HUYA Inc. Announces Changes to Board Composition

- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) ("Huya" or the "Company"), a leading game live streaming platform in China today announced that Mr. Qinghua Xie has been appointed by Linen Investment Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited (" Tencent "), as a successor director to serve on Huya's board of directors (the "Board"), replacing Mr. Cheng Yun Ming Matthew effective April 10, 2023 . Mr. Cheng no longer serves as a director of the Board or a member of any Board committees of Huya following this substitution.

In addition, Huya's Board has approved the appointment of Mr. Xie as a member and the chairman of the compensation committee of the Board, effective immediately.

Mr. Qinghua Xie joined Tencent in December 2003 , and currently serves as the corporate vice president of Tencent . Mr. Xie has served as a non-executive director of Yixin Group Limited (HKSE: 2858) since April 2022 . Mr. Xie obtained a bachelor's degree in economics from Sun Yat-Sen University in 2001.

About HUYA Inc.

HUYA Inc. is a leading game live streaming platform in China with a large and active game live streaming community. The Company cooperates with e-sports event organizers, as well as major game developers and publishers, and has developed e-sports live streaming as one of the most popular content genres on its platform. The Company has created an engaged, interactive and immersive community for game enthusiasts of China's young generation. Building on its success in game live streaming, Huya has also extended its content to other entertainment content genres. Huya's open platform also functions as a marketplace for broadcasters and talent agencies to congregate and closely collaborate with the Company.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.huya.com .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Truecaller invests in game development company Mayhem Studios

Truecaller acquires 4+ percent of the shares in the Singapore -based game development company Mayhem Studios Private Ltd. for roughly SEK 30 million . The company focuses on developing mobile games for the Indian market. Other investors include Sequoia and Mobile Premier League.

"Truecaller has a unique position in India with approximately 250 million users and is today one of India's most used apps. Mayhem Studios is an exciting company which is well positioned to take market share in the fast-growing Indian market for mobile games. We also see that the collaboration with Mayhem Studios will give us valuable insights into how we can create added value for our advertising partners. Our ambition is that this, in addition to being a good investment, should contribute to us being able to build a stronger position for Truecaller's advertising platform within the mobile gaming market" says Nami Zarringhalam , co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Truecaller.

SinVerse Secures Strategic Partnership and Investment from DWF Labs to Drive Web-3 Gaming Industry

SinVerse Studios, a trailblazing web-3 game studio, has secured a substantial seven digit investment deal led by DWF Labs with the aim of helping its platform's growth and solidifying its position as an industry leader. The partnership marks a significant milestone for SinVerse Studios, with DWF Labs providing strategic backing and support to accelerate the company's ambitious plans for the future.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8511/161856_4f283b63b4b078cd_001.jpg

SinVerse - DWF Labs

Aristocrat Gaming to Showcase First-to-Market Products at SAGSE LATAM 2023

With a continued investment in innovation in international markets, Aristocrat Gaming is set to bring an exciting collection of new cutting-edge games and cabinets to SAGSE LATAM, taking place in Buenos Aires, Argentina from April 19-20, 2023 .

For information about Aristocrat Technologies, visit https://www.aristocratgaming.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Aristocrat Technologies Inc.)

Aristocrat Gaming is proud to present the latest innovations for the LATAM market, including:

  • Bao Zhu Zhao Fu ™ (Market Debut) - Bao Zhu Zhao Fu™ Blue Festival™ and Bao Zhu Zhao Fu™ Red Festival™ feature triple metamorphic and Hold & Spin.
  • Grand Star Platinum and Grand Star Wealth ™ (SAGSE Debut) - Redesigned specifically for the LATAM markets, with configuration options to meet individual needs.
  • Cashman Double Bingo! Sun & Moon ™ (SAGSE Debut) - Following the success of its predecessor, Cashman Bingo™, this game is highly configurable for all LATAM markets.
  • The MarsX ™ Portrait with Single Curve LCD (LATAM Debut) - Featuring dynamic games like Bao Zhu Zhao Fu™, Mighty Cash Ultra 88™ and Golds Stacks 88 Empire™.
  • The MarsX ™ Upright with Dual Screen – Now available across LATAM, featuring Mighty Cash Ultra™, Fu Dai Lian Lian™ and Buffalo Gold Revolution™.

Images Located Here

"Our goal for this year's SAGSE is to showcase our new and first-to-market products, while also demonstrating to our customers across the LATAM market that we have an exciting game roadmap to serve all types of players," said Tom O'Brien , President of Americas & EMEA of Aristocrat Gaming.

Visit Aristocrat Gaming on stand #134A.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,500 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com .

Media Contacts:
Oriana Branon
Oriana.branon@aristocrat.com

Chelsea Eugenio
chelsea.eugenio@aristocrat.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aristocrat-gaming-to-showcase-first-to-market-products-at-sagse-latam-2023-301792753.html

SOURCE Aristocrat Technologies Inc.

THE KAPITAL DAO LAUNCHES ODYN, PREMIUM PORTAL FOR WEB3 BROWSER GAMING

Odyn provides seamless onramp for curious web3 gamers and developers

The Kapital DAO today announced the release of Odyn, a new browser gaming portal that provides an accessible onramp to web3. With the increasing popularity of mobile and browser games, traditional console and PC games are no longer the only options for gamers and developers. Odyn offers dozens of top web3 games that can be played directly in the browser, providing a seamless experience for passionate gamers across the globe without complicated onboarding.

Musa Ahmadov, AKA the "Dobe Father," is Launching a Web3 IP Franchise, the Likes of Which You've Never Seen Before

Teaser image from the "Dobermans" NFT Project (left), Headhot of Musa Ahmadov (right) (CNW Group/Musa Ahmadov)

Entrepreneur and Businessman Musa Ahmadov is launching his latest venture, taking a turn away from the automotive industry with his upcoming project, called "Dobermans" which is set to launch in the coming months. According to Ahmadov, this project is set to be far more than a run-of-the-mill NFT profile picture project, having already undergone over a year in production in efforts to roll out this Web3 project as a multimedia franchise, considering its NFT Doberman figures as more than simply artworks, but characters in future IP Ahmadov and his team will continue to roll out. Proposing the project as a Web3 IP franchise anchored by ultra-high-quality animated content, and propelled by industry-leading creative firepower, Ahmadov has a big vision for his coming project:

Huya Advances Global Business to Continually Enrich Its Ecosystem

Nimo TV Successfully Held Its First Global Gala in Vietnam , Acknowledging Content Creators and Partners

Nimo TV, a leading global live streaming platform operated by HUYA Inc. ("Huya"), has successfully concluded its first Nimo TV Global Gala in Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam on April 8, 2023 in an aim to acknowledge and honor the platform's content creators, talent agencies and partners from across the globe, and bring an impressive audio-visual feast to global users. In the night of reunion, Dong Rongjie, Huya Chief Executive Officer, and Li Meng Huya Senior Vice President and Nimo TV CEO, delivered speeches at the global gala, offering insights on the business movements of Huya and the business strategy of Nimo TV.

