strategies, brand awareness, financial and digital marketing services to the Company.

The marketing awareness services provided by IDR will be aimed at maintaining and building the profile of Surface Metals through traditional press initiatives, advertising directives and social media strategies.

IDR is a leading marketing firm and ad agency located in Long Beach, California specializing in the marketing of small and microcap companies.

Under the terms of the agreement, as the financial marketing agency of record to the Company, IDR will be paid upwards of US one hundred eighty five thousand dollars in cash for its services for a six-month term. IDR Marketing, Inc., including its principals, does not own any of the Company's securities.

About IDR

IDR Marketing Inc. is an independent ad agency providing full-scale integrated marketing and advertising services. Clients trust IDR for brand strategy and awareness, digital marketing, social media and advertising, newswire distribution, article marketing, financial journalism, public relations and more.

IDR specializes in direct response marketing, delivering results to clients through its multichannel approach. While the Agency primarily specializes in financial services, it provides results-oriented online and traditional offline campaigns across all sectors and industries. Visit https://idrmarketing.com to learn more.

About Surface Metals Inc.

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) is a North American mineral exploration company focused on advancing a diversified portfolio of gold and lithium projects in Nevada, USA, and Manitoba, Canada. The Company's Cimarron Gold Project is located in Nye County, Nevada, in a historically productive gold district. It's Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project hosts an inferred resource of approximately 302,900 tonnes LCE adjacent to Albemarle's Silver Peak Mine. Surface Metals also holds additional lithium assets in Fish Lake Valley, Nevada, and through a joint venture with Snow Lake Energy in southeastern Manitoba.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Steve Hanson
Chief Executive Officer, President, and Director
Telephone: (604) 564-9045
info@surfacemetals.com

Neither the CSE nor its regulations service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release contains certain statements which may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272510

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Surface Metals
SUR:CC
Surface Metals
Surface Metals (CSE:SUR)

Surface Metals

Gold and lithium portfolios in North America's most strategic jurisdictions

