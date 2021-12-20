Gaming Investing News
Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, today announced its seventh Primelist event, offering its users a chance to win a coveted allocation of GMPD tokens upon their listing on December 21 st 2021. GMPD is a token under GamesPad, a company that is building a gaming, NFT and Metaverse ecosystem through its launchpad for emerging games. Huobi Global users can qualify for an allocation by holding Huobi Tokens, or wait until listing day to queue for numbered tickets.

The seventh Primelist event signifies Huobi Global's confidence in GamesPad's long-term vision and growth plans. GamesPad will use the listing to fund growth for its launchpad, bringing together an NFT aggregator and marketplace, game incubator, cross-chain yield aggregator, staking and farming pools, and an in-house game development studio.

The platform will incubate blockchain games, offering advice on fundraising, development, marketing, and execution, as well as facilitating business development introductions and potential partnerships. GamesPad will give retail investors the chance to invest in these games on terms that are on par with those of venture capital firms. GamesPad has received investments from the likes of Polygon, Kenetic Capital, and Sanctor Capital.

Since the beginning of November, Huobi Global has been launching Primelist events to support emerging projects that are making an impact on the global blockchain community. At the same time, the company is providing coveted access to new token listings for its users.

For more details on how to participate in this event, click here .

Risk Reminder: Trading digital assets and digital asset derivatives comes with high risks due to significant price fluctuations. Please fully understand all of the risks and make prudent decisions before trading. Please read our detailed risk reminders at https://www.huobi.com/support/en-us/detail/360000188081 .

LG'S FIRST-EVER ULTRAGEAR GAMING LAPTOP DELIVERS MAXIMUM POWER AND CONVENIENCE

LG Electronics USA today unveiled its first gaming laptop (model 17G90Q), expanding its premium UltraGear TM lineup and bringing exciting news to gamers worldwide. A powerful performer with a seriously sleek design, the CES 2022 Innovation Award-winning laptop delivers sublime gaming experiences that can be enjoyed anywhere, at any time.

Keep reading... Show less

Blue Hat Granted Extension to Meet Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology ("Blue Hat" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHAT) a leading communication services and internet data center ("IDC") business provider and developer, and an operator of mobile games and augmented reality ("AR") education curricula and products in China today announced that on December 16, 2021 the Company received a 180 calendar day extension ("Second Compliance Period") from Nasdaq's Listing Qualifications Department to meet Nasdaq's continuing listing requirements by maintaining a minimum bid price per share of $1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days. The Company now has until June 13, 2022 to regain compliance.

If at any time before June 13, 2022 , the bid price of the Company's ordinary shares closes at or above $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company will regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules, and the matter will be closed.

Keep reading... Show less

SAPPHIRE Technology Introduces NITRO+ AIO CPU Coolers Powered by Asetek Liquid Cooling Technology

Asetek, sim racing gear innovator, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, today announced that SAPPHIRE Technology is offering its first NITRO+ AIO CPU coolers, leveraging the superior thermal and acoustic performance and reliability associated with Asetek's liquid cooling technology. The SAPPHIRE NITRO+ AIO CPU Coolers provide CPU overclocking capability, ARGB lighting, a unique Hybrid Radiator fan design, and virtually silent operation to tech enthusiasts, gamers and eSports pros.

The SAPPHIRE NITRO+ S360-A and S240-A AIO CPU coolers are available in 360mm or 240mm radiator sizes for a variety of form factor and cooling requirements and include ARGB pump caps with a distinctive 'Spider' inspired design brandishing SAPPHIRE's emblematic NITRO+ logo. ARGB Radiator Fans featuring the award winning NITRO+ Hybrid Fan Blade design combine the strengths of traditional axial and blower fans by improving the downward air pressure of the axial fan design while keeping the fan noise low.

Keep reading... Show less

A Female-oriented Game World: CooTek's First Attempt at Metaverse

As a heavy investor in mobile games, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) ("CooTek" or the "Company") recently announced its long-term plan to build a metaverse, integrating its advantages in mobile games and online literature along with supports from multiple sources. Lejiu, a Shanghai -based game studio invested by CooTek, has initiated the development of a metaverse game, targeting female users.

Targeting a 1.2-billion global market of female players

Keep reading... Show less

The highlight of metaverse: METASNAKE CBT NFTs All Out- presented by METASENS

As everyone may notice, the NFT game is now all the rage as gamers jump on the bandwagon. Needless to say, it leads to most game suppliers just scraping the barrels in this ever-changing digital world. But there is One company indeed aware of NFT players' demands.

Keep reading... Show less

Evolution enters Argentina's regulated Buenos Aires Province online gaming market as the first Live Casino provider

Evolution today announced that it has launched its world-leading Live Casino games portfolio in Argentina's newly regulated Buenos Aires Province online gaming market. Evolution was the first and only Live Casino provider to go live on day one in the new market.

Evolution is live with leading operator BetWarrior with an extensive range of world-class Evolution live dealer games available at www.betwarrior.bet.ar . Extending choice still further are Evolution's First Person range of games and 100-plus online slots from Evolution brands NetEnt and Red Tiger . Furthermore, Evolution is set to go live with other operators in the coming weeks. Further live games from Ezugi, another Evolution brand, will be available for operators in the near future.

Keep reading... Show less

