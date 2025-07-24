IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Chairman Kal Malhi and CEO Paul Ténière of LaFleur Minerals Inc.

IBN a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

 

The MiningNewsWire Podcast features revealing sit-downs with executives who are shaping the future of the global mining industry. The latest episode features Chairman Kal Malhi and CEO Paul Ténière of LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) , a Canadian exploration and development company focused on gold assets in Québec's Abitibi region.

 

To begin the interview, Ténière outlined LaFleur Minerals' strategy as a near-term gold producer.

 

"We're an interesting company in the fact that we have an advanced gold project in Québec's Abitibi Gold Belt and a nearby permitted mill," he said. "That puts us in a strong position as a near-term gold producer."

 

Malhi, who is also the founder of Bullrun Capital , then detailed how LaFleur acquired its flagship assets and how the company is positioned for rapid development.

 

"Two years ago, I started looking at the opportunities in the gold mining sector. I didn't want to go and acquire a grassroots project… but I did come across a bankruptcy," he explained. "We were able to win a bid on the Beacon Gold Mill, which Monarch had invested $20 million into upgrading. It's fully permitted and ready to rock. We also acquired a nearby gold deposit called the Swanson Gold Deposit… We've turned that project into LaFleur Minerals. Now, with gold prices surging, the economics have changed phenomenally — and we may look at producing not just from our own property, but also from others in the region."

 

Ténière closed by emphasizing LaFleur's accelerated timeline and production-ready infrastructure.

 

"We have a mining lease at Swanson, which allows us to get into production much faster than we could otherwise," he said. "With gold hitting over $3,000 an ounce, it makes a lot of these deposits very economically viable… It's an exciting time to be in gold, and we're in a great position to move quickly."

 

Join IBN's Stuart Smith for a conversation with LaFleur Minerals Chairman Kal Malhi and CEO Paul Ténière on restarting gold production in Québec, scaling a district-scale asset, and accelerating into the gold producer category.

 

To hear the whole podcast and subscribe for future episodes, visit https://podcast.miningnewswire.com  

 

The latest installment of The MiningNewsWire Podcast continues to reinforce IBN's commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers and the growing IBN Podcast Series.

 

To learn more about IBN's achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit:   https://IBN.fm/TimeLine   

 

  About LaFleur Minerals Inc.  

 

 LaFleur Minerals Inc. is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. The company's mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on its resource-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value.

 

The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 16,600 hectares (166 km 2 ) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road with a rail line running through the property allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential.

 

 LaFleur Minerals' fully-refurbished and permitted Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material at Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects.

 

For more information, visit the company's website at www.LaFleurMinerals.com  

 

  About IBN  

 

  IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 19+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

 

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

 

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com  

 

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer  

 

  Forward-Looking Statements  

 

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

 

LaFleur Minerals (CSE:LFLR)

LaFleur Minerals

Advancing a district-scale gold asset and near-producing mill in Quebec’s Abitibi Gold Belt

Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Issuer"). This press release is being issued in connection with the filing of an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues regarding the acquisition of securities of the Issuer by Bullrun Capital Inc. (the "Acquiror"). The Acquiror is a private venture firm incorporated pursuant to the laws of the Province of British Columbia and is owned and controlled by Kulwant (Kal) Malhi, a director and Chairman of the Issuer, with a head office at 10589 Ladner Trunk Road, Vancouver, BC V4K 3N3. The Issuer's head office is located at Suite 1500-1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

LaFleur Minerals Commences Diamond Drilling at the Swanson Gold Deposit and Completes Independent Valuation of the Beacon Gold Mill

LaFleur Minerals Commences Diamond Drilling at the Swanson Gold Deposit and Completes Independent Valuation of the Beacon Gold Mill

