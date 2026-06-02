Iconic Retains Media and Marketing Consultant

Iconic Retains Media and Marketing Consultant

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ICM,OTC:ICMFF) (OTCQB: ICMFF) (FSE: YQG) is pleased to announce the Company has retained Overdrive Agency ("Overdrive") to provide creative and effective media and marketing services (the "Consulting Agreement") the services include customized brand awareness and media campaigns where the Company will receive significant exposure through various networks, including social media where the Company can communicate to its shareholders investors and other stakeholders for the purpose of increasing awareness of the Company and its activities. The Consulting Agreement is on a month to month basis, where Overdrive will receive a monthly fee of C$7,000 plus applicable taxes from the Company for its services.

The following is a brief summary on the New Pass Gold Property:

The New Pass Gold Project, located in Central Nevada, approximately 27 miles west of Austin with an NI 43-101 Technical Report dated December 2, 2020 (NI 43-101 Non-Compliant) contains an Inferred Mineral Resource of 15,515,488 short tons (14,075,414 metric tons) at 0.022 ounce per ton (0.75 grams/metric ton) gold equivalent or 341,750 ounces of gold equivalent comprised of 282,986 ounces of gold at an average grade of 0.018 ounces per ton (0.62 grams/metric ton) and 3,139,054 short tons (2,847,702 metric tons) of silver at an average grade of 0.202 ounces per ton (6.92 grams/metric ton).

Richard Kern, Certified Professional Geologist (#11494) and CEO of Iconic is the Qualified Person who has prepared and reviewed this press release in accordance with NI 43-101 reporting standards.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

SIGNED: "Richard Barnett"

Richard Barnett, CFO
Contact: (604) 336-8614

For further information on ICM, please visit our website at www.iconicminerals.com. The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedarplus.com

Forward Statement: This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Iconic expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299776

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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