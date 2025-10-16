IBM Announces New AI Agents on Oracle Fusion Applications AI Agent Marketplace

  • Three new AI agents, built with Oracle AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications, automate enterprise tasks
  • Additional AI Agents for HR and Supply Chain built on IBM watsonx Orchestrate under development by IBM

IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced new AI agents now available on the Oracle Fusion Applications AI Agent Marketplace. The three new agents are designed to help Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications customers achieve new levels of operational efficiency. In addition, IBM plans to release complementary agents for Oracle customers built with IBM watsonx Orchestrate for HR and supply chain to help clients across industries transform businesses processes. 

IBM Agents Built Directly in Oracle Fusion Applications
The new agents from IBM Consulting are built with Oracle AI Agent Studio and designed to help organizations automate processes and common workflows within Oracle Fusion Applications. The three new Oracle-validated agents, available on the Oracle AI Agent Marketplace, are:

  • Intercompany Agent - Automates the review of intercompany agreements
  • Smart Sales Order Entry Agent – Helps streamline the sales-order creation process by generating relevant data needed in the order-to-cash process
  • Requisition to Contract Agent – Addresses the complex workflow of converting purchase requisitions to contract purchase orders

"As AI agents rapidly transform enterprise applications, organizations are seeking new ways to drive productivity, agility, and innovation at scale," said Kaushal Kurapati, GVP of Product Management for Fusion AI, Oracle. "The new IBM AI agents in the Oracle AI Agent Marketplace, seamlessly built with Oracle AI Agent Studio, will help customers to address their unique business needs and drive growth with speed and confidence."

"Oracle and IBM are combining our collective enterprise AI and business transformation expertise to help clients embrace agentic AI as a driver of innovation and competitive advantage," said Neil Dhar, Global Managing Partner, IBM Consulting. "These new agents will bring the power of AI directly to our joint clients for the greatest potential impact on their business."

IBM Plans to Add New watsonx Orchestrate Agents
IBM also intends to expand the ecosystem around Oracle Fusion Applications with the release of new supply chain and HR agents soon, joining an expanding portfolio of agents announced earlier this year.

They are built on IBM watsonx Orchestrate, an enterprise-grade AI solution for developing, deploying, and governing AI agents. Watsonx Orchestrate, running on a foundation of Red Hat OpenShift AI, provides a multi-agent approach designed to work with the expansive AI agents offerings embedded within the Oracle AI Agent Studio and Oracle AI Agent Marketplace. It also serves as a multi-agent supervisor to orchestrate agents across both Oracle and non-Oracle applications and data sources. 

Additionally, Oracle intends to make the IBM Granite 4.0 family of AI models available soon through its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Data Science via AI Quick Actions.

For more information about the new agents for Oracle Fusion Applications and an update on the IBM and Oracle partnership visit here.

To read a new joint study launched at Oracle AI World by the IBM Institute for Business Value and Oracle, "The strategic ascent: How autonomous AI transforms enterprise business operations," visit here.

Statements regarding IBM's and Oracle's future direction and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice and represent goals and objectives only.

About IBM
IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain a competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of governments and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

About Oracle's Partner Program
Oracle's partner program helps Oracle and its partners drive joint customer success and business momentum. The newly enhanced program provides partners with choice and flexibility, offering several program pathways and a robust range of foundational benefits spanning training and enablement, go-to-market collaboration, technical accelerators, and success support. To learn more, visit https://www.oracle.com/partner/.

Trademark
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