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced its diamond drilling program at its Swanson Gold Project ("Swanson") in the Abitibi region, Québec, after receiving all the necessary permits including the Authorization to Intervene (ATI) and the Forestry Intervention permits. These permit approvals mark a major milestone, allowing the Company to move forward with its fully funded, minimum 5,000 metre drilling program starting with the Swanson Gold Deposit. Simultaneously, the Company announces the completion of the independent valuation of its Beacon Gold Mill ("Beacon Mill") by Bumigeme Inc. ("Bumigeme") confirming: (1) the Beacon Mill is in excellent condition, (2) with rehabilitation and commissioning costs estimated at C$4.1 million, and (3) full replacement cost of the mill and tailings storage facility combined with permitting costs estimated to exceed C$71.5 million, underscoring the strategic value of the asset. LaFleur Minerals has also significantly expanded its land position at its wholly-owned Swanson Gold Project, now covering over 18,300 hectares across 445 claims and 1 mining lease, reinforcing its district-scale exploration potential.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

LaFleur Minerals Engages Bumigeme to Complete Valuation Report on Beacon Gold Mill

LaFleur Minerals Engages Bumigeme to Complete Valuation Report on Beacon Gold Mill

LaFleur Minerals INC. (CSE: LFLR,LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of Bumigeme Inc., an engineering firm located in the city of Montréal, Québec, specialized in the mining and mineral treatment field, to conduct a valuation report (the "Valuation Report") of the Company's wholly-owned Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec, for the purpose of funding and restarting the strategically-positioned Beacon Gold Mill in the prolific Abitibi gold belt, Canada's largest gold producing region.

The purpose of the Valuation Report will be to determine the replacement value of the Beacon Gold Mill and tailings storage facility (TSF) in view of the Company's near-term re-launch plan for processing mineralized material. The Valuation Report will incorporate critical factors, which include the Beacon Gold Mill as a fully permitted processing facility that has received over $20 million in equipment and other upgrades by its previous operator in 2022. The report also aims to emphasize the Company's unique position to capitalize on the current gold price and demand environment. The Valuation Report will evaluate the cost to rehabilitate the Beacon Mill and TSF and include a cost estimate to permit and build a similar gold mill and tailings storage facility today.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Location, Mill Creates Strategic Advantage in Ongoing Gold Rally

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Location, Mill Creates Strategic Advantage in Ongoing Gold Rally

 

Via InvestorWire — LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN ( InvestorBrandNetwork ) a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

 

To view the full publication, "Near-Term Production Assets Gain Traction amid Historic Gold Price Surge," please visit: https://ibn.fm/yr5Zp  

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Stands Out in Prolific Canadian Gold-Producing Region

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Stands Out in Prolific Canadian Gold-Producing Region

 

Via InvestorWire — LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio at IBN a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

 

To view the full publication please visit: " From Exploration to Execution: New Gold Player Emerges in One of Canada's Premier Mining Districts "

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Maritime Commences Construction at Hammerdown, Adds to Technical Team

Maritime Commences Construction at Hammerdown, Adds to Technical Team

Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE,OTC:MRTMD) ("Maritime" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update for the Hammerdown Gold Project, located in the Baie Verte mining district of Newfoundland and Labrador ("Hammerdown"), near the towns of King's Point and Springdale, including its Pine Cove milling facility located near the towns of Baie Verte and Ming's Bight.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Drill Program Planning at Flagship Mosseau Project in Quebec is Complete: Regional Exploration Plans at Labelle and Urban Barry Properties Commissioned

Drill Program Planning at Flagship Mosseau Project in Quebec is Complete: Regional Exploration Plans at Labelle and Urban Barry Properties Commissioned

 

(TheNewswire)

 
  
 Harvest Gold Corporation
 
 

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - July 24, 2025 ‑ Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) (" Harvest Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has completed all aspects of preparation for a diamond drilling program slated to begin in early August 2025 at its 100%-owned Mosseau Gold Project in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Quebec (Figure 1). This follows an extensive regional data compilation, high-resolution magnetic survey, and encouraging results from recent fieldwork, including reconnaissance mapping, prospecting, soil sampling.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Freegold Significantly Upgrades and Expands Resources at Golden Summit

Freegold Significantly Upgrades and Expands Resources at Golden Summit

 
 
