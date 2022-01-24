HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. “HydroGraph” is pleased to announce a major step forward in achieving its operational goals with the appointment of Mr. Stuart Jara, a highly accomplished leader with proven track record in both the capital markets and in the hydrogen/hydrocarbon gas industry as Interim Chief Executive Officer. HydroGraph is also pleased to announce that Kjirstin Breure has been promoted to President of HydroGraph and is appointed to the Board of Directors.