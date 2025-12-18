Surface Metals Inc. Engages Barwicki Investor Relations to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE:SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) (the "Company", or "Surface Metals") announced today that the Company has engaged Barwicki Investor Relations to lead a strategic investor relations and shareholder communication program.

Founded by Andrew Barwicki in 2006, New York-based Barwicki Investor Relations ("Barwicki") is a full-service investor relations firm representing publicly traded companies and pre-IPO companies. With over 30 years experience in investor relations and financial public relations, Barwicki has created one of the industry's largest and most diverse database and network of institutional investors and retail investors, while creating a framework of best practices in all aspects of corporate and shareholder communications. In addition to their relationships with many of the industry's most respected institutional investors, Barwicki Investor Relations has spent the past two decades creating an integrated platform that allows its clients far reaching exposure to investors in a consistent and in-depth format. For additional information visit www.barwicki.com.

Under the agreement between Surface Metals and Barwicki Investor Relations, the Company has agreed to pay Barwicki a monthly fee of US$5,300. The initial term of the Agreement is month-to-month and may be terminated by the Company at anytime. Barwicki will not receive any shares or options of the Company as compensation. Surface Metals and Barwicki are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. Barwicki has informed the Company that neither it nor its principals have any interest, directly, or indirectly, in Surface Metals or any securities of the company nor any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

Additionally, Surface Metals has terminated its agreement with IDR Marketing.

About Surface Metals Inc.

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) is a North American mineral exploration company focused on advancing a diversified portfolio of gold and lithium projects in Nevada, USA, and Manitoba, Canada. The Company's Cimarron Gold Project is located in Nye County, Nevada, a historically productive gold district. Its Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project hosts an NI 43-101 compliant inferred resource of approximately 302,900 tonnes LCE adjacent to Albemarle's Silver Peak Mine. Surface Metals also holds additional lithium assets in Fish Lake Valley, Nevada, and through a joint venture with Snow Lake Energy in southeastern Manitoba.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Steve Hanson
Chief Executive Officer, President, and Director
Telephone: (604) 564-9045
info@surfacemetals.com

Neither the CSE nor its regulations service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release contains certain statements which may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These include statements regarding the amount of funds to be raised under the Offering, and the use of such funds. There is no guarantee the Offering will be completed on the terms outlined above, or at all. Use of funds is subject to the discretion of the Company's board of directors, and as such may be used for purposes other than as set out above. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278450

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