  •   2024's drill program was highly successful at converting Inferred resources, upgrading and expanding Indicated resources – meeting the key objectives and providing a foundation for Pre-Feasibility activities.  
    •  
  •   Indicated Primary Mineral Resource: 17.2 Moz at 1.24 g/t Au, a 42% increase in ounces and 15% grade increase from our Sept/24 resource estimate.
    •  
  •   Inferred Primary Mineral Resource: 11.9 Moz at 1.04 g/t Au, a 11 % increase in ounces, at the same grade
    •  
  • Cut-off grades are unchanged at 0.50 g/t Au.
    •  
  •   The 2025 Program will consist of infill and expansion drilling. Infilling is expected to continue the trend of enhancing grade and ounces, while converting Inferred Resources to Indicated Resources.
    •  
  •   Ongoing Metallurgical Work has demonstrated >90% recoveries with sulphide-oxidizing methods such as BIOX®, POX, and the Albion Process™. Additional test work is ongoing for these and conventional processing methods.
    •  
 
 
 

   2025 PROGRAM   

 
  •   Drilling in progress with four rigs, 30,000m planned.

       Conversion of inferred resources into indicated & further exploration drilling.

          
    •  
  •   Ongoing metallurgical work, focusing on flowsheet optionality with sulphide oxidation is a key part of our strategy to maximize the potential of the resource
    .      
    •  
  •   Commencement of a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) in late 2025.  
    •  
 
 

 Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL,OTC:FGOVF) (OTCQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for its Golden Summit Project, located near Fairbanks, Alaska . In line with the results from our 2023 drill program, the 2024 program has significantly increased the number of ounces and improved Indicated grades, all while maintaining finding costs below US$4 per ounce. This new estimate incorporates data from drilling conducted in 2024 and includes metallurgical recoveries from our extensive metallurgical program. This represents another critical milestone in our ongoing exploration and development efforts.

 

 

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Announces Closing of Private Placement

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Announces Closing of Private Placement

 

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSX - V: WLR) (F r ankfurt:6YL ) ("WLR" o r t h e " Comp a ny") is pleased to announce, further to its news releases of June 10, 2025, that it has received TSX Venture Exchange approval to close the non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement "). On July 23, 2025, the Company issued 2,508,335 non-flow through Units (each a " NFT Unit ") at a price of $0.12 per NFT Unit, for gross proceeds of $301,000, and 607,143 flow-through Units (each a " FT Unit ") at a price of $0.14 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of $85,000, for aggregate gross proceeds of $386,000. Each NFT Unit is composed of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " NFT Warrant "). Each FT Unit is composed of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " FT Warrant "), each NFT Warrant and each FT Warrant are exercisable for two (2) years at $0.16 per common share.

 

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NevGold Announces Up to 92% Antimony Recovery From Positive Metallurgical Testwork Program at Oxide Gold-Antimony Limo Butte Project in Nevada

NevGold Announces Up to 92% Antimony Recovery From Positive Metallurgical Testwork Program at Oxide Gold-Antimony Limo Butte Project in Nevada

 

Nevgold Corp. (" NevGold " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50 ) is pleased to announce extremely positive antimony ("Antimony", "Sb") metallurgical testwork results at its oxide gold-antimony Limousine Butte Project (the "Project", "Limo Butte") in Nevada, one of the world's prolific mining jurisdictions.

 

The positive antimony metallurgical recovery results, that have minimal to no impact on gold recoveries, are a key development in unlocking the substantial gold-antimony potential of the Project, highlighting its promising prospects for further exploration and development.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Sarama Resources Completes Mt Venn Gold Project Acquisition

Sarama Resources Completes Mt Venn Gold Project Acquisition

Landholdings Increased to 1,000km² Over Two Belt-Scale Projects in Laverton Gold District

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX- V:SWA) is pleased to advise that it has completed the previously announced acquisition (the “Transaction”) of a majority interest(1) in the under-explored, belt-scale 420km² Mt Venn Project (the “Project”)(2), located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

