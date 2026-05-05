IBM and Aramco Explore Collaboration to Accelerate AI and Innovation Across Saudi Arabia

Aramco (2222.SE) and www.IBM.com/investor" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">IBM (NYSE: www.IBM.com/investor" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">IBM) today announced their intended collaboration on opportunities to advance artificial intelligence, agentic AI, automation, material science and other mutually agreed domains in the industrial sector.  The collaboration builds on a longstanding relationship and strong alignment around innovation, operational excellence, and solving complex, large-scale challenges.

The announcement was made at THINK Boston, IBM's global flagship event, in the presence of Arvind Krishna, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of IBM, Sami Al Ajmi, Senior Vice President of Digital & Information Technology at Aramco, along with senior executives and other distinguished guests from industry, the public sector, and academia.

The collaboration will focus on exploring the creation of practical, high-impact solutions, combining IBM's enterprise-grade technology platforms, consulting industry expertise and research innovation capabilities with Aramco's vast scale of industrial operations, extensive data assets, and energy-specific expertise and knowledge built over 90 years. Together, the organizations will explore applications of AI, hybrid cloud, and advanced technologies across industrial and energy systems, including industrial AI use cases in mission-critical environments. These efforts aim to leverage the organizations' complementary strengths to unlock greater value and accelerate innovation at scale.

Sami Al Ajmi, Senior Vice President of Digital & Information Technology, Aramco said: "Technology and innovation are central to Aramco's long-term strategy. This collaboration with IBM enables us to assess how industrial AI and other mutually-agreed domains can further enhance operational excellence and resilience, while reinforcing our leadership in Industrial AI—particularly in reliability, safety, and mission-critical environments."

"Combining Innovation and advanced technology represents the next frontier in enterprise transformation," said, Saad Toma, General Manager, IBM Middle East and Africa. "By collaborating with Aramco, we are exploring how emerging technologies are addressing some of the world's most complex industrial challenges, while reinforcing our shared commitment to continuous investment in innovation."

Aramco and IBM have been working together since 1947, building a deep and evolving partnership. Over decades, the relationship has spanned successive waves of technology—from foundational systems to modern digital platforms—driven by a shared focus on innovation, investment, and delivering impact at scale.

The planned collaboration is subject to the parties reaching definitive agreements.

Statements regarding IBM's future direction and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice, and represent goals and objectives only.

About IBM
IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

Media contact:

Nadine Hafez
IBM
nhafez@eg.ibm.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ibm-and-aramco-explore-collaboration-to-accelerate-ai-and-innovation-across-saudi-arabia-302762924.html

SOURCE IBM

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

ibmnyse:ibm
IBM
The Conversation (0)
Johny Srouji named Apple's Chief Hardware Officer

Johny Srouji named Apple's Chief Hardware Officer

Apple® today announced that, effective immediately, Apple executive Johny Srouji will become chief hardware officer. Srouji, who most recently served as senior vice president of Hardware Technologies, will assume an expanded role leading Hardware Engineering, which John Ternus most recently... Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai Appoints Global Head of Sales

Nextech3D.ai Appoints Global Head of Sales

Appointment Strengthens Sales Execution as Company Focuses on Scaling Revenue and Efficiency TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR,OTC:NEXCF)(OTCQX:NEXCF)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first technology company providing event technology, 3D modeling, and spatial computing... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Engages Paul McGuigan as its Qualified Person to Oversee Advancement of the Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador & Provides Corporate Update

SAGA Metals Engages Paul McGuigan as its Qualified Person to Oversee Advancement of the Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador & Provides Corporate Update

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul McGuigan, P. Geo., as its Qualified Person on the exploration and development of the Radar... Keep Reading...
Celebrating IBM Volunteer Excellence Across the World

Celebrating IBM Volunteer Excellence Across the World

At IBM, we believe in the power of driving positive impact in communities around the world. Each year, we are proud to recognize the outstanding contributions of IBMers worldwide who exemplify our commitment to volunteerism, through the IBM Volunteer Excellence AwardsThese awards honor... Keep Reading...
Rapidus and IBM Expand Collaboration to Chiplet Packaging Technology for 2nm-Generation Semiconductors

Rapidus and IBM Expand Collaboration to Chiplet Packaging Technology for 2nm-Generation Semiconductors

Agreement builds on existing collaboration between the two companies for the joint development of 2nm node technology Rapidus Corporation a manufacturer of advanced logic semiconductors, and multinational technology company IBM (NYSE: IBM), today announced a joint development partnership aimed... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Freegold Drills 1.43 g/t Au over 74.9 m at Golden Summit as 50,000 m 2026 Drill Program Accelerates Towards PFS

Thistle Resources Inc Commences Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and Introduces the Middle River Gold Project

LaFleur Minerals Strengthens Leadership with Former Probe Gold and Probe Mines Executives to Accelerate Exploration Growth and Beacon Gold Mill Restart

Lexaria Updates Progress on Human Study #7

Related News

precious metals investing

Freegold Drills 1.43 g/t Au over 74.9 m at Golden Summit as 50,000 m 2026 Drill Program Accelerates Towards PFS

gold investing

Thistle Resources Inc Commences Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and Introduces the Middle River Gold Project

precious metals investing

LaFleur Minerals Strengthens Leadership with Former Probe Gold and Probe Mines Executives to Accelerate Exploration Growth and Beacon Gold Mill Restart

battery metals investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Commencement of Trading of Sponsored BDR's on the Brazil B3 Stock Exchange

copper investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces a Summary of the Fall 2025 Drill Program at the Wedge Mine and Announces a 10,000m Spring Drill Program

base metals investing

Anteros Metals Commences Phase 2 Drilling Mobilization at Seagull Project

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Announces Start of Drilling at its Atlin Goldfields Project