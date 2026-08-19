iA Dealer Services Partners With VinFast Auto Canada to Provide Protection Solutions

iA Dealer Services Partners With VinFast Auto Canada to Provide Protection Solutions

  • First partnership between iA Dealer Services and a pure-play electric vehicle manufacturer.
  • Expands iA Dealer Services' OEM portfolio in the growing EV market.
  • iA Dealer Services products are already offered through a Canada-wide direct distribution network of 4,800 automobile and other motor vehicle dealers, original equipment manufacturers and preferred partnerships.

iA Dealer Services, a business unit of iA Financial Group, announced today a new partnership with VinFast Canada, marking the company's first collaboration with a pure-play electric vehicle manufacturer and an important milestone in the evolution of its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) portfolio. While this is iA Dealer Services' first OEM partnership with a dedicated electric vehicle manufacturer, the company already provides protection products for electric vehicles through its broad network of dealer and OEM relationships across Canada.

Under the agreement, VinFast customers will initially have access to Tire & Rim Protection and Incident Protection products when purchasing their vehicles, with additional protection products planned for the future. These protection solutions are designed to help safeguard customers against common road hazards and everyday vehicle incidents.

"We are excited to welcome VinFast to the iA Dealer Services family," said Vincenzo Ciampi, Senior Vice-President, iA Dealer Services. "This partnership marks an important milestone and reflects our commitment to supporting all automotive brands, retailers and customers across Canada in delivering high-quality vehicle protection programs."

"Our priority is delivering an ownership experience that customers can trust," said Brian Lawrence Finnerty, Deputy and CEO of Sales, Marketing and Aftersales, VinFast North America. "As we looked for a partner to support our long-term vision in Canada, we sought an organization that shared our commitment to customer satisfaction. iA Dealer Services stood out for its strong reputation, proven expertise and customer-focused approach."

This agreement reflects years of relationship development and strategic collaboration between the two organizations and demonstrates a shared commitment to customer experience, dealer support and sustainable growth.

VinFast's mission to make electric mobility more accessible aligns closely with iA Dealer Services' expertise in customer protection solutions and dealer support. Together, the organizations are focused on delivering confidence throughout the ownership journey while helping retailers build stronger, lasting customer relationships.

About iA Dealer Services

iA Dealer Services is one of Canada's leading providers of automotive finance and insurance (F&I) solutions, vehicle protection programs and dealer development services. Through innovative products, strong OEM relationships and a commitment to exceptional customer experience, iA Dealer Services helps automotive manufacturers, retailers and consumers protect and enhance the vehicle ownership journey.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IAG (common shares).

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play EV manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters and e-buses. The company is currently expanding its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at: vinfastauto.ca .

To learn more about iA Financial Group, you can sign up for our newsletter on our website at ia.ca .

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc.

Information:
Public Affairs
Chantal Corbeil
Phone: 514-247-0465
Email: chantal.corbeil@ia.ca

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