Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), one of the world's leading providers of financial market technology and data powering global capital markets, today announced the launch of the ICE Data Center Site Analytics Tool. The tool helps developers, investors, lenders, and municipalities assess the feasibility and delay risk of data center projects before capital is committed.
Data centers are among the largest components of U.S. private sector investment today, with cumulative global spending projected to reach $7 trillion by 2030 to meet the demand for compute power, according to McKinsey & Company. Although data centers have been a clear driver of U.S. economic growth, local factors such as utility costs, environmental concerns, and community opposition are increasing the probability of halted or delayed projects.
Trained on thousands of data center permitting and project outcomes across the U.S., the ICE Data Center Construction Disruption Model, a key part of the ICE Data Center Site Analytics Tool, is designed to estimate the probability that data center construction may face disruption within 24 months. When tested against historical permit outcomes to analyze the probability of disruption, the model achieved 77% accuracy.
"Data center capital is moving faster than local permitting and community consensus, and that gap is now a material financial risk," said Larry Lawrence, Head of the Geospatial Intelligence team at ICE. "On a median-sized $2.7 billion project, a 12-month delay can cost $162 million to $270 million, so giving developers and communities a common, data-driven view of those costs can lead to better-informed agreements."
The ICE Data Center Site Analytics Tool covers more than 3,100 U.S. counties and tracks thousands of existing U.S. data centers across 47 embedded geospatial data layers, estimating disruption probability through three categories of inputs:
- County permit history, including past delay and stoppage rates, filing volume and trends, project value, and fees.
- Local site characteristics, including nearby electricity and water costs, plus tract-level education, broadband, poverty, and unemployment.
- Market conditions, analyzing the ICE U.S. Mortgage Rate Lock Index at the time of filing.
The ICE Data Center Site Analytics Tool is part of ICE Geospatial Intelligence, which links location-specific data to financial assets and securities. The platform spans 1.6 billion global building footprints, 13 million corporate asset locations, more than 100 million U.S. properties and more than 50,000 municipal bond issuers.
Learn more about ICE Geospatial Intelligence: ICE Geospatial Intelligence | ICE
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology , we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.
Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here . Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026.
Category: Fixed Income and Data Services
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