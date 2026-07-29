ICE's Fixed Income Data Now Available to Licensed Users Over Leading AI Platforms

Offers AI-powered knowledge layer on top of ICE's leading data and analytics
Leverages MCP to offer seamless data access in a secure, permissioned environment
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), one of the world's leading providers of financial market technology and data powering global capital markets, today announced its fixed income data and methodologies are now available to be used on leading AI platforms by licensed users, using the Model Context Protocol (MCP). This provides an AI-powered knowledge layer where customers can interact with their preferred AI platform and seamlessly receive responses that are informed by ICE's leading data and analytics.
Originally developed by Anthropic, MCP is an open standard governed by the Agentic AI Foundation that is used for connecting large language models (LLMs) and AI applications with enterprise data systems, providing open connectivity to all leading AI services, including Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
ICE's market leading fixed income datasets are being offered through the MCP which includes a protected knowledge layer that maintains the integrity of ICE's proprietary methodology, data hierarches and relationships. It is currently available in Claude, with the open MCP standard enabling future compatibility across additional AI platforms.
"For the first time, we're giving our customers access to our industry-leading data and analytics as part of their AI workflows, enabling AI platforms to deliver responses that leverage both ICE's proprietary data, methodology, and domain knowledge combined with the reasoning that only AI can provide," said Chris Edmonds, President of ICE's Fixed Income and Data Services. "By offering our data with the protections and user-permissioning functionality that MCP offers, we're enabling our customers to access our information and analytics in an entirely new way, built on the principle that users should pay for the value of the data delivered, rather than the volume of compute consumed. This gives our customers a more predictable and transparent way to incorporate ICE's data into the workflows that drive their decision making."
The following fixed income datasets are now available in leading AI environments:
- ICE's End-of-Day Fixed Income Evaluations - Daily evaluations for over 3 million financial instruments, representing over 150 countries and over 80 different currencies.
- ICE's Enhanced Evaluation Transparency - Approximately 160 data points per identifier across all End-of-Day evaluations, basic reference data, price movement commentary, MBS assumptive data, and trade/quote info.
- ICE AAA Municipal Bond Curve - Transaction-driven curve available as a standalone licensed product and used in ICE's evaluation process.
- U.S. Treasury Benchmark Data - Available as a standalone licensed product and used in ICE's evaluation process.
- FINRA TRACE and MSRB RTRS Data - Bond trades across corporate, agency and securitized products reported to FINRA TRACE and municipal bond trades reported to MSRB RTRS.
ICE is actively launching AI-based tools within fixed income, the latest of which is ICE Compass, an AI-powered trading analytics platform that gives buy-side fixed income trading desks prioritized trader counterparty rankings and price estimates before executing trades. ICE Compass enables customers to combine their own real-time and historical trading data with ICE's market data and pricing streams, as well as the millions of bids and offers, indications of interest and other pricing data points that they receive from trading counterparties each day. The model tracks intraday market movements, trading costs and trading behaviors to generate estimates that help support counterparty selection and pre-trade cost analysis.
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology , we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.
Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here . Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026.
Fixed income evaluations, continuous evaluated pricing, end-of-day evaluations, evaluated curves, model based curves, and Fair Value Information Services related to securities are provided in the US through ICE Data Pricing & Reference Data, LLC and internationally through ICE Data Services entities in Europe and Asia Pacific. ICE Data Pricing & Reference Data, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional information about ICE Data Pricing & Reference Data, LLC is available on the SEC's website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.
Category: Fixed Income and Data Services
SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260729136732/en/
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