ICE Launches Private Credit Reference Data Service

Builds on recently launched ICE IDs for private credit instruments
Supports instrument identification, research, market discovery, secondary market liquidity and benchmarking
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), one of the world's leading providers of financial market technology and data powering global capital markets, today announced the launch of a new reference data service for private credit instruments. The new service builds on the recent launch of ICE IDs, which are the first foundational identifiers for private credit.
As the private credit market has scaled, the data infrastructure supporting it has not kept pace, with market participants generally relying upon unstructured, fragmented datasets. ICE's new reference data service utilizes the firm's extensive reference data infrastructure and expertise to extract and deliver private credit data directly to clients. ICE Private Credit Reference Data leverages ICE IDs, which are assigned at origination and persist throughout the full asset lifecycle, enabling consistent data and more efficient workflows across the ecosystem.
"As a foundational dataset, reference data represents the master data structure that everything else is built off - from security identification and research to secondary market trading, risk management and through to clearing and settlement," said Chris Edmonds, President of ICE's Fixed Income and Data Services. "This new dataset for private credit builds on over 25 years of experience at ICE working with leading partners like Apollo, and bringing technology and transformational change to markets to support them as they develop and grow."
ICE Private Credit Reference Data and ICE IDs are foundational offerings of ICE Private Credit Intelligence , an industry-wide initiative started by ICE and Apollo to build the foundational data infrastructure for the private credit market. As an anchor originator for ICE Private Credit Reference Data, Apollo has contributed deal-level data relating to over 5,000 deals and ICE IDs, totaling over $1.3 trillion in notional cover data.
"The growth of private credit necessitates stronger market infrastructure, and data standardization is an essential building block which enables more efficient market activity and stronger investor confidence," said Eric Needleman, Partner and Head of Apollo Capital Solutions. "We're pleased to work with a trusted and experienced data provider like ICE to launch this service and offer a consistent and reliable dataset to participants throughout the market."
ICE Private Credit Intelligence offers secure, permissioned data sharing that utilizes a standardized reference dataset to enable the flow of instrument-level information with authorized counterparties, without exposing proprietary data. It also offers a scalable data extraction and distribution model, leveraging ICE's technology stack to ingest deal documents, extract key terms and data points, and distribute secured, consistent information at scale.
As a leading provider of global reference data, ICE offers terms and conditions and corporate actions on over 35 million financial instruments covering more than 210 markets including exchanges and Alternative Trading Systems (ATS). Reference data provides the foundational data for securities that are used for a range of functions, including trading, decision support, order management, clearance, compliance, settlement, reporting and risk management.
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology , we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.
Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here . Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026.
Category: Fixed Income and Data Services
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